'You took our brother' family says as Carlsbad man gets 18 years in prison for murder

Anthony Olivas begged forgiveness from the family of the man he killed before being sentenced to 18 years in prison for the shooting.

Olivas, 27, faced a charge of 2nd degree murder stemming from the March killing of Pete Sarabia, 44, at Sarabia’s Carlsbad home.

Shackled by his hands and feet, Olivas showed little emotion during the sentencing hearing, occasionally glancing at the speakers but mostly keeping his eyes trained on the table he sat at.

“There is nothing I can say that will mend your pain and loss,” Olivas said when given a chance to make a statement to the Sarabia family in attendance. “If I could take back what I did, I would. I can’t expect you to forgive me. I just pray that I’ll find peace someday. I’m truly sorry.”

Olivas was also convicted of aggravated assault, breaking and entering, criminal damage to property, possession a firearm as a felon along with two counts of tampering with evidence.

Police were called the Sarabia residence in the 500 block of Mesa Street after the deceased was found suffering a gunshot wound in a bedroom of the house.

Police said before the shooting, Olivas approached the home, pounding on the door and demanding his girlfriend, who investigators said frequently used the house as “a haven" from Olivas’ "mental and physical abuse," come outside.

Records show Sarabia attempted to reason with Olivas but was shot through a closed door, before Olivas went to the back of the house to shoot out a window, forcing the woman to go with him to a house in Loving where he was later arrested.

Through a plea deal with the Fifth Judicial District Court in Eddy County, charges of kidnapping and battery on a household member were dropped and the murder charge was reduced from 1st degree murder which carries a sentence of life in prison.

On Monday, Olivas was given the maximum sentence for the remaining charges by Fifth Judicial District Judge Eileen Riordan in a hearing that was at times emotional as Sarabia’s family members read statements to the court.

In total, Olivas was sentenced to 32 and a half years in prison, with all but 18 years suspended, and ordered to run consecutive with a remaining three-year sentence from a prior charge of shooting at an occupied dwelling he was serving probation for at the time of the murder.

“I do find this to be a terrible situation,” Riordan said. “You destroyed a family, you hurt people, you killed somebody you say is your friend. That is unbelievable.”

The judge pointed to Olivas' previous charge as evidence of a pattern of violence when handing down her verdict.

“You previously had a similar charge, and by the grace of God you didn’t kill someone then,” Riordan said. “You had a chance to change your behavior and you didn’t.”

Assistant District Attorney Patrick Melvin said the shooting was a premediated act and should incur the longest term of incarceration allowed under the law.

His opinion was supported by Carlsbad Police Detective Joey Landgraf who said she found during the investigation that Olivas left the home when Sarabia threatened to call the police, later returning and shooting Sarabia through the front door of the home with a sawed-off shotgun.

“Through the course of the investigation, what I learned was that this was a well-planned act,” she said. “He wasn’t taking no for an answer.”

'Definitely' a crime of passion, defense says

Defense attorney Todd Holmes said the incident was a crime of passion, and that Olivas was young and could change if offered probation.

Holmes said the defendant had a seven-year-old daughter and advocated for the minimum sentence of 12 years’ incarceration.

“On that day, Anthony didn’t wake up wanting to kill anyone,” Holmes said. “It was definitely a crime of passion. There were a lot of different things going on. Sometimes, we lose control of our emotions. Had it not been for that, Anthony would not be in this situation.”

Before the judge, Olivas’ father Roberto Olivas said his son was a “good boy” and apologized to the family of deceased.

“My son, he’s a good boy. Things happen,” Roberto Olivas said. “All I can say is to forgive him, I’m sorry. Put everything in God’s hands.”

His testimony was followed by Olivas’ sister Bianca Olivas who said her brother was “lost” for years leading up to the shooting and asked the court for “compassion” in sentencing.

“What happened with by brother was really bad, because he did not grow up like that,” she said. “He was lost during that time, and it made him do things we couldn’t believe he would do. I just ask that you have some kind of compassion. He’s still young and can change.”

But Sarabia’s sister Brenda Sarabia expressed anger at her brother’s killer, describing a murder scene that left her family home stained with blood and damaged by gunshots, leaving the family unable to maintain the house they grew up in.

“You took from us our baby brother. The apple of our eye,” she said. “Not only did you take our brother, you took the sanctity of our family home. We have memories of his blood and guts all over the floor.

“We leave your punishment in God’s hands.”

