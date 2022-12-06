Read full article on original website
Falmouth nonprofit partners with local photographers to send Maine kids to summer camp
PORTLAND, Maine — Two local photographers have partnered with the nonprofit organization Gratitude for Maine to help spread its mission of sending Maine kids to summer camp. Gratitude for Maine was created by Emma Bowden, Elle Foley, and Sophia Turker, three teens from Falmouth who turned to photography during the pandemic.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Longtime anchor Pat Callaghan retires after more than four decades
"No one has anchored television newscasts in Maine longer, and it’s safe to say no one ever will," Rob Caldwell writes. Several years ago, Malcolm Gladwell wrote a best-selling book making the case that, in a wide number of complex professional or creative fields, “you need to have practiced, to have apprenticed, for 10,000 hours before you get good.”
Don Campbell gets us into the holiday spirit
PORTLAND, Maine — Don Campbell is one of the most well-known musicians in the state of Maine. As the seasons turn from fall to winter, and the temperatures drop, Campbell turns his attention to his holiday shows. One of this year’s holiday shows will take place on Dec. 18...
15 Hilarious Reactions to the Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
Throughout the years, one pole in Maine has taken over. No, it is nothing like the North Pole, instead, it is an actual yellow pole that resides in the parking lot of Walmart in Auburn, Maine. You know, the type of pole that is supposed to help keep a parking lot safe. Well, this pole has done really nothing to keep some drivers safe.
Patient safety ratings drop at Maine hospitals
(BDN) -- A number of Maine hospitals saw their safety ratings from a national watchdog group decline, joining a nationwide trend of hospital patient safety measures worsening during the COVID-19 pandemic after years of improvement. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated received an A this fall,...
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11
Hello and welcome to the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend. I again added the bonus day of Friday. There are lots of fun activities to do with the kids and family, and Santa will again be busy this weekend putting in appearances around Maine. Have a great weekend!
Is it Illegal in Maine to Drive Without a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of regulations and laws that Maine drivers need to abide by when operating a vehicle in the Pine Tree State, from making sure your vehicle is registered and inspected, to ensuring you've got your headlights on when it's raining or snowing. Rules are rules, and they are meant to be followed. One of those that is continually discussed and often ignored is: are you required to have a license plate on the front of your car in Maine?
Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths
(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
Despite mother nature being uncooperative, Maine ski areas kick off the season
NEWRY, Maine — “We’re two days removed from an unsettled weather pattern, and the skiing is just fantastic," Luc Burns, Director of Marketing at Sunday River, said. "Kudos to our entire mountain operations team. Doesn’t matter how good the equipment is if you don’t have the right team running it.”
Body of missing St. George woman found on shore of Long Cove
ST GEORGE, Maine — The body of a St. George woman missing since Wednesday was found Friday morning in the water on the shore of Long Cove. Francine Laporte, 71, was reported missing by her husband, Paul Laporte, on Wednesday after he woke up to find her not home, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife spokesman Mark Latti said.
Help This Maine Teddy Bear Find Its Owner for a Heartbreaking Reason
Most of us have that special toy, stuffy, or blanket that got us through our childhood years. This piece of you is probably still in your life, even as an adult, tucked away somewhere safe because it’s so special that you couldn’t fathom giving it away. My special...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
Mainers experiencing postal service problems this holiday season
MAINE, USA — Maine's alleged mail problem this holiday season raised concerns when NEWS CENTER Maine received multiple emails and calls from people about all kinds of different issues—issues such as important documents, like IDs or bills, not getting delivered. Mainers are worried they may never get that mail.
25 of the Best School Lunches in Maine
I bet you remember your school lunch like it was yesterday. My one regret growing up is that I was a brown-bag lunch kid. My dad packed my lunch for me every day. This isn't me being ungrateful, this is me being jealous. Some days I wanted a 'hot' lunch. Every day it was cold and being of Greek heritage, you never knew what the hell was gonna be in your lunch.
Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine
MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine
Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
UPDATE: Maine Teddy Bear With Son’s Ashes Has Been Found! Other Items Still Missing
If you have the empathy the women on my mom’s side of the family have, then you haven’t slept since you found out a teddy bear with someone’s son’s ashes inside was missing. I recently posted about the missing teddy bear stating that there was a...
Maine is well below normal snow totals
MAINE, USA — The words cold and snowy could normally describe a Maine December but this year is anything but normal. So where is all of the snow?. If we take a look around the U.S., the most snow is sitting in the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Rockies. Some areas of the West have over 30 inches of snowfall on the ground.
Storefront Safety: Questions raised after truck crashes into Maine Dollar Tree
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Five people are recovering from injuries after a truck slammed into a Dollar Tree on Monday. The Storefront Safety Council, a national group, is now scrutinizing the quality of bollards posted outside the store. “The device that was used is not an adequate bollard. It's not...
