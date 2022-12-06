ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

Fox17

Tentative deal reached between Ascension Borgess and nurses

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A tentative deal has been reached between Ascension Borgess and its nurses. The Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) says the deal would benefit 300 nurses if ratified. We’re told the agreement entails the following conditions:. 20.5% raises in the contract’s first year. One more emergency...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

LMCU raises $50K for hospitalized children in Band Together campaign

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lake Michigan Credit Untion (LMCU) announced it has raised $50,000 to benefit children’s healthcare during this year’s Band Together program!. The credit union says this is the campaign’s eighth year. “We are grateful for the ongoing support and generosity of our communities,”...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids middle schoolers test health of Indian Mill Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Young scientists at West Side Christian Middle School tested the waters of a Grand Rapids creek to formulate an environmental health plan. “We've been testing this in science class with, like, our water from our watersheds in the pond by our school,” says Annika Kauffman. “And we are really curious what it would be like down here by this creek and see what the … how water quality was.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Whitmer, Olivet College announce tuition-free scholarship program

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new scholarship program to Olivet College alongside President Steven M. Corey Thursday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Olivet College ADVANTAGE Scholarship will commence in fall 2023, giving students in Michigan the opportunity to attend the small, private college tuition-free.
OLIVET, MI
Fox17

Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts to close for good in 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) will shut down for good in early 2023. Ferris State University (FSU) made the decision to permanently suspend operations at the Grand Rapids art gallery after much deliberation, the UICA announced Thursday. The UICA is scheduled to close...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Whitmer, DNR announce $2M investment in West Michigan park upgrades

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced 13 Michigan parks, trails and more will receive upgrades thanks to a $7.4 million grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). The announcement was made alongside the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Wednesday. Five of those upgrades...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Ascension Borgess nurses vote to authorize strike

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension Borgess nurses have voted to give their bargaining team the ability to call for a strike. With a contract that expired Nov. 11 and multiple negotiation meetings with the health system, Borgess nurses are still fighting for a contract that meets their needs. “The next...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Life EMS to celebrate record number of graduates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Life EMS is about to celebrate its largest graduating class of paramedics in the organization’s history!. Twenty paramedics are scheduled to graduate Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. Life EMS says the graduation ceremony will be held at its Innovation and Education Centre. “We...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Kent District Library named one of America's Star Libraries

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent District Library (KDL) has received national recognition for its performance!. The library system says the Library Journal Index of Public Library Service gave KDL a five-star rating and dubbed them as one of America’s Star Libraries. We’re told the honor was determined...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Mona Shores Public Schools closed Friday due to staff illness

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mona Shores Public Schools announced they will be closed Friday, Dec. 9. In a statement on their website, they say it's because so many staff members are out sick. They don't have enough staff to fill classrooms. After-school and weekend events are still scheduled, including the...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Muskegon Big Reds mourn loss of football player

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon community is mourning the loss of one of its former athletes. Muskegon High School alum Dametrius Walker has passed away, according to the Big Reds' Facebook page. “Your fight has and will be the heartbeat of teams to come,” the program writes. “You are...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Harper Creek teacher accused of misconduct retires

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Harper Creek High School teacher accused of misconduct has voluntarily retired from public education. In a message posted to Harper Creek Community Schools’ (HCCS) website, the superintendent says the teacher chose to entire retirement before investigation into their alleged misconduct had finished. The...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

'Buy now, pay later' for holiday shopping: Is it a good idea?

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Christmas is two weeks away, and if you’re using "buy now, pay later" apps, it could cost you in the long run. “When you step back from that and think a little bit about it, what you're really saying is 'I'm going to be committing myself to this payment for four months,'” said Todd Mora, program manager for WMU’s Sanford Center for Financial Planning and Wellness.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

6 downtown GR traffic lights to be reactivated next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Six traffic lights in downtown Grand Rapids will soon be reactivated. The city says the following intersections were switched to all-way stops in 2020 to determine their effects on traffic and safety:. Ottawa Avenue and Fountain Street. Ottawa Avenue and Monroe Center Street. Ottawa Avenue...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

How climate change can affect our winter weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Extreme weather events happen every year and are being seen more and more lately as we continue to experience climate changes. In recent studies by the midwest regional climate center, Michigan’s yearly average temperature has been rising. We decided to look back at one of the most impactful and memorable blizzards that have hit West Michigan in the past... great blizzard of ‘78.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

How school districts make snow day decisions

GRAND RAPIDS — A right of passage in every kid’s life… a snow day! They can be fun and exciting for most but also a pretty challenging decision for school districts. How do they make these decisions and what all goes into it? We talked to the superintendent at Forest Hills and Grant Public Schools to see how it works.
FOREST HILLS, MI
Fox17

Deputies: Card skimmer discovered at Gun Plain Twp. gas station

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are warning the public of a credit card skimmer that was recently discovered outside Plainwell. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmer was found at an Admiral gas station at 1149 M-89 Highway in Gun Plain Township. Authorities aren’t sure when...
PLAINWELL, MI

