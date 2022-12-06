Read full article on original website
Related
Another major Winter Storm set to arrive this weekend for Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Thursday afternoon storm system is coming just before a larger weekend winter storm, which is expected to carry plenty of moisture. Thursday will be a bit of a warm up to the weekend as a trough digs over the eastern Pacific. As the storm arrives, winds will pick up out of the south and southeast with the rotation and pull of the storm. Winds could reach 15 to 25 mph in the valley Thursday night with 35 to 45 mph gusts in the Sierra.
nnbw.com
Carson City home market ‘trying to find its balance’
Carson City home sales data for the month of October show a market potentially cooling off but still stable. According to market statistics released by Sierra Nevada Realtors, there were 36 closed sales in October, down 50 percent from the previous year but only 27 percent compared to September. The median sales price for a home in Carson City is $491,750, still a 5 percent increase from the previous year, though an 11 percent drop from September’s high of $550,000.
KCRA.com
Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon
FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
goldcountrymedia.com
The College Park project is met with mixed feelings from Placer County Residents
Rocklin City Council hosted a special meeting to discuss the College Park Project and the Sierra College Senior Apartments Project on Tuesday. The Sierra College Senior Apartments Project is a 180-unit 55-plus community on 7.3 acres out of a 13.4-acre parcel, according to the Rocklin staff report. This project is part of the College Park Project, a 108-acre Rocklin housing project located in southeastern Rocklin near Sierra College Boulevard close to Rocklin Road.
Dog lost for 7 months reunited with owner at Sacramento airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was reunited with his service dog on Wednesday at Sacramento International Airport after seven months. Before driving from California to Florida to help out his mother, Dean Hamilton had a service dog by the name of Angus, otherwise known as "Goosie". While traveling on...
kymkemp.com
2nd Annual State-Sanctioned Cannabis Competition at the State Fair
The CA State Fair [yesterday] announced the second annual, state-agency sanctioned cannabis competition is set to take place in conjunction with the 2023 CA State Fair. Following the first year’s success, cannabis will once again be celebrated alongside California’s rich agricultural industries on the official state fair roster including wine, craft beer, olive oil and cheese. The CA State Fair Cannabis Awards and Exhibit will be on display at the CA State Fair from July 14-30, 2023, at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds in Sacramento, California.
Eater
How to Spend 36 Food and Wine-Filled Hours in Lodi
Just 85 miles from the city by the bay, Lodi offers an under-the-radar wine country experience on par with — but more accessible than — Napa. The region’s hot days and cool nights create conditions ideal for grape growing, which explains why the crop has been grown there for more than a century. Family businesses and entrepreneurs who’ve returned to the small town of their childhood both figure prominently. Today, Lodi produces 120 varieties of grapes; with its more than 100,000 acres of vineyards (that’s more than Napa and Sonoma combined) and a farm heritage that lends itself to some truly great restaurants, Lodi can entice even the most skeptical visitors.
Grass Valley residents pull driver from burning vehicle after crash
(KTXL) — Two Grass Valley residents helped pull a driver out of a burning car on Friday morning along Highway 174, according to the Peardale Chicago Park Fire Protection District. At 2:15 a.m., a vehicle struck a tree along Highway 174 near Wabash Avenue in Grass Valley and ended up on its side while fire […]
KCRA.com
Beloved West Sacramento restaurant serves its final meals after 87 years in business
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved West Sacramento restaurant served its final meals on Thursday. The family-owned establishment was in business for 87 years. "It's our legacy,” Club Pheasant owner Pete Palamidessi said. “We are very proud, and it's going to be hard." Palamidessi’s grandparents opened the...
KCRA.com
Concerned residents meet to discuss controversial Delta tunnel plan
HOOD, Calif. — Dozens of concerned Delta residents turned out to discuss one of the most controversial water proposals in California history: the $16 billion Delta tunnel plan. A public meeting was held Tuesday night in the community of Hood, an area that could see significant impacts from the...
Missing Colfax High School student Dante de la Torre found dead
GOLD RUN, Calif. — The search for a missing 16-year-old Colfax High School student came to a tragic end Thursday evening. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Dante de la Torre was found dead Thursday in a "remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop." Officials...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Detective involved in deadly crash ID’d, police say East Sac shooting was targeted, weekend storm prep
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
New direct international flight coming to the Sacramento International Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting in the summer of 2023, the Sacramento International Airport will be offering a new direct flight operated by Air Canada. According to the Sacramento International Airport, starting on June 2, Air Canada will be offering four nonstop flights a week to the Toronto Pearson Airport. The airport said that these […]
Missing teenager found dead, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they located Dante de la Torre “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop.” Officials said that de la Torre went to the […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Driver Killed in Elk Grove Run-Off-Road Accident
Fatal Run-Off-Road Accident Occurs on Interstate 5. A motorist in Elk Grove died in a run-off-road accident on December 4 while he was traveling on the interstate. The fatal collision occurred around 3:58 a.m. along Interstate 5 as the driver was entering the on-ramp for Laguna Boulevard at a reported high speed. The motorist lost control of his vehicle going left and then passed down an embankment into a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
mymotherlode.com
Body Discovered In Washington Fire Identified
Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found inside the Washington Fire footprint. The deceased is Robert Frank Baiko of Sonora, and his next of kin has been notified, according to sheriff’s officials. As we reported here on August 26, the one-year anniversary of the blaze, the body was still being examined by “the anthropology department and in the process of being identified,” disclosed sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian.
KCRA.com
CHP: 3-year-old boy seriously injured in Rocklin-area rollover highway crash
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A 3-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after a rollover highway crash in Placer County, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn division. The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 65 at Sunset Avenue in the Rocklin area, CHP said. Both the toddler...
CHP names detective that crashed into 2 people on I-5
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol identified the Sacramento Police detective who was involved in a crash that killed two people on Tuesday. He was identified by the CHP as Jonathan Thomas Nangle. According to Sacramento Police, he is still employed with the department. The crash happened early Tuesday morning at 6:16 on […]
"It's about bringing that joy": Folsom light show lifts spirits for a good cause
FOLSOM — A light show in Folsom is lifting spirits with some hyped-up holiday fun that's all for a good cause.One busy elf delivers low snow and a dazzling display on Thurman Way that's sure to leave you on sensory overload.This Folsom light show is not only powered with loads of holiday fun but a philanthropic mission, too."It's supporting a good cause. It's called Folsom's Hope. It's a local organization in our school districts that helps students with after-school care, you know, any issues they're having with family life," said Tyler Pepper, the neighborhood Christmas coordinator.Perry, also known as "Santa's...
Comments / 0