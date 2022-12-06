UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State’s Office of Government and Community Relations is asking all Penn Staters to stand up and support the University’s request for additional state funding in 2023-24. A petition from Advocate Penn State aims to connect Penn State Advocates with elected officials in Harrisburg, while raising awareness of the funding disparity faced by Penn State compared to Pennsylvania’s other public universities. Currently, Pennsylvania ranks 47th among the 50 states in higher-education funding, and Penn State receives the lowest funding in the state on a per-student basis.

