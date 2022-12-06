Read full article on original website
Casey’s faces two new lawsuits over workers’ pay
Casey’s General Stores Inc. is now facing two potential class-action lawsuits over the wages paid to its employees. The most recent of the two lawsuits was filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. In August, an almost identical lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District […] The post Casey’s faces two new lawsuits over workers’ pay appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Minnesota in 2020 had fifth highest cigarette smuggling rate
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is among the state's hardest hit by cigarette smuggling. A new study released by The Tax Foundation this week reports high tax rates on cigarettes induce smuggling of tobacco products from low-tax states or foreign sources into high-tax states. “States and municipalities have spent millions to combat cigarette smuggling. Recent policy responses include greater law enforcement activity on interstate roads, differential tax rates near low-tax...
