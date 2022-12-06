Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily Collegian
Penn Staters asked to sign petition in support of increased state funding
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State’s Office of Government and Community Relations is asking all Penn Staters to stand up and support the University’s request for additional state funding in 2023-24. A petition from Advocate Penn State aims to connect Penn State Advocates with elected officials in Harrisburg, while raising awareness of the funding disparity faced by Penn State compared to Pennsylvania’s other public universities. Currently, Pennsylvania ranks 47th among the 50 states in higher-education funding, and Penn State receives the lowest funding in the state on a per-student basis.
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Scranton named as a 2022-23 Pa. National Guard-friendly school
DUNMORE, Pa. — Penn State Scranton has been recognized by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations for its continuing efforts to better serve the needs of its veteran and active-duty military student population. “Being a Guard-Friendly school is an important distinction because it signifies our continued commitment to our community...
Comments / 0