ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Christmas Tree Lane Just Shared Important Tips for Visiting

There are so many Southern Californian delights and seasonal lights on our Christmassy calendars each year. Still, we do keep in mind that there are a few especially magical — and popular — attractions that require a little extra forethought, should we desire a hiccup-free experience. (Occasional hiccups and the holidays go hand-in-hand, of course, so making peace with that is probably a wise idea.)
ALTADENA, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Fred Armisen Buys Historic Los Angeles Lodge for $4.3 Million

Fred Armisen is swapping one historic Los Feliz charmer for another. The actor and comedian paid slightly under $4.3 million for a French Normandy-style house that was completed in 1930 after listing his longtime 1926-built English Tudor home for $3.5 million two months ago, according to Dirt. The SNL alum’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Wet Weather Returns to SoCal. Here's When to Plan for Weekend Rain and Snow

Widespread rain and mountain snow, including enough to create hazardous travel conditions on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles, are in the weekend forecast for Southern California. Most areas can expect periods of rain starting Saturday night and continuing through Monday morning. The coast, Los Angeles basin and valley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Landslide Sends Boulders Tumbling Down Cliff Onto SoCal Beach

Boulders, trees, dirt and debris tumbled down a Southern California coastal cliff Friday in a landslide. The slide was reported near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
Pasadena Magazine

2535 East Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale

Sited against the Glendale hills and framed by oak and eucalyptus trees, the Mayan-inspired Derby House is celebrated as one of Lloyd Wright’s strongest achievements. Built in 1926 for businessman James Derby and his family, this well-preserved, five-bedroom home earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. The post 2535 East Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
GLENDALE, CA
westsidetoday.com

Sweet Lily Bakery Opens in Culver City

9516 Culver Boulevard location for popular French bakery. Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown Culver City, so Culver City bakery lovers can rejoice. The opening was announced via a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account and the address for Sweet Lily’s is 9516 Culver Blvd. The post said, “We serve our delicious breakfast and lunch along with our beautiful pastries and viennoiseries. FRESHLY BAKED EVERYDAY!!! We are looking forward to meeting you all!🙏🤩😁”
CULVER CITY, CA
Eater

World-Famous Fried Chicken Champ Willie Mae’s Has Arrived in Venice

The Willie Mae’s wait is over, Los Angeles. The first full-fledged, not-in-New-Orleans restaurant from the famous James Beard Award-winning family has arrived in Venice, meaning that — starting tomorrow — some of America’s best fried chicken is right here. Willie Mae’s is a cultural institution for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles

Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In

As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The Nine Best Pho Spots In Los Angeles and Orange County

Pho is a perfect cold-weather companion. Luckily as Southern Californians, we live near one of the country’s largest Vietnamese populations in the San Gabriel Valley, Garden Grove, and Westminster. A good bowl of pho can be judged on the quality of its broth, which usually takes hours to simmer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

7,000 Street Light Outages Darken LA Neighborhoods

It was nighttime when Robert, who didn’t want to use his last name, heard the alarm on his truck going off. He walked to the window of his North Hollywood home and saw thieves trying to steal the catalytic converter from his truck that was parked on the street.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy