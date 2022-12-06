Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Effingham Driver Services Facility Relocating To Larger Facility Location, Upgrading To CDL Facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced today that the Effingham Driver Services facility located at 444 S. Willow St. will be relocating to 1901 S. Fourth St., Suite 2. The new facility – which will also serve as a CDL facility – is approximately 3,040 square feet, which is about 1,264 square feet larger than the current facility. The last day of service at the current facility will be at the end of business on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and services will begin at the new location on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Closing on the 13th will provide the time needed to ensure the equipment, computers and phone lines are in working order on Dec. 21.
Effingham Radio
Construction Of Roundabout Discussed In Tuesday City Council Meeting
The intersection of Rickelman and 4th Street may look a bit different in the near future. Discussions about a roundabout being constructed at the 4th Street and Rickelman Avenue intersection were heard Tuesday by the City Council, which would be the first roundabout in Effingham. Andy Hanfland gave a PowerPoint...
Effingham Radio
Effingham City Plan Commission to Meet Tuesday
Plan Commission Meeting Minutes (November 8, 2022) Probst Properties, LLC (Sperry Auto Sales) – 11115 E State Highway 33. The meeting is set to take place in the Effingham City Council Chambers.
nowdecatur.com
Escape Decatur to close doors December 31
December 9, 2022 – Escape Decatur will be closing its doors to their escape rooms at the end of the business day on Saturday, December 31. Business owners Anthony and Renne announced the closing on their Facebook page Wednesday, December 7. “We would like to thank the city of Decatur and all who have visited our Escape Rooms. We appreciate you all, but if you haven’t visited our rooms, you’ve still got time.”
One dead in Coles County crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash in Coles County claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman from Florida, Sheriff’s officials said on Friday. The crash happened on Westfield Road at County Road 2100E. Officials said the driver, identified as Jean Laborde, lost control of her car and slid into the path of a Freightliner […]
Effingham Radio
ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs Announce Upcoming Winter Break Schedule
This release is for ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs Vandalia, Effingham & Litchfield sites. ▪ No school Wednesday, December 21, 2022 through Monday, January 2, 2023 for Christmas break. ▪ No school Tuesday, January 3, 2023 for teachers’ institute. ▪ School will RESUME on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. If you...
freedom929.com
MAIN STREET NOW FULLY OPEN
(OLNEY) The demolition work is now complete and Main Street in downtown Olney has been reopened as crews spent the past few days tearing down the former Olney Cleaners’ building. The long process is finally complete after several days of an initial title search to confirm ownership, then the lengthy process of evaluating the asbestos content, then eventually the asbestos removal, and the demolition work. So with Main Street now reopen to traffic in the area, the City of Olney thanks everyone for their patience in the matter.
Effingham Radio
Holiday Lights & Festive Sights: Time to Vote!
For many families, taking a drive to see Effingham’s beautifully-decorated houses and businesses is a holiday tradition. This week, Visit Effingham’s judges combed the city’s neighborhoods to find the top houses and businesses for each category in our 9th annual Holiday Lights and Festive Sights competition. Now...
WAND TV
One dead after fatal collision in Coles County
COLES COUNTY, (WAND)- One individual was pronounced dead after a two vehicle collision in Coles County. According to the Coles County Sherriff's Office, 24 year-old, Jean Laborde, of Florida was traveling west on Westfield rd., when for unknown reason lost control of their vehicle, sliding into the path of a 2003 Freightliner Van.
Effingham Radio
Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham Welcomes Suresh Kumar Kulandhaisamy, MD, to Its Outreach Team
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants is pleased to welcome Suresh Kumar Kulandhaisamy, MD, clinical cardiac electrophysiology, to Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham (503 N. Maple St., Effingham) as an outreach physician. In addition to Dr. Kulandhaisamy, Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham has a full-time team that includes General Cardiologist Masoor Kamalesh, MD, FACP,...
wmay.com
Edinburg Superintendent Dies After Brief Battle With Cancer
A Central Illinois school superintendent has died, just weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Edinburg superintendent Ben Theilen learned just last month that he had pancreatic cancer, and died of complications from the illness Tuesday. Theilen was 44 and had previously taught in Pleasant Plains before joining the Edinburg district in 2019.
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Christmas Card Contest Winners Announced
The City of Effingham would like to congratulate the three winners of our 2nd annual City of Effingham Christmas Card Contest. The city had over 50 entries to consider from several Effingham-area schools. Our first-place winner, Brooklyn Brown, designed the Christmas card the city will use this year. Brooklyn is...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45 year old Jeremy L. Montague of Pana for a St. Mary Parish, LA FTA warrant for possession/control of weapons. Jeremy was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 57 year old John E. Kleinik of Vandalia for an Effingham...
Effingham Radio
South Central FFA Participates in Section 19 Agronomy Career Development Event
On November 29th, the South Central FFA Chapter sent a team of six members to participate in the Section 19 Agronomy Career Development Event, held at Lakeland College, in Mattoon, Illinois. South Central’s Agronomy team spent hours practicing during the weeks leading up to the event. The contest requires...
Effingham Radio
Rotarians Discuss Vocation At December 7th Meeting
Effingham Noon Rotarians were asked “how long has it been since you thought about your soul?” at their meeting December 7. The questioner was Joe Emmerich, President of John Boos and Company, but also a Deacon at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham. Emmerich shared that all through his life, he wondered about his vocation. He said he finally understood that work as a deacon was the answer.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Fayette and County during November. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
WAND TV
Three residents displaced after apartment fire in Charleston
CHARELSTON, Ill. (WAND)- The Charleston Fire Department was dispatched to 1136 W Hayes in Charleston for a report of a structure fire. According to the Department, crews were called out around 8:20 a.m, on Friday, and upon arrival found smoke and fire coming from the rear of one of four apartments in an apartment building.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Board Members Release Contact Information
Contact info for newly elected County Board Members:
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Nathan C. Perry of Flora for an Effingham County mittimus to IDOC for 18 months. Nathan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36 year old William R. Allen of Springfield for an Effingham County FTA...
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 28 year old Miranda Davis of Effingham for driving while license suspended. Miranda was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 27 year old Logan Gomez of Margate, FL for possession of meth. Logan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County...
