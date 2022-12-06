ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HipHopDX.com

Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo

Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money

Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
Pitchfork

Tory Lanez Gets New Felony Charge in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez has been charged with an additional felony in the criminal case that accuses of him shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, Rolling Stone reports and Pitchfork can confirm. Amid pre-trial processes, the rapper was newly charged with discharging a firearm “in a grossly negligent manner which could result in injury or death to a person.” Pitchfork has contacted representatives and attorneys for Tory Lanez for comment.
Black Enterprise

Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Buy 6 Krystal Restaurant Franchises Set To Open in 2023

Many celebrities are expanding their entrepreneurship to take a bite at the restaurant industry. After receiving advice from rapper 2 Chainz about owning Krystal franchises, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, whose birth name is Lenard McKelvey, and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, have become owners of six fast-food restaurants in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area.
CHARLESTON, SC
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce

Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
toofab.com

NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old

On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
Vibe

Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release

With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
ATLANTA, LA
HipHopDX.com

Birdman's Brother Terrance 'Gangsta' Williams Questions Reaction To T.I.'s Snitching Confession

Birdman’s brother Terrance “Gangsta” Williams has shared his thoughts on T.I.’s recent confession that he once snitched on his dead cousin to avoid jail time. In a resurfaced clip from an August 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast that went viral this week, the Atlanta rapper recalled pinning a gun case on his late cousin Toot in the early 2000s, prior to his music career taking off.

