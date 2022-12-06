Bernick’s appointed Jason Hinnenkamp as new CEO

WAITE PARK — On Monday, Brenkick's announced that Jason Hinnenkamp will take on the role of CEO after John Torgerson, who has led Bernick’s in the COO/CEO role since 2008, will transition into a board advisor role.

Hinnenkamp has worked with Bernick’s for two decades in a various leadership roles. He started as a route helper and after graduating from SCSU, he joined and eventually led the company's finance team, IT team, innovations sales team, and most recently served as vice president of operations.

“Jason is a natural fit for Bernick’s,” said Board Chair Dean Bernick. “His extensive knowledge of our business and more importantly the culture we are reinventing post COVID, complement Bernick’s industry leadership and will shape the future of our organization.”

"I'm very excited and I`m looking forward to the opportunity," Hinnenkamp told the Times. When asked about any plans he has with the company moving forward, he said Bernick's "has a very strong base in the community and with their team members and overall business itself, so it's growing upon that."

Hinnenkamp added that he wants Bernick's to continue to recover from the recent pandemic and "continue to rebuild the culture and bring the focus back to the team."

Bernick’s is a fifth-generation, family-owned business that distributes Miller and Pepsi products along with a variety of craft and import beers, snacks, energy drinks, waters, and juices. Bernick’s has been providing full-service beverage, vending, and food service solutions since 1916.

The company is headquartered in Waite Park, and has facilities in Bemidji, Brainerd, Duluth, and Willmar. They also have additional locations in Wisconsin.