This Christmas Treat Must Be A Central Minnesota Thing
Every year my wife makes the nastiest looking thing for our family's Christmas and yet the entire family sits and demolishes it right in front of my face. To me it looks totally nasty and I have no interest in trying it. It's called "Minnesota Sushi" here in central Minnesota,...
Dozens of volunteers deliver thousands of Christmas gifts to Minnesota seniors
ANOKA, Minn. -- There's a different kind of gift drive going on in the north metro. This one puts seniors in the spotlight.Jane McKay of Anoka is amongst the dozens of volunteers bustling to deliver gifts to seniors."It gives me joy to help the seniors and they appreciate it so much," she said.James Witt and Sharon Kurschner are residents at Whispering Pines. They are getting two of the 3,000 personalized gifts Granny's Closet is giving away through their Christmas Angel program.This year marks the biggest demand they've had for people who need these presents according the the president of Granny's...
Animal Humane Society rescues 22 dogs from rural Minnesota breeder
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Nearly two dozen dogs are on their way to finding fur-ever homes after being rescued by the Animal Humane Society. The 22 dogs were taken from a breeder in rural Minnesota, north of the Twin Cities, after a report found there were too many dogs on the property.
Minnesota DNR Encourages You to Give the Gift of the Outdoors
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Still looking for a gift for that person who has everything? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has some ideas to give the gift of the outdoors. For a suggested donation of $25, you can get someone a subscription to the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer Magazine. For...
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
Spread Holiday Cheer By Helping This Minnesota Santa Who Had His ‘Sleigh’ Stolen!
Bah-Humbug! That's what I imagine the thieves saying to one another as they drove off with this Minnesota Santa's Sleigh recently. Chances are they didn't actually say Bah-Humbug but I'm sure they uttered another dubious phrase. What's real about this story is that a Minnesota Santa has found himself without a 'sleigh' for the holiday season, and that going to hurt his livelihood.
St. Paul's Operation Warm coat distribution event cancelled
ST PAUL, Minn. — City officials say a coat distribution event in St. Paul has been postponed. The event was originally set for Friday, Dec. 9 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Eastern Heights Elementary in St. Paul. St. Paul Local 21 firefighters partnered with national nonprofit Operation Warm, hoping to...
Potential Land Donation to a Southeast St. Cloud Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- George Friedrich park in southeast St. Cloud may be getting a little bigger. On Tuesday night the St. Cloud Planning Commission will consider the donation of just over four acres of land from the Upgren family. The city owns property on three sides of the...
Future of Rural Ambulance Discussed at SCSU
ST CLOUD (WJON News) - The future of rural ambulance and E-M-S was the focus of a roundtable discussion Thursday at St Cloud State University. Industry professionals and state officials met to discuss ways to ensure ambulance services in rural Minnesota are able to meet the growing need for services.
Weihnachtsmarkt, Tree Lighting in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The 10th annual Weihnachtsmarkt was held in downtown St. Cloud on Thursday night. For the second year in a row, the event was held on the second level of the parking ramp next to the River's Edge Convention Center. Attendees could buy some Gluhwein (a...
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
Jury Duty Scam Hits Minnesota Town
Being summoned for jury duty is something that happens to us all but it happens to some more than others! If you haven't had to take part in jury duty ever, you may fall for a new scam that is going around. Every day there seems to be a new...
The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
SafeWise Lists The Safest Cities in MN
UNDATED (WJON News) - SafeWise, a company that tracks crime and safety trends nationwide, has put out its list of the safest cities in Minnesota. The survey found that Minnesotans were far less likely to worry about their safety on a daily basis than the average American. Other findings from...
The Weird Thing That Happens To The Night Sky After It Snows in Minnesota
Seeing as we just received another coating of the white stuff from Old Man Winter, have you noticed how bright the sky seems at night after it's snowed here in Minnesota?. Our snowfall this time happened Friday morning, but this phenomenon will likely occur later Friday and into Saturday: the night sky will seem unusually bright. Have you ever noticed how light it seems at night after a winter storm?
St. Cloud’s Historical Chances of A White Christmas
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Will we be just dreaming of a white Christmas or will we actually have one?. Of course, that remains to be seen, but historically speaking our chances are pretty good. The State Office of Climatology says here in St. Cloud we have a 74 percent chance of having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, which is the minimum required to consider it a white Christmas.
Minnesota Says “NO MORE” To Gummy Bears Edibles That Kill
Whatever happened to the days when Gummy Bears were strictly considered candy?. Remember when that was? Seems like yesterday when they were passed around at school - if you have never seen or had one, let me describe them. According to walmart.com "Gummy bears are made by boiling sugar, citric acid, corn syrup, gelatin, flavoring, and food coloring..." Simple, easy, all kids seem to love them ( adults too ). Then, of course, people get creative and add alcohol with them to provide Gummy Shots. Now in today's world THC is added into the mix and is actually killing people, and Minnesota has had enough.
Twin Cities radio host Matt McNeil seriously injured in crash
A Twin Cities radio host has suffered "serious" injuries in a crash Thursday evening. A tweet from the account of Matt McNeil says the incident happened when he was driving home from work and was "rear-ended." McNeil hosts The Matt McNeil Show between 3-5 p.m. on AM950, which describes itself...
‘The Price is Right’ is Coming to Minnesota Next Year
If you loved watching 'The Price is Right' while you were at home sick from school, you'll love to see 'The Price is Right' when it comes to Minnesota next year! You may even be able to participate!. I know 'The Price is Right' was one of the shows that...
Wisconsin witness describes circle-shaped object maneuvering near tree top level
Mondovi, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Mondovi reported watching a circle-shaped object maneuvering near the tree top level nearby at about 11:30 p.m. on September 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
