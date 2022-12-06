Read full article on original website
Michael “Mike” Stokka
BOONE, Iowa—A Celebration of Life Service has been set for 78 year old Michael “Mike” Stokka of Mankato, Minnesota and formerly of Boone, Iowa. Mike passed away on October 30, 2022. Mike was a Boone High School graduate “Class of ’62”. The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Cobblestone Inn in Boone, Iowa.
Des Moines could launch a Community Land Trust
Des Moines city government is evaluating whether to help create a Community Land Trust (CLT), Neighborhood Services director Chris Johansen tells Axios.Why it matters: It would launch an "affordable forever" home network that advocates contend can help poor families overcome ownership barriers.Des Moines metro governments allocate millions of dollars each year on low-income housing initiatives that frequently lose affordability when ownership changes hands.A CLT could help sustain investments, Johansen said.How it works: Homes would be owner occupied but the land they sit on would be held by the trust.Low-income families would purchase the homes at a discount but could only...
Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip
Three Black Waukee high school students were told to ride home from a 2021 band trip in the back of a school bus after a white parent chaperone allegedly instigated an altercation with them that turned physical, according to a recently filed lawsuit and other documents. The incident with the Northwest High School students followed […] The post Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa law blocks fentanyl testing strips from inclusion in harm reduction boxes; seen as drug paraphernalia
Iowa harm reduction boxes in Polk County will not include fentanyl testing strips as a result of a state law that classifies them as drug paraphernalia.
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
Des Moines Fire Department reacts to Marengo explosion
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Marengoexplosion has raised questions about how firefighters prepare for similar situations. The Des Moines Fire Department says they train for scenarios like this often. Capt. Chris Bolten says the fire department works hard to stay ahead of situations like these. They work closely with...
There goes another perfectly good cornfield
Like many small communities in Iowa, my hometown of Huxley is surrounded on all four sides by farmland. Recently, as I was heading out on Highway 69 to go to work in Des Moines, something caught my eye in the middle of a field on the south edge of town: a convoy of pickups and […] The post There goes another perfectly good cornfield appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Fareway Finalizes Plans for New Build in Iowa Mixed-Use Development
Fareway Stores Inc. has finalized plans to construct an approximately 24,000-square-foot store at the northeast corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive in Norwalk, Iowa. Construction is planned to begin in spring 2023, with a tentative opening in early 2024. The existing Norwalk Fareway store located at 1711 Sunset Drive will close upon new store opening.
Bridge Project Closes “X” Avenue Between 200th and 210th Streets
BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Road Department has announced the closure of “X” Avenue in eastern Boone County to through traffic until spring. The closure is located on the Onion Creek crossing between 200th and 210th Streets. (contributed information, Boone County Road Department)
Thomas “Tom” Tronick
BOONE, Iowa—Thomas “Tom” Tronick, age 75 of Boone and formerly of Des Moines, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. Thomas Michael Tronick was born on June 6, 1947 in La Crosse, WI, the son of Willard and Muriel (Lieder) Tronick. He graduated from Central High School in La Crosse in 1965 and from University of Wisconsin La Crosse with his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
Auditor rules: No evidence Iowa leader doesn’t live where he claims
DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald ruled Monday that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver lives with his family in Ankeny rather than an apartment in Grimes. Whitver, a Republican, has served in the Iowa Senate since 2011. Redistricting–which occurs every ten years using population data […]
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to be inaugurated for second term in January
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will be sworn in for another full term in January. Following her election win, beating her opponent Deidre DeJear, Reynolds will be sworn in on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The swearing-in will be followed by an Inaugural Ball hosted by Gov....
Council Identifies Goals for Next Fiscal Year
BOONE, Iowa—The Boone City Council has identified goals for the city and staff in the next fiscal year beginning in July 2023. The first goal is to continue efforts dealing with nuisance abatement and demolition of property. Most of the focus has been on residential properties, but Council Member Eli Stines wanted to also include vacant and blighted commercial property.
Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules
Is a store that sells gasoline to an arsonist liable for damages that result from the sale? That’s one of the central questions raised in a case that pits an insurance company against a Des Moines QuikTrip store and its parent corporation. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co., which is the insurance company for […] The post Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
New Habitat House Dedication December 18
BOONE, Iowa—The public is invited to attend this celebration that includes tours of Brianna and Hazel Rohde’s efficient new house. Special presentations will be made and refreshments will be served. Receiving keys to their new house will highlight the day for the Rohde family. As with all Habitat...
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in Iowa
A major supermarket chain recently announced that it plans to build another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the major grocery store chain Fareway announced that it plans to build another new supermarket in Norwalk, Iowa, at the corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive.
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
A social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges are pending. (Photo by the Iowa Capital Dispatch) An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against...
Weather Service Updates Winter Precipitation
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has provided updated information about the ongoing winter weather. A wintry mixture of rain, freezing rain, and snow will be occurring overnight. Heavy snow is forecast to accumulate in northern Iowa. (contributed information, NWS)
One Dead After Train-Pedestrian Collision in Ames
(Ames, IA) One person’s dead after being hit by a train in Ames. Police say it happened yesterday at the North Dakota Avenue train crossing on the city’s west side. Police say the name of the victim hasn’t been released. The incident is still under investigation.
