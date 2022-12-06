The past few months have brought an unprecedented number of new changes to the newly-minted Warner Bros. Discovery, many of which have reverberated out into the larger media landscape. As the powerhouse company tries to remedy a significant amount of debt, specifics about their business dealings are beginning to come to light — including CEO David Zaslav's feelings about one component of the company. On Friday, new reporting revealed that Zaslav is unhappy with the streaming deals arranged with Netflix, which serves as the streaming home for a number of Warner Bros. Television shows. According to the report, Zaslav has instructed his teams to temporarily pause selling finished shows to Netflix, as he dislikes the fact that producers of Netflix television shows are paid over the course of 18 to 24 months — a policy the streamer has had in place for several years now.

10 HOURS AGO