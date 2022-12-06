Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Fox17
Tentative deal reached between Ascension Borgess and nurses
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A tentative deal has been reached between Ascension Borgess and its nurses. The Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) says the deal would benefit 300 nurses if ratified. We’re told the agreement entails the following conditions:. 20.5% raises in the contract’s first year. One more emergency...
Fox17
LMCU raises $50K for hospitalized children in Band Together campaign
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lake Michigan Credit Untion (LMCU) announced it has raised $50,000 to benefit children’s healthcare during this year’s Band Together program!. The credit union says this is the campaign’s eighth year. “We are grateful for the ongoing support and generosity of our communities,”...
Fox17
Grand Rapids middle schoolers test health of Indian Mill Creek
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Young scientists at West Side Christian Middle School tested the waters of a Grand Rapids creek to formulate an environmental health plan. “We've been testing this in science class with, like, our water from our watersheds in the pond by our school,” says Annika Kauffman. “And we are really curious what it would be like down here by this creek and see what the … how water quality was.”
Fox17
Whitmer, Olivet College announce tuition-free scholarship program
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new scholarship program to Olivet College alongside President Steven M. Corey Thursday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Olivet College ADVANTAGE Scholarship will commence in fall 2023, giving students in Michigan the opportunity to attend the small, private college tuition-free.
Fox17
Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts to close for good in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) will shut down for good in early 2023. Ferris State University (FSU) made the decision to permanently suspend operations at the Grand Rapids art gallery after much deliberation, the UICA announced Thursday. The UICA is scheduled to close...
Fox17
Whitmer, DNR announce $2M investment in West Michigan park upgrades
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced 13 Michigan parks, trails and more will receive upgrades thanks to a $7.4 million grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). The announcement was made alongside the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Wednesday. Five of those upgrades...
Fox17
Ascension Borgess nurses vote to authorize strike
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension Borgess nurses have voted to give their bargaining team the ability to call for a strike. With a contract that expired Nov. 11 and multiple negotiation meetings with the health system, Borgess nurses are still fighting for a contract that meets their needs. “The next...
Fox17
Life EMS to celebrate record number of graduates
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Life EMS is about to celebrate its largest graduating class of paramedics in the organization’s history!. Twenty paramedics are scheduled to graduate Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. Life EMS says the graduation ceremony will be held at its Innovation and Education Centre. “We...
Fox17
Kent District Library named one of America's Star Libraries
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent District Library (KDL) has received national recognition for its performance!. The library system says the Library Journal Index of Public Library Service gave KDL a five-star rating and dubbed them as one of America’s Star Libraries. We’re told the honor was determined...
Fox17
Mona Shores Public Schools closed Friday due to staff illness
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mona Shores Public Schools announced they will be closed Friday, Dec. 9. In a statement on their website, they say it's because so many staff members are out sick. They don't have enough staff to fill classrooms. After-school and weekend events are still scheduled, including the...
Fox17
Penguin at John Ball Zoo recovering after dime removed from stomach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of John Ball Zoo’s (JBZ) penguins is recovering after veterinarians removed a dime from its stomach. The zoo says a round object was found during a routine examination. We’re told the dime was removed thanks to equipment purchased with donations to and from...
Fox17
Muskegon Big Reds mourn loss of football player
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon community is mourning the loss of one of its former athletes. Muskegon High School alum Dametrius Walker has passed away, according to the Big Reds' Facebook page. “Your fight has and will be the heartbeat of teams to come,” the program writes. “You are...
Fox17
Harper Creek teacher accused of misconduct retires
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Harper Creek High School teacher accused of misconduct has voluntarily retired from public education. In a message posted to Harper Creek Community Schools’ (HCCS) website, the superintendent says the teacher chose to entire retirement before investigation into their alleged misconduct had finished. The...
Fox17
Jacobs Financial Services: Giving yourself the gift of a comfortable retirement
Over the holiday season, a lot of people are going up and down the shopping list trying to find just the right gift for that special person. If you're a grandma or grandpa, or maybe you're just entering retirement right now thinking, how can I get the kids the gifts they really want? It doesn't have to be that way.
Fox17
RSV trends downwards, even as flu spikes at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For some encouraging news in the fight against RSV, after an unprecedented surge this fall, cases are trending down. We're not out of the woods yet, especially as the flu season ramps up and Covid-19 continues to spread. But Helen DeVos Children's Hospital says they're ready for it.
Fox17
'Buy now, pay later' for holiday shopping: Is it a good idea?
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Christmas is two weeks away, and if you’re using "buy now, pay later" apps, it could cost you in the long run. “When you step back from that and think a little bit about it, what you're really saying is 'I'm going to be committing myself to this payment for four months,'” said Todd Mora, program manager for WMU’s Sanford Center for Financial Planning and Wellness.
Fox17
6 downtown GR traffic lights to be reactivated next week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Six traffic lights in downtown Grand Rapids will soon be reactivated. The city says the following intersections were switched to all-way stops in 2020 to determine their effects on traffic and safety:. Ottawa Avenue and Fountain Street. Ottawa Avenue and Monroe Center Street. Ottawa Avenue...
Fox17
How climate change can affect our winter weather
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Extreme weather events happen every year and are being seen more and more lately as we continue to experience climate changes. In recent studies by the midwest regional climate center, Michigan’s yearly average temperature has been rising. We decided to look back at one of the most impactful and memorable blizzards that have hit West Michigan in the past... great blizzard of ‘78.
Fox17
How school districts make snow day decisions
GRAND RAPIDS — A right of passage in every kid’s life… a snow day! They can be fun and exciting for most but also a pretty challenging decision for school districts. How do they make these decisions and what all goes into it? We talked to the superintendent at Forest Hills and Grant Public Schools to see how it works.
Fox17
Deputies: Card skimmer discovered at Gun Plain Twp. gas station
GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are warning the public of a credit card skimmer that was recently discovered outside Plainwell. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmer was found at an Admiral gas station at 1149 M-89 Highway in Gun Plain Township. Authorities aren’t sure when...
Comments / 0