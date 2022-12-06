Read full article on original website
Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo
Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
Tory Lanez Reaches Settlement With 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Over Alleged Nightclub Assaults
Tory Lanez has reportedly reached a settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults. According to RadarOnline, the Canadian rapper’s attorney, Kadisha Phelps, revealed a secret financial agreement had been struck as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calender.
Tory Lanez Gets New Felony Charge in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
Tory Lanez has been charged with an additional felony in the criminal case that accuses of him shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, Rolling Stone reports and Pitchfork can confirm. Amid pre-trial processes, the rapper was newly charged with discharging a firearm “in a grossly negligent manner which could result in injury or death to a person.” Pitchfork has contacted representatives and attorneys for Tory Lanez for comment.
So Sad: Young Dolph’s Life Partner Mia Jaye Shares Struggle Coping With His Death, Third Suspect Arrested In Murder Plot
Young Dolph's life partner Mia Jaye shares her struggles coping with his death a year later in the midst of a third suspect being arrested for the murder.
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
LaTocha Scott’s Husband’s Alleged Mistress Comes Forward; Meet His “Little Secret” Unykue Foucha
LaTocha Scott now has to worry about an alleged mistress, Unykue Foucha who came forward about a relationship with her husband Rocky Bivens.
Nick Cannon Faces Backlash After Baby #12 Reveal As He's Set To Pay 'Nearly $3 Million A YEAR' In Child Support
Critics are calling out Nick Cannon after it was revealed he is expecting baby #12 amid reports he will soon be paying "nearly $3 million a year" in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned. This week, pregnant Abby De La Rosa confirmed the Wild 'n Out host is the father of...
Gabrielle Union Fires Shots at Dwayne Wade’s Ex and Mother to Transgender Daughter Zaya
It appears Gabrielle Union is taking shots at Siohvaughn Funches, the mother to her husband’s daughter Zaya Wade. Zaya was born male but transitioned to female in 2020. Last month, Dwayne Wade petitioned to have Zaya’s gender changed to female but Siovaughn countered the suit with one of her own – to prevent her child from legally changing his name and gender.
Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Buy 6 Krystal Restaurant Franchises Set To Open in 2023
Many celebrities are expanding their entrepreneurship to take a bite at the restaurant industry. After receiving advice from rapper 2 Chainz about owning Krystal franchises, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, whose birth name is Lenard McKelvey, and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, have become owners of six fast-food restaurants in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area.
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
Nia Long Posts Pic of Her in ‘New Places and Spaces’ After Fiancé’s Alleged Affair
It’s been a tumultuous year for movie star Nia Long after her longtime relationship with Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka came to a screeching halt when it was revealed he was having an affair with a coworker. But as it appears, the Love Jones actress is starting a new chapter.
NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old
On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
Wendy Williams’ Salary From Former Daytime Talk Show Revealed
Wendy Williams' daytime talk show aired for 13 seasons. She was absent from the final season due to personal issues and was subsequently fired.
Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release
With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
Safaree Calls CAP After Erica Mena Cries About Child Support Settlement, Twitter Chimes In
Somebody is lying. The post Safaree Calls CAP After Erica Mena Cries About Child Support Settlement, Twitter Chimes In appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Birdman's Brother Terrance 'Gangsta' Williams Questions Reaction To T.I.'s Snitching Confession
Birdman’s brother Terrance “Gangsta” Williams has shared his thoughts on T.I.’s recent confession that he once snitched on his dead cousin to avoid jail time. In a resurfaced clip from an August 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast that went viral this week, the Atlanta rapper recalled pinning a gun case on his late cousin Toot in the early 2000s, prior to his music career taking off.
Takeoff Killer's Creepy Tweets Exposed: What Did He Say After Shooting Migos Rapper?
The suspect in Takeoff's tragic shooting is presently in police custody. However, Patrick Xavier Clark posted a series of bizarre tweets days following the untimely death of the Migos rapper. Houston Police reported the arrest of the 33-year-old DJ on December 2. The suspect, who allegedly worked as a club...
Feds Detail BMF Co-Founder Southwest T’s Alleged Involvement In Jam Master Jay’s Murder: Report
New reports allege the feds subpoenaed Terry “Southwest T” Flenory to testify in Jam Master Jay’s murder case. It’s been nearly 20 years since the death of Jam Master Jay, who was shot and killed at his recording studio in New York City. Still, officials are still investigating the case with hopes to secure a conviction.
Bruno Mars Was Arrested on Drug Charges Early in His Career, but His Record Is Clean Now
Bruno Mars' 2010 arrest could have derailed his career, but it didn't. The musician shared how the incident affected him.
