Iowa State

Teachers union president sues New Hampshire over school choice program

WASHINGTON (CITC) — A New Hampshire lawsuit is fueling the debate surrounding state education funds helping parents determine where their child will learn best. The complaint filed Thursday accuses New Hampshire of violating its own constitution by using both state lottery dollars and money from its Education Trust Fund to fund its "private school voucher program." It was filed by American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT-NH) President Deb Howes, who, despite her leadership role within the second largest teachers union in the United States, says she is concerned as a "citizen taxpayer."
Ceremony commemorates 49th Amendment to the Constitution of the State of Iowa

On Friday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate hosted a ceremony with members of the Legislature and the Iowa Firearms Coalition to commemorate the ratification of the 49th Amendment to the Constitution of the State of Iowa. The event was held in the Secretary of State’s Office in the Iowa Capitol building.
Local housing trust funds awarded $11 million to advance housing priorities

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors announced Wednesday the award of a total of more than $11 million in grants to 26 Local Housing Trust Funds to support local housing initiatives. The grant awards are made available through the Local Housing Trust Fund program and are expected to assist 2,390 families.
December 8-9 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Ice and snow fell in northern Iowa leading to slick conditions and school closures, mainly near and north of Highway 20. Here's a list of the snowfall reports in the area:. Decorah: 5.2" Waukon: 5.0" New Hampton: 4.0" Postville: 3.8" Rossville: 3.0"
WATCH: 'Thundersnow' strikes in NE Iowa

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa's News Now meteorologist Nick Stewart captured thundersnow on camera early Friday morning in Charles City. Thundersnow is when thunder and lightning occurs while it's snowing, typically leading to higher snowfall rates. It's a fairly rare phenomenon because it requires the atmosphere...
Heavy snow leads to slick streets in northern Iowa Friday morning

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A winter storm brought rain, ice, and snow to eastern Iowa Thursday night into Friday morning. Heavy snow in the northern part of the state has led to slick conditions and forced schools to delay the start of the day. Precipitation will...
Iowa Lottery winners will soon have shorter period to claim prizes

Changes approved by the Iowa Lottery Board on Tuesday will shorten the amount of time winners have to claim prizes. Currently Iowans have a full year following the drawing date to claim any prizes in the Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and Lotto America drawings. Sometime in 2023, that...
Wintry mix and snow to impact late-week commute

The first accumulating snow event for much of the area if forecast to impact the area Thursday into Friday bringing a mix of rain and snow. Thursday we will start mainly cloudy ahead of a strengthening low pressure. That storm center will pass just south of the area with cold air wrapping in with an uninterrupted supply of moisture.
