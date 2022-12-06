Read full article on original website
camdencountyga.gov
Georgia Fire Chief Certifications
The Camden County Board of Commissioners is pleased to announce that Camden County Fire Rescue (CCFR) Chief Terry Smith achieved recertification and Deputy Chief Lisa Boyett achieved Georgia Fire Chief Certification from the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs (GAFC). “We continue to be proud of our leadership at Camden County...
camdencountyga.gov
Public Notice: Sheffield Cemetery Road Improvements
Drivers on Sheffield Cemetery Road, off of Colerain Road, in southwest Camden County should be aware of road maintenance on December 15-16, 2022. Millings will be added to the road and there will be traffic delays, construction equipment, and dump truck activity. “The addition of millings should enhance travel along...
