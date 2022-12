A Spirit Lake been found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a woman. The trial for Christian Goyne-Yarns, the man accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in February, began on Tuesday with the prosecution spending parts of three days providing witness testimony and evidence that included the 911 call made by the victim just minutes after being shot where she identified the defendant as the shooter.

SPIRIT LAKE, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO