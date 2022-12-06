ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed News

The Filming Of “Wednesday” Has Been Branded “Highly Irresponsible” And “Disrespectful” After Jenna Ortega Revealed A Controversial Behind-The-Scenes Fact

By Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2peHK1_0jZF2jaE00

If you have been anywhere near the internet over the last couple of weeks, then you are probably aware of Netflix’s latest hit, Wednesday .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJyM8_0jZF2jaE00
Netflix

The eight-episode series is an Addams Family spinoff and stars 20-year-old Jenna Ortega as the titular character, Wednesday Addams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kh9H_0jZF2jaE00
Netflix

And there is one scene in particular that has driven social media wild, with viewers left captivated by Wednesday’s moves at her school dance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujX3P_0jZF2jaE00
Netflix

In Episode 4, the character stuns her date, Tyler, when she performs an attention-grabbing routine to “Goo Goo Muck” by the Cramps, with her face remaining completely deadpan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11OFZ0_0jZF2jaE00
Netflix

Before long, people were recreating the dance in TikTok videos, although many users have created their own iteration with Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary.”

@emilymeding

Double trouble #wednesday #wednesdayaddams #jennaortega #addamsfamily #wednsdaydance #fakebody #fyp #dance #trend #viral #fypシ

♬ original sound - main account got banned

Jenna previously admitted that she did not anticipate the scene becoming as popular as it did and even said that she’d felt “insecure” about it because she’d put the moves together herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BkAg1_0jZF2jaE00
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

“I actually felt really insecure about this," she said in a behind-the-scenes video . "I choreographed that myself and I think it’s very obvious that I’m not a dancer or a choreographer."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZKfA_0jZF2jaE00
Netflix

Jenna also opened up about her experience shooting the dance in a new interview with NME , where she revealed that she actually had COVID-19 during filming.

Instagram: @jennaortega

People have been left horrified after Jenna confessed that she was allowed to film while waiting for her test results after she’d woken up with symptoms of the virus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBcfe_0jZF2jaE00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“It’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film,” Jenna explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2weHWu_0jZF2jaE00
Netflix

Detailing her symptoms, she shared: “I woke up and — it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad — I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8mtx_0jZF2jaE00
Netflix

“They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result,” Jenna added. "I asked to redo it but we didn’t have time. I think I probably could have done it a bit better."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269lJl_0jZF2jaE00
Netflix

Netflix confirmed Jenna's story and added in response: “Strict COVID protocols were followed, and once the positive test was confirmed production removed Jenna from the set.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqE2T_0jZF2jaE00
Netflix

But many have criticized the show's production company, MGM, and series director Tim Burton for allowing Jenna to work when she felt so unwell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmw3K_0jZF2jaE00
Amy Sussman / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In addition to the fact that she should have been given time to rest, it has been pointed out that COVID-19 is highly contagious and Jenna being on set put everybody else at risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YlFM0_0jZF2jaE00
Netflix

Some people mistakenly attributed blame to Netflix as this is where the show aired, however, it is important to note that MGM was the production studio involved in the making of Wednesday , so all COVID-19 set protocols were handled by MGM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzyhf_0jZF2jaE00
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Discussing the situation in a Reddit forum, one person said: “It's not even a one on one shot,it was literally a whole dance club scene with a lot of people involved. I don't blame Jenna because she informed them in time but I think it was highly irresponsible of the makers to continue the shoot especially since it involved a crowd.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45YR42_0jZF2jaE00
reddit.com

Someone else agreed: “It’s such a failure of those in charge and so disrespectful to anyone on set who is high risk or lives with someone who is.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9yc6_0jZF2jaE00
reddit.com

Another wrote: “This is irresponsible practice for a production this large. Anyone who is even remotely symptomatic is supposed to be kept off of set until the test returns with a result. I'm sure her being positive on set like this caused spread to other cast members, crew, as well as background performers. I'd be so upset if I were on this show!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhVt7_0jZF2jaE00
reddit.com

And it was widely agreed upon that Jenna was not to blame for the situation, with one user summarizing: “Jenna as the employee is not responsible, Netflix, the producers and Burton would be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BSqPZ_0jZF2jaE00
reddit.com

But some took issue with the way that Jenna recounted the story, arguing that it was a representation of “grind culture.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21V72D_0jZF2jaE00
Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV

“I don't blame Jenna for working while Covid+ bc as others have stated, I doubt she has the power/clout to go against Netflix/Burton. But I am kinda raising an eyebrow at how she's telling this story like it's a good anecdote of how tough/dedicated she is, and not framing it as how fucked up the situation was,” someone commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E0PF6_0jZF2jaE00
reddit.com

“Yeah,social media loves to push this grind culture. It's very toxic. Working yourself to death is not a flex,” another agreed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S2zeg_0jZF2jaE00
reddit.com

Jenna previously revealed that she had studied archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the ’80s to perfect her dance routine, as well as analyzing Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday in the 1960s TV series.

Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80’s. Helped me out on this one. https://t.co/zlxlv1JUW4

@jennaortega 07:53 PM - 25 Nov 2022

More on this

Comments / 1

Related
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
The Independent

Jana Kramer says brief relationship with Chris Evans ended after ‘mortifying’ bathroom incident

Jana Kramer has spoken candidly about her dating history with Chris Evans, and the “embarrassing” bathroom-related reason she thinks their romance ended. The country music singer, 38, opened up about her experience casually dating the Captain America star, who was recently named People’s sexiest man alive, during Monday’s episode of her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast.
The Independent

Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle

Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
UTAH STATE
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

21K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy