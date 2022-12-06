Good Morning, News: Wheeler Sued Over Missing Texts, Swifties Sue Ticketmaster, and REAL ID Deadline Extended

Read full article on original website
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Griner Released, Portland Police Find Citywide Threat Non-Credible, and Astoria Denounces 'Goonies' Commercialization
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Let's jump right...
The Portland Mercury
Black Portlanders File Civil Rights Lawsuit Against City and Legacy Emanuel Hospital Over 1970s Displacement
It’s been more than 50 years since hundreds of Black families were forcibly evicted from their North Portland homes to make space for Emanuel Hospital, now Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, under the guise of “urban renewal.” Now, those Portlanders and their descendants are seeking restitution from the city for undermining their families’ chance at creating generational wealth and social stability due to the color of their skin.
PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report
At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
WWEEK
Portland Police Raid Shroom House Overnight
Police raided the West Burnside psychedelic mushroom shop Shroom House early morning, seizing evidence and arresting multiple people, and putting an end to one of the city’s biggest holiday-season attractions. Shroom House has been operating since Oct. 24, violating federal and state laws governing the use of psychedelic mushrooms...
WWEEK
Portland Lawyer Sues Mayor Ted Wheeler and the City Over Undisclosed Text Messages
Portland public interest lawyer Alan Kessler filed a lawsuit against Mayor Ted Wheeler and the city of Portland on Dec. 5, seeking to hold both accountable for their failure to turn over thousands of electronic messages. Kessler filed his lawsuit seeking injunctive and declaratory relief in Multnomah County Circuit Court....
Former employees say Portland magic mushroom store abusing labor laws
It was discovered last week that a Portland store was blatantly ignoring drug laws, but now former workers say they're also ignoring labor laws.
Washington Examiner
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
natureworldnews.com
100-Year-Old Sequoia Poisoned Nearly 2 Years Ago in Portland Now Cut Down by Owner
In Northwest Portland, a 100-year-old Sequoia was poisoned almost two years ago. The owner decided it was time to cut it down a few days ago. The historic tree was located off Northeast 12th Avenue in the Sabin neighborhood. Signs of Poisoning. After a few holes were drilled into its...
Documents show Multnomah County used taxpayer dollars to purchase 22,700 tents for homeless people
PORTLAND, Ore. — A long line of tents covered the sidewalk on Northwest Davis Street in Portland’s Old Town. One homeless man who just moved to Portland from Arkansas was there setting up a bright orange tent Wednesday morning. He was getting help from the homeless man who lives under a brown tarp right next to him.
Oregon Gov. Brown extends emergency order as respiratory illnesses surge
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is extending a state of emergency as a surge of respiratory illnesses in adults and children — including RSV, the flu and COVID-19 — strains hospitals. The executive order issued Wednesday calls for the Oregon Health Authority and other state...
WWEEK
City Workers Will Be Required in the Office 20 Hours a Week, per Email Sent to Workers
According to an email sent to city of Portland employees this morning, the city will require employees to work from their offices at least 20 hours per week as it enters the next phase of its return-to-work policy. “We have it from reputable management sources that you will be expected...
WWEEK
Mayor Ted Wheeler Wants to Forcibly Commit More People With Mental Illness
Last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler made a Salt & Straw run. In November, an RV caught fire along Southeast 3rd Avenue in the Central Eastside, knocking out power to the artisanal ice cream maker’s production facility, leading the owner to publicly threaten to leave Portland. Pink Martini frontman-turned-civic advocate Thomas Lauderdale followed up with an email blaming rampant drug use and mental illness on Portland’s streets.
WWEEK
City Attorneys Propose a Novel Way to Absolve Portland of Financial Responsibility for Police Brutality
For years, the Portland Police Bureau has used a controversial crowd control weapon to disperse protesters. It’s a flash-bang grenade, designed to explode safely, and loudly, over people’s heads. Instead, the rounds frequently explode on or near protesters—causing debilitating injuries. Last week, the bureau agreed to settle...
A Vancouver teen died after a fentanyl overdose at school, but the district didn't tell parents or police what happened
KGW used public records and conversations with the student’s family to piece together what happened in a high school bathroom, and why it wasn't shared. On May 3, 2022, just after 8 a.m., a staff member at Hudson’s Bay High School in Vancouver, Wash. called 911. "I need...
Portland’s homicide count nearly double other west coast cities
With 2023 still three weeks away, the number of homicides in Portland this year has matched the record-breaking total of 90 in 2021.
newsnationnow.com
Lawyer: Oregon’s release of 200 defendants ‘rather extreme’
(NewsNation) — Local judges in Portland’s Multnomah County dismissed more than 200 defendants since February 2022 due to a shortage of public defenders. Oregon Live reports that the majority of these cases involved allegations of car thefts, people fleeing the police, or illegal possession of firearms. Some cases...
The Portland Mercury
Good news is on the way
Apparent owner of Shroom House, 3 others arrested after allegedly selling psilocybin
The Portland Police Bureau confirmed to KOIN 6 that Shroom House was served a warrant early Thursday morning.
Portland’s Santa Clones have arrived in even greater numbers
What is better than one Santa? How does 400 Santas sound? Or, if you are into optical illusions, what about 800 Santas all smiling back at you? That is what awaits you at this year’s Santa Clones art installation. This year, local designer Chris Willis increased the number of...
