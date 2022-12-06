ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Bernick’s appointed Jason Hinnenkamp as new CEO

By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa, St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJElp_0jZF2f3K00

WAITE PARK — On Monday, Brenkick's announced that Jason Hinnenkamp will take on the role of CEO after John Torgerson, who has led Bernick’s in the COO/CEO role since 2008, will transition into a board advisor role.

Hinnenkamp has worked with Bernick’s for two decades in a various leadership roles. He started as a route helper and after graduating from SCSU, he joined and eventually led the company's finance team, IT team, innovations sales team, and most recently served as vice president of operations.

“Jason is a natural fit for Bernick’s,” said Board Chair Dean Bernick. “His extensive knowledge of our business and more importantly the culture we are reinventing post COVID, complement Bernick’s industry leadership and will shape the future of our organization.”

"I'm very excited and I`m looking forward to the opportunity," Hinnenkamp told the Times. When asked about any plans he has with the company moving forward, he said Bernick's "has a very strong base in the community and with their team members and overall business itself, so it's growing upon that."

Hinnenkamp added that he wants Bernick's to continue to recover from the recent pandemic and "continue to rebuild the culture and bring the focus back to the team."

Bernick’s is a fifth-generation, family-owned business that distributes Miller and Pepsi products along with a variety of craft and import beers, snacks, energy drinks, waters, and juices. Bernick’s has been providing full-service beverage, vending, and food service solutions since 1916.

The company is headquartered in Waite Park, and has facilities in Bemidji, Brainerd, Duluth, and Willmar. They also have additional locations in Wisconsin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities

The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
CHANHASSEN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction

MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thelesabre.com

Sartell Sweethearts – Gavan Schulte and Madden Quinn

“In relationships, the little things are the big things.”. Sartell Sweethearts is an article where a couple from Sartell High School is featured and asked questions about each other to see how well they know each other. The couple featured in this article consists of Gavan Schulte and Madden Quinn.
voiceofalexandria.com

3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say

Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday, authorities said. The Watertown fire and police departments and the state fire marshal are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
WATERTOWN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Garrison area citizens hear about proposed roundabout

Access to the business district was the major concern of those present at a Nov. 30 open house meeting in Garrison. About 70 residents and concerned citizens at the Garrison Community Center heard a presentation from staff of the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) District 3. MnDOT presented preliminary concept plans for improvements along five miles of U.S. Hwy. 169 from south of Garrison at the Crow Wing County Road...
GARRISON, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd Officers Find Body of Deceased Woman Inside Burned Residence

The Brainerd Police Department has discovered the body of a deceased woman inside a residence following reports of a fire today. According to the Brainerd Police Department, officials received a report of a house fire on December 9 at approximately 12:12 p.m. The fire was reported to be at 700 block of 7th Ave. NE in Brainerd. When officers arrived on the scene with emergency personnel, they found the residence was filled with smoke.
BRAINERD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames

I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
CHANHASSEN, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Crafts Direct Cafe Space is Available For Lease – Here’s What I Think Should Happen

I popped into Crafts Direct in Waite Park this week to browse the fabric section and pick up a few things, when something caught my eye. There were signs by the empty restaurant/cafe space in the building that said it is available for lease. I'm not sure how long these signs have been up, I'm in the store once a week but I'm usually on a mission and have tunnel vision guiding me to the aisle I need supplies in. Nonetheless, this is exciting.
WAITE PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Driver hits guardrail, crashes into bus on Hwy. 10

MnDOT cameras captured back-to-back crashes on Hwy. 10 in Anoka Tuesday night. The first happened when the driver of a car struck a guardrail on eastbound Hwy. 10 near Greenhaven Road and then spun in front of a Metro Transit bus and was struck. Ninety seconds after the initial crash...
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 11 arrested for entering storm sewers, trespassing near critical infrastructure

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Eleven people were arrested Monday night after police say they traveled through storm sewers near critical infrastructure.Officers were dispatched to the area of 45th Avenue Northeast and Main Street Northeast in Fridley shortly after 7 p.m. on a report that four people climbed into a manhole.Police say the manhole was adjacent to a fenced commercial property with "numerous possible items of worth" inside.An officer noted a grinding sound near the commercial lot, which they said suggested potential catalytic converter theft. Police were unsure if the individuals had used the sewer to access the fenced-in property. While investigating the property,...
FRIDLEY, MN
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy