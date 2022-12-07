ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed News

A Dyslexic Contractor Can Now Send Formal Emails To Clients Thanks To The AI App His Friend Designed

By Tom Warren
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ORbU_0jZF2ihV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13QIqh_0jZF2ihV00

Ben Whittle, left, and Danny Richman

Courtesy Danny Richman

Danny Richman, a 60-year-old search engine optimization consultant, first met contractor Ben Whittle, 31, in December 2021. Whittle had come to fix a bathroom leak that was dripping into the living room of his house, on the outskirts of London. The pair then struck up a friendship, and Richman started to advise Whittle, who trained as a plumber, on expanding his business.

With Richman’s encouragement, Whittle this year founded a swimming pool installation company called Ashridge Pools . There was one problem, though: Whittle has dyslexia, and he struggled to write emails to clients. “To start with, I was reading and writing my bits, and then Danny was editing for me,” Whittle told BuzzFeed News. “And then he realized, There’s probably a much quicker way to do this .”There was. Richman built Whittle an app that converts what the contractor types into a formal email. Richman said it took him all of 15 minutes to make the app, which can be used on phone or desktop and is based on OpenAI’s GPT-3 artificial intelligence tool. (OpenAI recently released ChatGPT, an AI bot that anyone can use. It immediately went viral thanks to its ability to write convincing essays.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bWOPM_0jZF2ihV00

An example of what Richman’s app can do

Courtesy Danny Richman

“[Whittle] could be writing in Swahili or Cockney rhyming slang — it would make very little difference what format you sent it, because it's been instructed to output in British English spelling and grammar in a professional but friendly format,” Richman said.

Whittle said that the app is helping to improve his own language skills, as he can compare how he writes to what the tool spits out. “I've got young children. So it makes me feel good to be able to now help them with what I struggle with,” he said. “When the boys have to write something, I'm like, ‘Oh, that needs a full stop’” — a period — “because now I know where it belongs.”

Whittle said that none of his clients are aware that he is using the tool to help him communicate with them. But that is likely to change now that a recent tweet by Richman about the app went viral.

I mentor a young lad with poor literacy skills who is starting a landscaping business. He struggles to communicate with clients in a professional manner.I created a GPT3-powered Gmail account to which he sends a message. It responds with the text to send to the client.

@DannyRichman 09:56 AM - 01 Dec 2022

Since that time, Richman said, he has been contacted by people around the world wanting help. Charities, teachers, and individuals have reached out to him to ask for help to build something for people with speech and language difficulties. Richman is also talking to OpenAI about ways to share the app further with the company’s help. “My hope is that this can be achieved at zero cost to users and without the need for any form of commercialization,” he said.A spokesperson for OpenAI said that the company hoped Richman's app "can play a small part in achieving professional and personal goals. We look forward to what Danny and others continue building with GPT-3.”

Richman said that he’s received a lot of messages saying that “finally” AI had done something positive. He pointed out that there is widespread mistrust of the technology . “But overall, I do feel extremely optimistic and see many ways in which this technology can be used to empower people,” Richman said. “And that it can be a really positive and democratizing force.”

UPDATE

Dec. 07, 2022, at 14:07 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines

The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
The Guardian

Facebook message persuaded me to hand fraudsters my personal details

Today I was subjected to an attempted fraud. The fraudsters made contact using Facebook Messenger and the identity of one of my friends, a former colleague. They persuaded me to believe that I had been a winner in a Facebook lottery. I pulled out before giving any bank or card details, but did reveal more information than I would have liked – my name, home address, date of birth, email, mobile and occupation.
CNET

Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days

In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
knowtechie.com

DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android

DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Futurism

Amazon Says It'll Pay You $2 Per Month to Spy on Your Phone's Internet Traffic

Allow an overbearing tech conglomerate to see traffic coming out of your phone, and you can clinch yourself a cool $2 a month. That kind of minuscule moneymaking deal is what Amazon is offering customers as part of its invite-only Amazon Shopper Panel, Insider reports. Select customers can use an associated app to submit photos of receipts for ten bucks, complete surveys for cash — and most invasively of all, allow the app to spy on your phone's traffic.
CNET

For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now

Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
Vice

Chinese Students Invent Coat That Makes People Invisible to AI Security Cameras

To the naked eye, it looks like any other camouflage pattern coat. But to artificial intelligence security cameras, it’s an invisibility cloak that effectively conceals the person wearing it. By day, the coat’s customized camouflage prints, designed through an algorithm, escape detection from visible light cameras. By night, when...
Deadline

Nearly 1 In 4 Disney+ Subscribers In U.S. Will Trade Down To Cheaper, Ad-Supported Tier When It Launches This Week, Kantar Research Finds

When Disney launches the ad-supported tier of Disney+ later this week, about one-quarter of current U.S. subscribers are expected to opt for the lower-cost version with ads, according to new research from Kantar. The firm, which conducted an online survey of streaming subscribers in the U.S. from September 5 to 24, found that about 23% of them would opt for the cheaper Disney+. About 46 million of the global tally of 164 million Disney+ subscribers are in the U.S. Starting Thursday, the price of Disney+ as a stand-alone will rise to $10.99 a month as the new ad-supported plan kicks in...
Indy100

Residents in a Yorkshire village claim they've been tortured by a 'mysterious hum' for two years

Yorkshire residents living in the village of Holmfield have spoken about their struggles with a ‘mysterious hum’ which is making their lives a misery.Some people can’t hear it at all, but it's constantly affecting a growing number of locals and the cause of the noise is still unconfirmed after a two year wait.The village is located at the bottom of a valley, which is surrounded by a number of industrial units including wind turbines. Some locals have previously claimed that the units are to blame, but the source of the problem has yet to be found.The noise is described as...
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

21K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy