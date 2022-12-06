Read full article on original website
China relaxes COVID restrictions, braces for wave of infections
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — People across China reacted with relief and caution Thursday to the dramatic government decision to loosen some of the world’s most severe COVID-19 restrictions. For the first time in months, Jenny Jian hit the gym in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou without being required...
New Peru president appears in military ceremony to cement power
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. In an indication of...
Beijing Radio & Television Station Beijing Time announces the preview of the 2nd Beijing International Canal Art Week
BEIJING, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2022-- To deepen the cultural and tourism exchanges within international canal cities, the online live broadcast program “Destination with Online Popularity in the ’Circle of Friends’ for Worldwide Canals” specially produced by the 2nd Beijing International Canal Arts Fest, which is sponsored by Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, organized by Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchanges Center, and implemented by Beijing Radio & Television Station Beijing Time, is launching. Seven canal cultural envoys from different countries are invited to travel by boat on the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal. They enjoy the beautiful scenery of the canal, talk about the canal story, and share the world canal visit guide! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005127/en/ Broadcast platforms-Scan the QR code, visit the live show, enjoy the World Canal Heritage Exhibition! (Photo: Business Wire)
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Russian drone attacks hit Odesa power network
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Peru swears in VP as the new president amid constitutional crisis
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The president of Peru was ousted by Congress and arrested on a charge of rebellion Wednesday after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis. Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo and became...
South Sudan’s ruling party backs longtime president for another run
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan’s ruling party has endorsed President Salva Kiir as its candidate for another term in the country’s delayed election set for the end of 2024. Kiir has been the country’s only president since it gained independence from Sudan in 2011. South...
Russian politician sentenced to over 8 years for criticism of war in Ukraine
MOSCOW (AP) — A prominent Russian opposition figure was on Friday sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison after being convicted on charges stemming from his criticism of the Kremlin’s action in Ukraine. The sentence handed to Ilya Yashin, one of the few Kremlin critics to have stayed...
WATCH: Biden visits Arizona semiconductor site, highlights job growth
PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday visited the site for a new computer chip plant in Arizona, using it as a chance to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority. Watch the event in...
Biden wants African Union to be added to the Group of 20 nations
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to announce at next week’s U.S.-Africa summit that his administration supports adding the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations, according to the White House. The African Union represents the continent’s 54 countries. The G-20 is...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow has turned entire city of Bakhmut to ‘burnt ruins’, says Zelenskiy
Ukraine’s president says Russian shelling has ‘actually destroyed’ the city
WATCH: State Department holds briefing following alleged Ukraine drone strikes inside Russia
State Department spokesman Ned Price held a briefing Tuesday afternoon after drones struck inside Russia’s border with Ukraine in the second day of attacks. Watch the briefing in the player above. The attacks exposed the vulnerability of some of Moscow’s important military sites, observers said. Ukrainian officials did...
WATCH: White House holds news briefing after Brittney Griner released from Russian detention
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden “keeps his promises” when it comes to bringing WNBA star Brittney Griner home. Watch the briefing in the player above. “Today he fulfilled a deeply important promise to bring Brittney Griner home to a family that loves her,...
Jewish Americans express alarm over expected Israeli government
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s ties to the Jewish American community, one of its closest and most important allies, are about to be put to the test, with Israel’s emerging far-right government on a collision course with Jews in the United States. Major Jewish American organizations, traditionally a...
Biden administration accuses Russia and Iran of moving toward a full defense ‘partnership’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is accusing Russia of moving to provide advanced military assistance to Iran, including air defense systems, helicopters and fighter jets, part of deepening cooperation between the two nations as Tehran provides drones to support Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. White House National...
WATCH: State Department announces new sanctions for human rights abuses
The United States is imposing sanctions on a broad array of people and companies around the world for corruption and human rights abuses — from illegal fishing operations in Chinese waters to kickbacks in Guatemala — in recognition of International Anti-Corruption Day. Watch the briefing in the player...
Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández found guilty for fraud
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was convicted and sentenced Tuesday to 6 years in prison and a lifetime ban from holding public office for a fraud scheme that embezzled $1 billion through public works projects during her presidency. A three-judge panel...
WATCH: Blinken and Austin hold news briefing with Australian counterparts
The U.S. Secretaries of State and Defense met with their Australian counterparts in Washington on Tuesday to discuss strategic concerns including the war in Ukraine. Watch the event in the player above. We’re grateful for Australia’s efforts to impose sanctions coordinated with ours, as well as our shared work through...
WATCH: Pentagon gives briefing as Congress prepares to rescind COVID vaccine mandate for troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress’ move to eliminate the Pentagon mandate that all U.S. service members get the COVID-19 vaccine delivers a victory for lawmakers and troops who oppose getting the shot, but it raises questions and potential risks, especially for forces deploying overseas. Watch the briefing in the...
WATCH: White House is ‘confident’ Sinema won’t hurt Democratic control of Senate
The White House says it is “confident” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona’s switch of party affiliation from Democratic to independent will not change Democratic majority control of the Senate. Watch the briefing in the player above. “We have every reason to expect that we will continue to...
Russia and Iran exploring joint production of lethal drones, says US
US national security advisor John Kirby and unnamed Biden officials have said that Russia and Iran are considering setting up a drone assembly line.
