Developments in Paterson, Oradell; rents begin to stabilize

New in Paterson: 171-unit apartment building

A judge has cleared way for a massive project in Paterson.

Plans for a 171-unit apartment building, which would be the largest in Paterson's Lakeview neighborhood, survived a court challenge when a judge upheld the city’s approval of the $50 million project.

The developer, Abdul Hamden, said demolition is virtually complete on the former Passaic County government administration building that stood vacant on Pennsylvania Avenue for many years. He said he expects construction to take about 18 months.

Several people who lived in the 6th Ward neighborhood near the site had joined with 1st Ward Councilman Michael Jackson to file a lawsuit saying the massive development would create congestion, traffic problems and school overcrowding.

Oradell development stalls

In Oradell, reporter Stephanie Noda writes that after six months of hearings, a second proposal to build a mixed-use development at the site of a former Subaru dealership has been denied by the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The board voted 4-3 last week against the proposal by 66 Kinderkamack Road LLC for a 25,515-square-foot, three-story building on the Kinderkamack Road site that would have included 29 units, five of which would have become affordable housing. Hearings for the proposal started in June.

The applicant had been seeking variances to deviate from borough requirements on a side yard setback, height, a proposed generator and the project's floor-area ratio, a measure of a building’s floor space in relation to the size of the lot.

The developer previously proposed a 33-unit, three-story development before the zoning board in March, but that was rejected on a 4-3 vote. Five affirmative votes would have been needed to approve the project.

Rents stabilizing

New data from Dwellsy, an informational website for renters, shows that for American renters, rent varied widely based on location and rental type. But with the market shifting, Dwellsy CEO and cofounder Jonas Bordo, said we may be seeing the beginning of a genuine rent moderation trend.

“After a year of rent increases across the country, October marks the second month in a row of declining monthly asking rent,” Bordo said in a statement. “Rent prices remain elevated compared to October 2021, but from a renter’s perspective, we are finally moving in a positive direction.”

U.S. Census Bureau estimates that renters make up 36% of all households.

“October brought a continuation of the monthly rent declines we saw last month, with a 1.8% —or $37—drop from September,” says Bordo. “This follows September’s 0.7% drop versus August. Two consecutive months of declining rent can cautiously be classified not as a fluke, but as a nascent trend.

However, median asking rent is still much higher — 28.6% higher, in fact — than it was in October 2021.

Healthy New Jersey?

The Garden State is known for many things. Now, a new study finds New Jersey is the No. 10 healthiest state in America this holiday season.

The holidays are the perfect time to eat, drink, and be merry, but also a time when Americans fall off the wagon with excessive eating, drinking and stress. Life Extension released a study on the Healthiest States in America after analyzing eight health categories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Jersey is healthier than the average American in six categories: exercise, eating fruit, good overall health, heart disease, heavy drinking, and smoking ; and less healthy in two- eating vegetables and mental health.

The states that ranked the highest were California, Arizona and Florida. Maybe it's all that sunshine. Happy holidays.

Mary Chao may be reached at mchao@northjersey.com