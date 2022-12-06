ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Chris Coborn retires From Stearns Bank Board of Directors

By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa, St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD – On Monday, Stearns Bank National Association announced Chris Coborn has retired from its board of directors after 23 years of being a member.

“Chris has been an extremely valuable board member for more than two decades, during periods of strong economic growth and the most challenging economic times, dating back to the Great Recession. Stearns Bank and our customers have benefited greatly from Chris’ guidance, which has contributed to our strong growth and profits and our extraordinary success in navigating through economic downturns, said Kelly Skalicky, president and CEO of Stearns Bank N.A.

“I am personally grateful to Chris for his counsel and on behalf of Stearns Bank, our employees and customers, we sincerely thank Chris for his dedication and astute business acumen that has helped us get the job done and consistently deliver for our customers and employee-owners.”

Deb Lorenzen, Board Chair of Stearns Bank said, “Chris has diligently advised the Stearns Bank board for many years, and we have appreciated his stalwart service insight, especially related to economic trends and forecasting.”

Coborn is also the chairman and CEO of the St. Cloud-based grocery chain Coborn’s, Inc. which includes more than 120 retail locations throughout the Midwest and more than 9,000 employee-owners.

Minnesota-based Stearns Bank National Association is a $2.3 billion, independently-owned financial institution with locations in Minnesota, Florida and Arizona, and over 35,000 small business customers nationwide.

