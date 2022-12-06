ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Dozens of volunteers deliver thousands of Christmas gifts to Minnesota seniors

ANOKA, Minn. -- There's a different kind of gift drive going on in the north metro. This one puts seniors in the spotlight.Jane McKay of Anoka is amongst the dozens of volunteers bustling to deliver gifts to seniors."It gives me joy to help the seniors and they appreciate it so much," she said.James Witt and Sharon Kurschner are residents at Whispering Pines. They are getting two of the 3,000 personalized gifts Granny's Closet is giving away through their Christmas Angel program.This year marks the biggest demand they've had for people who need these presents according the the president of Granny's...
ANOKA, MN
Power 96

Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome

Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Spread Holiday Cheer By Helping This Minnesota Santa Who Had His ‘Sleigh’ Stolen!

Bah-Humbug! That's what I imagine the thieves saying to one another as they drove off with this Minnesota Santa's Sleigh recently. Chances are they didn't actually say Bah-Humbug but I'm sure they uttered another dubious phrase. What's real about this story is that a Minnesota Santa has found himself without a 'sleigh' for the holiday season, and that going to hurt his livelihood.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

St. Paul's Operation Warm coat distribution event cancelled

ST PAUL, Minn. — City officials say a coat distribution event in St. Paul has been postponed. The event was originally set for Friday, Dec. 9 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Eastern Heights Elementary in St. Paul. St. Paul Local 21 firefighters partnered with national nonprofit Operation Warm, hoping to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Future of Rural Ambulance Discussed at SCSU

ST CLOUD (WJON News) - The future of rural ambulance and E-M-S was the focus of a roundtable discussion Thursday at St Cloud State University. Industry professionals and state officials met to discuss ways to ensure ambulance services in rural Minnesota are able to meet the growing need for services.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Jury Duty Scam Hits Minnesota Town

Being summoned for jury duty is something that happens to us all but it happens to some more than others! If you haven't had to take part in jury duty ever, you may fall for a new scam that is going around. Every day there seems to be a new...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

SafeWise Lists The Safest Cities in MN

UNDATED (WJON News) - SafeWise, a company that tracks crime and safety trends nationwide, has put out its list of the safest cities in Minnesota. The survey found that Minnesotans were far less likely to worry about their safety on a daily basis than the average American. Other findings from...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

The Weird Thing That Happens To The Night Sky After It Snows in Minnesota

Seeing as we just received another coating of the white stuff from Old Man Winter, have you noticed how bright the sky seems at night after it's snowed here in Minnesota?. Our snowfall this time happened Friday morning, but this phenomenon will likely occur later Friday and into Saturday: the night sky will seem unusually bright. Have you ever noticed how light it seems at night after a winter storm?
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud’s Historical Chances of A White Christmas

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Will we be just dreaming of a white Christmas or will we actually have one?. Of course, that remains to be seen, but historically speaking our chances are pretty good. The State Office of Climatology says here in St. Cloud we have a 74 percent chance of having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, which is the minimum required to consider it a white Christmas.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Cool 98.7

Minnesota Says “NO MORE” To Gummy Bears Edibles That Kill

Whatever happened to the days when Gummy Bears were strictly considered candy?. Remember when that was? Seems like yesterday when they were passed around at school - if you have never seen or had one, let me describe them. According to walmart.com "Gummy bears are made by boiling sugar, citric acid, corn syrup, gelatin, flavoring, and food coloring..." Simple, easy, all kids seem to love them ( adults too ). Then, of course, people get creative and add alcohol with them to provide Gummy Shots. Now in today's world THC is added into the mix and is actually killing people, and Minnesota has had enough.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy