Rolex 24 at Daytona: New Daytona-Le Mans prototypes hit the high banks; 'Bad-ass cars'

By Ken Willis, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH — Daytona's long-awaited views of the new transatlantic prototype came Tuesday morning at Daytona International Speedway with the first laps of a two-day sports-car test session.

This shakedown, open to media but closed to the public, will give the nine GTP teams a baseline ahead of the official Jan. 20-22 “Roar Before the 24” weekend test, a week before the Jan. 28-29 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Just 12 teams from three different Rolex 24 divisions — three of them are two-car efforts — and 15 cars are at Daytona for the test, which includes a morning, afternoon and evening session each of the two days.

The nine new prototypes are all part of a new GTP class in IMSA, the Daytona Beach-based sanctioning body that operates under the NASCAR umbrella. GTP stands for Grand Touring Prototype.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3namyT_0jZF38Ev00

TESTING, TESTING: Rolex 24 at Daytona: Exotic prototypes get first laps here; they're also fit for Le Mans

HAILIE DEEGAN: She's got the votes, but now she needs a ride; Ford Performance looks for a fit

Those nine machines are a combination of two types of world-class prototypes — LMDh and LMH — and are designed to meet regulations for both IMSA and Europe’s World Endurance Championship, and specifically to meet specs in order to compete in both the Rolex 24 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

They all include a hybrid component, albeit it limited to getting the cars on and off the pit lane under electric power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=270p6S_0jZF38Ev00

Legendary race-team owners Roger Penske (Porsche) and Chip Ganassi (Cadillac) are each fielding two new GTP cars, which look quite exotic yet don't rely on those looks while working.

"Very cool cars to drive," says veteran racer Felipe Nasr, part of the Team Penske roster. "These are bad-ass cars."

The other GTP teams present are Wayne Taylor Racing (Acura), a four-time Rolex 24 champion, Meyer Shank Racing (Acura), Action Express (Cadillac) and Rahall Letterman Lanigan (BMW).

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Rolex 24 at Daytona: New Daytona-Le Mans prototypes hit the high banks; 'Bad-ass cars'

