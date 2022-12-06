ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

China relaxes COVID restrictions, braces for wave of infections

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — People across China reacted with relief and caution Thursday to the dramatic government decision to loosen some of the world’s most severe COVID-19 restrictions. For the first time in months, Jenny Jian hit the gym in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou without being required...
PBS NewsHour

New Peru president appears in military ceremony to cement power

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. In an indication of...
The Associated Press

Beijing Radio & Television Station Beijing Time announces the preview of the 2nd Beijing International Canal Art Week

BEIJING, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2022-- To deepen the cultural and tourism exchanges within international canal cities, the online live broadcast program “Destination with Online Popularity in the ’Circle of Friends’ for Worldwide Canals” specially produced by the 2nd Beijing International Canal Arts Fest, which is sponsored by Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, organized by Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchanges Center, and implemented by Beijing Radio & Television Station Beijing Time, is launching. Seven canal cultural envoys from different countries are invited to travel by boat on the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal. They enjoy the beautiful scenery of the canal, talk about the canal story, and share the world canal visit guide! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005127/en/ Broadcast platforms-Scan the QR code, visit the live show, enjoy the World Canal Heritage Exhibition! (Photo: Business Wire)
PBS NewsHour

Peru swears in VP as the new president amid constitutional crisis

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The president of Peru was ousted by Congress and arrested on a charge of rebellion Wednesday after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis. Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo and became...
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: State Department announces new sanctions for human rights abuses

The United States is imposing sanctions on a broad array of people and companies around the world for corruption and human rights abuses — from illegal fishing operations in Chinese waters to kickbacks in Guatemala — in recognition of International Anti-Corruption Day. Watch the briefing in the player...
PBS NewsHour

Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández found guilty for fraud

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was convicted and sentenced Tuesday to 6 years in prison and a lifetime ban from holding public office for a fraud scheme that embezzled $1 billion through public works projects during her presidency. A three-judge panel...
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy