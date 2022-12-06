ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Good Morning, News: Wheeler Sued Over Missing Texts, Swifties Sue Ticketmaster, and REAL ID Deadline Extended

By Isabella Garcia
The Portland Mercury
 2 days ago
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Griner Released, Portland Police Find Citywide Threat Non-Credible, and Astoria Denounces 'Goonies' Commercialization

Good morning, Portland! Let's jump right...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Black Portlanders File Civil Rights Lawsuit Against City and Legacy Emanuel Hospital Over 1970s Displacement

It’s been more than 50 years since hundreds of Black families were forcibly evicted from their North Portland homes to make space for Emanuel Hospital, now Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, under the guise of “urban renewal.” Now, those Portlanders and their descendants are seeking restitution from the city for undermining their families’ chance at creating generational wealth and social stability due to the color of their skin.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
PORTLAND, OR
TheDailyBeast

Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report

At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
WASHINGTON STATE
WWEEK

Portland Police Raid Shroom House Overnight

Police raided the West Burnside psychedelic mushroom shop Shroom House early morning, seizing evidence and arresting multiple people, and putting an end to one of the city’s biggest holiday-season attractions. Shroom House has been operating since Oct. 24, violating federal and state laws governing the use of psychedelic mushrooms...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Mayor Ted Wheeler Wants to Forcibly Commit More People With Mental Illness

Last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler made a Salt & Straw run. In November, an RV caught fire along Southeast 3rd Avenue in the Central Eastside, knocking out power to the artisanal ice cream maker’s production facility, leading the owner to publicly threaten to leave Portland. Pink Martini frontman-turned-civic advocate Thomas Lauderdale followed up with an email blaming rampant drug use and mental illness on Portland’s streets.
PORTLAND, OR
newsnationnow.com

Lawyer: Oregon’s release of 200 defendants ‘rather extreme’

(NewsNation) — Local judges in Portland’s Multnomah County dismissed more than 200 defendants since February 2022 due to a shortage of public defenders. Oregon Live reports that the majority of these cases involved allegations of car thefts, people fleeing the police, or illegal possession of firearms. Some cases...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good news is on the way

One of the benefits of getting your heart broken, is if you are lucky you can build it back bigger and stronger.
PORTLAND, OR

