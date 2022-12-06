ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

27east.com

Douglas H. King of Las Vegas, and formerly of Hampton Bays, Dies November 9

Douglas H. King of Las Vegas and formally of Hampton Bays died from cancer on November 9, with family at his side. He was 68. He was born on March... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A business owner visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29 to report someone had cashed a check using his company's bank account. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A person who found a credit card in the Bridgehampton King Kullen parking lot turned the card in to Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29. Police said they were able to get the contact number for the owner, who came to headquarters to retrieve the card. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Village Police responded to a Main Street boutique on December 1 and spoke to the owner, who said that on October ...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
27east.com

Thiele Calls for PSC To Annul Potter’s Lease for Gas Ball Parking Lot in Sag Harbor

Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. announced this week that he had come down on the side of the Village of Sag Harbor in its effort to wrest control of the... more. SAG HARBOR — Two reports of drivers leaving the scene of an accident were logged with Village Police last week. On December 1, the owner of a 2021 Jeep Wrangler reported to police that her vehicle was hit while parked on Main Street between 6:12 and 6:35 p.m. On December 2, a 2018 Mazda was hit while parked on Church Street between 6 and 11 a.m. SAG HARBOR — A windsurfer in distress off Long Beach on December 3, around 12:30 p.m., prompted a call to Sag Harbor Village Police by East Hampton Village dispatch. Police said when they got ...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Gets $350,000 Grant To Design ‘Living Shorelines’ in Montauk

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration announced on Thursday, December 1, that it has awarded East Hampton Town a $350,000 grant to design "living shorelines" along the shores of Fort... more. Suffolk County's Septic Improvement Program grants and similar grants issued by Southampton and East Hampton ...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Head of the Harbor resident among the newest Rockettes

A Head of the Harbor native is proving that dreams really do come true. Courtney File, 24, is among the newest members of the Rockettes who are kicking their way through the holiday season, performing multiple shows in Radio City Music Hall’s “Christmas Spectacular.”. Seeing the Rockettes staple...
MANHATTAN, NY
27east.com

Southampton Police Reports for the Week of December 8

SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A business owner visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29 to report someone had cashed a check using his company's bank account. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Richard R. Ferrara of Southampton Dies November 21

Richard Robert Ferrara, known to his family and friends as Dick, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at eighty-one years old. He is survived by his wife, Katherine Ferrara;...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Southampton Pickleball Club’s Second Annual Heart of the Hamptons Pickleball Tournament Raises Nearly $10,000 For Local Charity

Southampton Pickleball Club's second annual Heart of the Hamptons Pickleball Tournament at Southampton Youth Services on Sunday was a huge success. Through its fundraising efforts, the tournament raised $8,700 for...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
QSR Web

Checkers reopens 1st of 4 updated units on Long Island

Checkers has reopened its restaurant in Lake Ronkonkoma, New York after an extensive upgraded design. The opening marks the first of four re-openings of upgraded restaurants taking place across Long Island, according to a press release. The Lake Ronkonkoma unit is owned by franchisees Manjit Singh and Paramjit Josan and...
LAKE RONKONKOMA, NY
27east.com

Couple Charged in Organized Burglaries in Sag Harbor, Manhattan

A couple who police said planned and executed the ransacking of a Sag Harbor home on September 25, making off with over $1 million in goods, have been indicted by... more. A State Supreme Court justice last week ordered the Maidstone Gun Club in Wainscott closed ...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of December 8

Duvan Santiago Salcedopachon, 22, of East Hampton was arrested by Town Police on November 26 at 4:18 a.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police, around 4 a.m....
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

New Owner Will Propose Upgrades, Potential Changes to Eastport Shopping Center

Potential plans for the redevelopment of the King Kullen shopping center in Eastport have garnered mixed reviews from residents. Brookhaven Town Councilman Dan Panico shared some ideas proposed by the... more. A collaborative community effort for good came to full fruition recently. The new organic, natural ...
EASTPORT, NY
NBC New York

Movie Producer's Hamptons Mega Mansion Gutted in Inferno

A movie producer's nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion in Long Island's Southampton burned to the ground in a fiery spectacle overnight, authorities and public records say. According to property records, the owner of the nearly 2.71-acre estate at 144 Edge of Woods Road is Oren Aviv, a producer and writer likely known best for the "National Treasure" movies that debuted in 2004 and 2007. Aviv also produced "Hardcore Henry," his IMDB page says.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Cheddar News

NY Reports Redlining Alive and Well in Rochester, Syracuse, and on Long Island

"Redlining, the practice of discriminatory lending or insurance practices, is alive and well on Long Island and in the cities of Rochester and Syracuse, according to a new report from the New York Department of Financial Services. "This report sheds a light on the barriers that communities of color, who have historically faced discrimination when seeking a mortgage, continue to face when it comes to making the dream of homeownership a reality," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "With our state in the midst of a housing crisis, practices like redlining not only restrict New Yorkers' access to homeownership, but also threaten affordability...
ROCHESTER, NY

