This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday afternoon, Morgan Augustus McVey, 24, of Blue Springs, came into the Pettis County Sheriff's Office to surrender for an arrest warrant. A warrant was confirmed for McVey with Pettis County Joint Communications. McVey had a Pettis County warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of Speeding and Failure to Wear a Seat Belt. McVey was placed under arrest and escorted into the Pettis County Jail for booking, with bond set at $250 cash only.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO