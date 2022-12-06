Read full article on original website
Sedalia Man Arrested After Threatening to Shoot Residents With Shotgun
On Monday evening, Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Carroll Road in La Monte in reference to a disturbance. Reports stated an intoxicated male was threatening to shoot the residents with a shotgun. Upon arrival, Deputies spoke with the reporting party, who stated a male known to him showed up intoxicated and began threatening the residents.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 9th, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday afternoon, Morgan Augustus McVey, 24, of Blue Springs, came into the Pettis County Sheriff's Office to surrender for an arrest warrant. A warrant was confirmed for McVey with Pettis County Joint Communications. McVey had a Pettis County warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of Speeding and Failure to Wear a Seat Belt. McVey was placed under arrest and escorted into the Pettis County Jail for booking, with bond set at $250 cash only.
Investigators search for missing Ashland girl
A fifteen-year-old girl has been reported missing for several days, prompting a local search and investigation into her disappearance. Emilee Dubes went missing from Ashland on December 4, according to a Facebook post from Missouri Missing. She's described as being 5'4", 130 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimples.
Sedalia Woman Charged With Burglary, Domestic Assault
Early Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 25000 block of Van Natta Road (west of Sedalia) in reference to a burglary in progress. Pettis County Joint Communications advised the reporting party stated he was sprayed in the face with pepper spray. Also inside the residence was an...
Woman suffers serious injuries following crash in Pettis County
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sweet Springs, Missouri woman is recovering after a crash Thursday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Whitfield Road at Dorrance Drive near Sedalia just before 11:20 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by Maria D. Cerritos Llanos, 62, of Sedalia, pulled The post Woman suffers serious injuries following crash in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CoMo Man Arrested For DWI, Kidnapping, Assault
Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Route O and Salem Road last Thursday night, for an investigation into reports of a female screaming for help. Deputies arrived and found a disturbance had occurred in the 29000 block of Salem Road (northeast of the airport). After an on-scene investigation,...
Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/8)
Ruby Ann Howard of Clinton, MO was arrested on 11/29/2022 for stealing/shop lifting. Joshua Brian Johnson of Clinton, MO was arrested on 11/29/2022 for forgery of checks and possession of a controlled substance. Terri Lynn Elliott of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 11/30/2022 for possession of a controlled...
Sweet Springs Woman Injured in Pettis County Crash
A Sweet Springs woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 Dodge Durango, driven by 62-year-old Maria D. Cerritos Llanos of Sedalia, was at Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive just after 11 p.m., when Llanos pulled into the path of a westbound 2012 Jeep Liberty, driven by 19-year-old Kiley L. Hedgpeth of Sweet Springs.
Fatal head on collision in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. – A Lexington resident sustains fatal injuries following a head on collision Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Highway 131, north of Bryant Knob Road. A northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 36-year-old Semaj M. Moore, crossed over the center line. An oncoming vehicle, driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile, was struck in the southbound lane.
Saline County teen seriously injured in Pettis County crash
A Saline County teenager is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive, about six miles north west of Sedalia, just after 11:00 last night. Troopers say a vehicle pulled into the path of Kiley Hedgpeth, 19, of Sweet Springs, and the two collided. After the impact, Hedgpeth’s vehicle traveled off the side of the road.
Victim of fatal pedestrian accident in Columbia identified
Columbia Police have identified the man who died while crossing a road Wednesday night on the city’s east side. Police report Louis Estrada, Jr., 63, of Columbia, was attempting to cross Clark Lane around 7 p.m. when he entered the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver, who’s cooperated with authorities, is currently not facing charges. Further circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.
Sedalia Man Faces Several Charges After Confronting Police
On Sunday at 11:57 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 100 block of West Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance. While en route to the scene, Joint Communications informed officers that a male suspect stated he would shoot officers in the head if they showed up at his house.
Miller County Sheriff’s office identifies Saline Valley body
TUSCUMBIA, Mo. – Miller County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify a body that was found in a wooded area in the Saline Valley Conservation Area. Deputies were able to identify the deceased male as Ralph Toby Pannier, 58, of Osage Beach. According to a press release, on November 7, deputies responded to the Saline […]
Warsaw man arrested following traffic stop
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Highway Patrol says a Warsaw man resisted arrest yesterday evening during a traffic stop in Boone County. The online arrest report indicates 51-year-old William J. Jones is accused of careless and imprudent driving, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia, and not using a seat belt.
Richland Woman Facing Numerous Charges
A Richland woman wanted on warrants for not showing up to court on several driving-related charges in Miller County is taken into custody in Pulaski County. The highway patrol says 29-year-old Erika Parsley had been wanted on the cases which include charges of DWI, driving revoked, driving without insurance and failing to comply with ignition interlock device.
Troopers looking for driver after crash on Route B in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers are looking for the driver of a Jeep after a crash in Boone County on Wednesday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Route B near Oakland Church Road. Troopers said the Jeep and an SUV driven by Phyliss J. Caudle, 73, of The post Troopers looking for driver after crash on Route B in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, December 3, 2022 a crash occurred as both vehicles were northbound on M 13. Vehicle 1, driven by Owen B Hopper, age 21 of Springfield, MO overtook and struck vehicle 2, driven by Charles Willis, age 49 of Clinton, MO in the rear. The crash was assisted by TPR W M Henderson. Both drivers were transported to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital by Golden Valley EMS with minor injuries.
Columbia police investigate deadly pedestrian crash on Clark Lane
Part of Clark Lane in east Columbia is closed for a "police incident," according to a notification from Boone County Joint Communications. The post Columbia police investigate deadly pedestrian crash on Clark Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County on Monday, December 5, 2022. According to a report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, on June 14, 2021 the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at 1804 Northwest Highway 50 near Kingsville, for a reported shooting. Two victims had left the residence and driven to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to one of the victims.
Two Women Injured in Miller County Collision
Two women were injured in a two-car collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Mercury Sable was stopped in traffic on Missouri 52, 68 feet east of Hickey Road around 2:30 p.m., when a westbound 2009 Kia Sportage, driven by 28-year-old Jessica M. Wright of Versailles, struck the Mercury in the rear. The Kia then ran off the road and overturned.
