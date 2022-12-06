ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State to create its 3rd largest college

By Talya Holgate-Allen
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Missouri State is creating a new college called the Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts and Humanities. It will be a combination of the College of Humanities and Public Affairs and the Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts and Letters.

The combined colleges are intended to highlight “the importance of humanities and the arts to the academic core of Missouri state,” according to a newsletter. The college will be the third largest college at the university.

“This is an exciting time for the university,” said Missouri State President Clif Smart. “The new college demonstrates our commitment to and continued support of the arts and humanities.

Deans Victor Matthews and Shawn Wahl are to lead a transition team, between Thurs., Jan. 5 and Wed., May 31, 2023. This team will help to prepare for the establishment of the new college.

“They will focus on strengthening faculty teaching, research and service collaboration across the arts and humanities,” according to the newsletter.

Dean Wahl will eventually take over leadership of the college as Dean Matthews will be retiring Fri., June 30, 2023.

The new college is expected to be finalized by Sat., July 1, 2023.

To learn more about the new college, click here .

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

