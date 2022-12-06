Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Related
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Community Calendar
Asleson's Hardware Store in Stoughton is once again collecting defective and broken holiday light strings for recycling. Drop them off in the bin inside the front of the store (1415 Highway 51) and they will be taken to an environmentally responsible recycling center in Madison at a later date. If...
captimes.com
Owners of the Musky and Mint Mark to open a fish fry/burger joint
By next summer, the former Lake Edge Seafood Company on Madison’s east side is set to become a fast casual fish fry/ burger joint and small-ish event space, named for chef Sean Pharr’s English bulldog. Hank’s, which could open by late spring, will be an extension of the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
stoughtonnews.com
37th Annual Madison Holiday Blood Drive is Dec. 23
People are encouraged to start a new holiday tradition and join the American Red Cross at the 37th annual Madison Holiday Blood Drive from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. Appointments are encouraged, though walk-ins are welcomed.
captimes.com
Tenney neighborhood meeting will unveil revised plans for Sherman Avenue project
Neighbors will have another chance to weigh in on a large development proposal adjacent to Tenney Park on Thursday. The virtual meeting, at 6 p.m., will provide the public with an opportunity to view the revised proposal and renderings for 1617 Sherman Ave., and perhaps change the minds of some of the people who originally opposed the building.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
6 departments respond to house fire in Hartford, WI
December 7, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Six fire departments from the Washington County area have responded to a house fire, 1071 Huron Way, in Hartford, WI. Fire departments on scene include Hartford, Slinger, Neosho, Richfield, St. Lawrence, and Jackson. The call came in around 8 p.m. This...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Measurable snowfall in Washington Co., Wi
December 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The Washington County, WI area got hit with a little winter white this Friday morning. Cub reporter Ron Naab submitted a pair of photos from the Allenton, WI area. “We got about 2 to 3 inches of snow,” said Naab.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lizard Mound listed; Wisconsin Register of Historic Places
TOWN OF FARMINGTON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Historical Society announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7 the revised listing of Lizard Mound in the Town of Farmington, Washington County, on the State Register of Historic Places. A news release says the Lizard Mound site is a Native ceremonial center and cemetery that...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Watertown (WI) Agrees to spend $225K on Land for New Fire Station
Watertown’s Finance Committee needed less than 10 minutes Tuesday night to review and ultimately support the acquisition of land for a new and much larger fire station, WDTimes.com reported. Then Watertown Common Council members took action on the finance committee’s recommendation and agreed on the $225,000 purchase of 7.6...
City considering 13-story apartment building with public parking garage to replace State Street Campus ramp
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council is considering a proposal for a 13-story apartment building and parking ramp to replace the 60-year-old Lake Street half of the State Street parking ramp. The project at 415 North Lake Street would build a 13-story building with the first six floors serving as public parking and the remaining top floors becoming a...
nbc15.com
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! brings America’s Game to Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - America’s Game has come to Madison. Tuesday, an audience will play Wheel of Fortune LIVE! at the Overture Center for the Arts. The theatrical game of hangman allows randomly selected members of the audience to spin the wheel, solve the puzzles and win up to $10,000, a trip to Paris or Hawaii and more at every show.
stoughtonnews.com
County joins national racial equity group
Dane County has been accepted into the National Association of Counties’ County Officials advancing Racial Equity (CORE) in Justice Network. According to a Dec. 5 county news release, County Board District 33 Supervisor Dana Pellebon is joining a select group of county elected officials as part of the group. Members of the CORE network were selected for their commitment to identifying and eliminating racial and ethnic disparities in the local criminal legal system.
‘Yes, it’s going to happen’: City of Madison gets wheels rolling on identifying potential Amtrak station location
MADISON, Wis. — Residents of Madison started signaling where they would like to see an Amtrak station potentially set up shop, as the city held a kickoff meeting for the passenger rail station study Wednesday. “I think I can say with confidence that Madison wants passenger rail service,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said to a room full of applause at the...
nbc15.com
Family shares the pain of waiting as search continues for Christopher Miller
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week. “It’s been a lot; it’s been very, very challenging,” said Miller’s fiance, Mallory Duerst. Saturday will mark four weeks since...
CBS 58
Wisconsin vinyl album collection for sale, including thousands of records
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thousands of historic vinyl albums that captured the sound of Wisconsin during the 1960s are now available for sale to the public, all to benefit a Wisconsin nonprofit. The records are from the personal collection of Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Good packing snow as 1-3 inches expected in Washington Co., WI
December 6, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Some good packing snow as a system is drifting through Washington County, WI. A mere 20 minutes after photo below was taken. It be slick on the roads. Motorists are reminded to turn on their headlights as roads are becoming...
stoughtonnews.com
Wrestling: Stoughton finishes 2-2 at Pieper Duals
Both seniors Chance Suddeth and Griffin Empey opened the first week of the season with five wins. The Stoughton wrestling team went 2-2 at the Pieper Duals on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Stoughton High School. The Vikings rolled by Madison La Follette 69-6 and clipped Sugar River 33-29. Stoughton lost to Oak Creek 47-27 and to Marshfield 62-18.
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
nbc15.com
Snowy roads cause Madison parent to question why school wasn’t canceled
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison mother wondered why Madison Metropolitan School District didn’t cancel school after saying her child endured a tumultuous bus ride during the heavy snowfall on Friday. Spring Harbor Middle School parent Jennifer Talbot said Friday’s weather conditions caused her son’s bus to be 40...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Knowing the difference between flu, RSV and COVID-19
MADISON, Wis. — How can you tell the difference between the flu, RSV and COVID-19? UW Health’s chief quality officer Dr. Jeff Pothof joins Live at Four to explain the varying symptoms between the viruses. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
Comments / 0