Des Moines city government is evaluating whether to help create a Community Land Trust (CLT), Neighborhood Services director Chris Johansen tells Axios.Why it matters: It would launch an "affordable forever" home network that advocates contend can help poor families overcome ownership barriers.Des Moines metro governments allocate millions of dollars each year on low-income housing initiatives that frequently lose affordability when ownership changes hands.A CLT could help sustain investments, Johansen said.How it works: Homes would be owner occupied but the land they sit on would be held by the trust.Low-income families would purchase the homes at a discount but could only...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO