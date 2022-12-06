Read full article on original website
Two arrested after north Salina traffic stop Thursday
A traffic violation led to the arrest of two Salinans on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge late Thursday morning in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer on patrol in the 500 block of E. Pacific Avenue saw a blue motorcycle with a man and a woman on it driving eastbound just before noon. The officer recognized the motorcycle as being associated with someone he knew to have an active Saline County District Court warrant.
ncktoday.com
Concordia Fire & EMS Report for Thursday, December 8th
At 8:47 AM Medic-4 responded for a medical emergency. This was a no transport. At 8:22 PM Medic-4 responded for a medical emergency. A patient was transported to North Central Kansas Medical Center.
WIBW
RCPD searches for man wanted on burglary, theft warrant
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley Co. are on the hunt for a man wanted on an active burglary and theft warrant. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7, that it is in search of Brandon Welty. It said Welty is wanted on an active warrant for residential burglary and three counts of theft.
Riley County Arrest Report December 7
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SOPHIA NICOLE ALLEN, 16, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv.; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750; Processed through North Central Kansas Juvenile Intake and released to a parent/guardian.
Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council is being formed
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is creating a Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council. The goal is to provide the sheriff with a diverse community perspective on crime, public safety, neighborhood or geographically specific areas of concern, and how the sheriff's office can improve core service delivery. One primary objective is to...
Salina Police Department gains three new officers
On Monday, Training Sergeant Tim Brown swore in three new officers for the Salina Police Department. In the group photo, from L to R, are Officer Thornton, Officer C. Coletti, Sergeant Brown, and Officer Leonard. Officer Courtney Thornton is from Minneapolis, Kan., where her father is the Ottawa County Sheriff.
Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 8
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Dunn, Thomas William; 53; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Elder, Vance...
ksal.com
Salina Bank Falls Victim to Friday Night Shooting
Police were called to Great Plains Federal Credit Union on Saturday morning after employees arrived to work and discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in the ATM and drive through window. A concerned citizen called 911 on Friday night at 8:37 PM after reportedly hearing multiple gunshots and saw...
WIBW
Geary Co. reduces speed limit on Junction City road
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The speed limit for one road on the outskirts of Junction City has been reduced by 5 mph. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the Geary Co. Public Works Dept., and the Board of County Commissioners have reduced the speed limit on Ritter Rd.
2,500 pills possibly containing fentanyl, cocaine seized in Junction City drug bust
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department reports that more than 2,000 pills believed to be fentanyl were found along with cocaine after a search warrant was served on Thursday. The JCPD’s Drug Task Force and Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Special Operations Division executed a search warrant in the 600 block of West […]
KWCH.com
Saline County Fire Department responds to call, finds smoldering gloves
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Saline County Fire District 3 found an unlikely burn source after responding to a call on Tuesday. When searching for the source of a burning electrical smell reported by the caller, the fire department found a set of gloves plugged into a USB charger and overheating on a table.
ncktoday.com
Concordia City Commission Votes to Approve Bid for Roof Replacement of Brown Grand Theatre
The Concordia City Commission voted to approve a bid for replacement of the roof of the Brown Grand Theatre during their regular meeting on Wednesday, December 7th. Established in 1907, currently celebrating 115 years, the Brown Grand Theatre is dedicated to enhancing cultural life in North Central Kansas. As a vibrant, majestic opera house, the theatre hosts dozens of local organizations and brings live entertainment to the area for everyone to enjoy. Events and performances take place year-round.
Kansas soldier pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, dishonorably discharged
FORT RILEY (KSNT) – A soldier from Fort Riley has pled guilty to charges after being accused of stabbing a fellow soldier to death earlier this year. Stars and Stripes reports that Spc. Jalen D. Thomas, 21, pled guilty on Friday to the lesser charge of manslaughter after being charged by the Army for murder, […]
Ribbon cutting is scheduled for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus
Jan. 3 at noon is the date and time for the ribbon cutting for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus in Junction City ( formerly Geary Community Hospital ). GCH is being merged into the Stormont Vail Health system. The ribbon cutting will be held inside the main entrance...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
Kansas man dies after work accident
A Kansas man died after a work accident on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
KSNT
Light freezing rain possible for some this morning, all rain likely this afternoon
***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY*** is in effect for Cloud, Washington, Marshall, and Republic counties until 12:00 pm on Thursday. Freezing rain and drizzle is likely this morning north and west of a line from Seneca-Manhattan-Abilene where our Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Not much accumulation is expected, up to 0.1″ at the most, but that could be just enough to create some slick spots on bridges and overpasses through the morning hours. As temperatures climb above freezing by lunchtime, any freezing rain will transition to all rain.
ncktoday.com
Concordia Seniors Cami Anderson, Jaida Koester and Cody Letourneau Named Rotary Club Students of the Month
The Rotary Club of Concordia has announced its Students of the Month for December. The honorees are Concordia High School Seniors Cami Anderson, Jaida Koester and Cody Letourneau. Cami is the daughter of Graig and Melissa Anderson. Cami participates in the Concordia Panther Dance Team, Cheer Team, The Turning Pointe...
Winter weather advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell counties
A winter weather advisory has been issued for some counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb., has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 12 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday for the following counties in our area. Jewell County. Mitchell County. Mixed precipitation with a glaze of...
