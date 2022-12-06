ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

What Credit Score Do You Need For A Personal Loan

Different lenders have different credit score criteria for personal loans. Many lenders favor customers with strong or exceptional credit scores (690 or above). Still, some will work with those who have less-than-perfect credit (a score below 630). According to lenders surveyed, a personal loan typically requires a credit score between 560 and 660. Certain lenders ...
The Independent

Mortgage lenders have range of options to support struggling borrowers, says FCA

Mortgage lenders should support struggling customers in a range of ways that suit their needs, the City regulator has said.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published guidance setting out options that firms can use to support their customers to manage their monthly mortgage payments amid the cost-of-living squeeze.It is seeking comments on the draft guidance by December 21 2022.The FCA’s draft guidance sets out the flexibility that firms have to support customers who have missed monthly mortgage payments or are worried they may not be able to make payments in future.It covers options including extending the term of the mortgage,...
moneytalksnews.com

Coming Soon: $1 Million Mortgages With 3% Down

Home prices have risen so much during the past year that, in 2023, loan limits for all but two U.S. counties will be higher — and it will be possible to get a federally backed mortgage of more than $1 million in some areas. In the highest-cost areas of...
HAWAII STATE
SFGate

Home equity loan vs. HELOC: What’s the difference?

HELOCs and home equity loans both let you borrow against your home equity, but they have some pretty significant differences. Home equity loans come with a lump-sum payment, while HELOCs let you withdraw funds over many years. Home equity loans have consistent interest rates and payments. HELOCs, on the other hand, have rates and payments that can fluctuate.
SFGate

Compare current mortgage refinance rates

Mortgage refinance rates more than doubled this year from 3.22% in early January to more than 7% in October - a 20-year high. But there are some signs that rates may be coming down.
Fortune

How to consolidate debt with a personal loan

Debt consolidation loans can help you streamline monthly bills. Photo illustration by Victoria Ellis/Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (2) With inflation at record levels, making ends meet has become increasingly challenging for Americans. As of June 2022, consumer prices are up 9.1% year over year, which is the largest increase in four decades, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Forbes Advisor

Today’s Personal Loan Rates: November 14, 2022—Rates Move Down

Rates on personal loans declined last week, giving qualified borrowers a chance to pick up a reasonable interest rate and finance a project, purchase or even unexpected bills. From November 7 to November 12, the average fixed interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 12.45% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. That’s down 0.36% from the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose last week from 15.82% to 15.97%.
CNET

How to Make More Than the Minimum Payment on a Credit Card

The minimum payment on your credit card is the lowest amount you can pay to for each billing cycle. It's essential to pay at least that much each month -- if you can't, contact your issuer ASAP. Making your minimum payments will allow you to avoid late fees and penalties....
The Associated Press

Millennial Money: How credit can beat buy now, pay later

At first glance, a “buy now, pay later” plan’s promise of no interest or upfront fees can seem more appealing than a credit card’s terms. Dividing a transaction into, say, a pay-in-four installment plan sounds straightforward and manageable. Unlike credit cards, though, these plans lack certain...
CNET

Bank of America CD Rates for December 2022

Bank of America -- which occupies the number two spot on CNET's list of largest US banks -- is a financial powerhouse with consolidated assets of more than $2.5 trillion. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank provides a full suite of banking and financial products and services to its nearly 70 million retail banking customers and small business clients.
SFGate

SFGate

