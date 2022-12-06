If you like to keep your vehicles a long time, you're likely concerned with vehicle longevity. If this describes you, you'll want to check out the latest study from one of our favorite data sources, iSeeCars. The automotive research firm and car search engine found that Toyota drivers, along with 3-row SUV and truck drivers, are getting the longest potential lifespan from their vehicles. (Also keep in mind that vehicles that durable and reliable cars also tend to hold their resale value better than the average car. )

