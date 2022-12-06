Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Christmas Tree Lane Just Shared Important Tips for Visiting
There are so many Southern Californian delights and seasonal lights on our Christmassy calendars each year. Still, we do keep in mind that there are a few especially magical — and popular — attractions that require a little extra forethought, should we desire a hiccup-free experience. (Occasional hiccups and the holidays go hand-in-hand, of course, so making peace with that is probably a wise idea.)
architecturaldigest.com
Fred Armisen Buys Historic Los Angeles Lodge for $4.3 Million
Fred Armisen is swapping one historic Los Feliz charmer for another. The actor and comedian paid slightly under $4.3 million for a French Normandy-style house that was completed in 1930 after listing his longtime 1926-built English Tudor home for $3.5 million two months ago, according to Dirt. The SNL alum’s...
NBC Los Angeles
Landslide Sends Rocks, Trees Tumbling Down Cliff in Palos Verdes Estates
A landslide was reported Friday near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
NBC Los Angeles
Wet Weather Returns to SoCal. Here's When to Plan for Weekend Rain and Snow
Widespread rain and mountain snow, including enough to create hazardous travel conditions on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles, are in the weekend forecast for Southern California. Most areas can expect periods of rain starting Saturday night and continuing through Monday morning. The coast, Los Angeles basin and valley...
NBC Los Angeles
Landslide Sends Boulders Tumbling Down Cliff Onto SoCal Beach
Boulders, trees, dirt and debris tumbled down a Southern California coastal cliff Friday in a landslide. The slide was reported near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
foxla.com
'Terrifying' video shows mountain lion P-22 surprise man walking dog in Hollywood Hills
LOS ANGELES - A homeowner in the Hollywood Hills said he had a recent terrifying close encounter with a mountain lion now confirmed to be P-22. Security cameras captured P-22 walking back and forth across the driveway and front lawn. The homeowner said he had just driven into his garage...
47 LA Slang And Sayings That Only Angelenos Will Understand
Los Angeles is home to many cultures and languages. Being home to so many backgrounds, it only makes sense that we’ll create our own language that crosses all boundaries. Check out our own Angeleno slang and sayings below! See more: 30 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos
An LA couple bought a bungalow by the beach for $555,000. After 4 years of work, they sold it for $1 million. Here's how they fixed it up — and built a lifestyle brand in the process.
In true LA style, Laura Genevieve didn't just rebuild a house. She built a lifestyle brand, and a 44,000-strong Instagram following along the way.
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
2535 East Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale
Sited against the Glendale hills and framed by oak and eucalyptus trees, the Mayan-inspired Derby House is celebrated as one of Lloyd Wright’s strongest achievements. Built in 1926 for businessman James Derby and his family, this well-preserved, five-bedroom home earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. The post 2535 East Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
foxla.com
Pasadena family shares holiday spirit with award-winning light display
PASADENA, Calif. - The holiday season means holiday light displays. On Pasadena's Tropical Avenue, the Harbecks' home is a destination this season. You can tune in to the display from your car, but up close it's so much more. "They're colorful and it just makes me feel cozy and at...
westsidetoday.com
Sweet Lily Bakery Opens in Culver City
9516 Culver Boulevard location for popular French bakery. Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown Culver City, so Culver City bakery lovers can rejoice. The opening was announced via a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account and the address for Sweet Lily’s is 9516 Culver Blvd. The post said, “We serve our delicious breakfast and lunch along with our beautiful pastries and viennoiseries. FRESHLY BAKED EVERYDAY!!! We are looking forward to meeting you all!🙏🤩😁”
Eater
World-Famous Fried Chicken Champ Willie Mae’s Has Arrived in Venice
The Willie Mae’s wait is over, Los Angeles. The first full-fledged, not-in-New-Orleans restaurant from the famous James Beard Award-winning family has arrived in Venice, meaning that — starting tomorrow — some of America’s best fried chicken is right here. Willie Mae’s is a cultural institution for...
Person with Tricycle Fatally Struck on 110 Freeway Off-Ramp in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A person with a tricycle was struck and killed Friday, Dec. 9, just before 1:00 a.m. on the northbound 110 Freeway at the Third Street off-ramp in the area of Downtown Los Angeles. A driver, believed to have hit the pedestrian, did stop and...
Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles
Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In
As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
The Nine Best Pho Spots In Los Angeles and Orange County
Pho is a perfect cold-weather companion. Luckily as Southern Californians, we live near one of the country’s largest Vietnamese populations in the San Gabriel Valley, Garden Grove, and Westminster. A good bowl of pho can be judged on the quality of its broth, which usually takes hours to simmer...
NBC Los Angeles
7,000 Street Light Outages Darken LA Neighborhoods
It was nighttime when Robert, who didn’t want to use his last name, heard the alarm on his truck going off. He walked to the window of his North Hollywood home and saw thieves trying to steal the catalytic converter from his truck that was parked on the street.
signalscv.com
Parks After Dark bring winter wonderlands to unincorporated L.A. County
Kids sledding, building snowmen and having snowball fights is not a common sight in the Santa Clarita Valley, but it was the scene at the Winter Wonderland Experience at Val Verde Park on Saturday. About 80 tons of snow was brought in to create the illusion of a fresh blanket...
More rain coming to Long Beach this weekend
Grab your umbrella. A storm currently moving through the Central Coast of California is heading south. The post More rain coming to Long Beach this weekend appeared first on Long Beach Post.
