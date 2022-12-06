Read full article on original website
Donate to Together We Can while grocery shopping this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the last day of the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive, but you still have a chance to give. Scan tags will be available at United stores for monetary donations through the weekend. “We’ll still collect donations on Saturday and Sunday,” said...
‘They helped me a lot’: Donations to ‘Together We Can’ help families around the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - CCS Connect Community Services will benefit from this year’s Together We Can Food and Fund Drive. The pantry in Fritch serves 80 families twice a month. “It’s shocking for you to see how many people do need help and the people that just appreciate it,”...
Brunch with the Grinch hosted at Amarillo Botanical Gardens
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting two events with the Grinch this weekend. The first will be a meet and greet Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can take pictures with the Christmas Icon and other goodies for $20. The second event will...
Panhandle Mental Health Guide providing resources for the Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Mental Health Guide is a free online resource that combines resources for mental and behavioral health in one place. With added holiday stress, a Panhandle Behavioral Health coordinator gave details about “the front door” of accessing mental health help. “It can be...
Bishop Hills hosting Christmas Lights display throughout the week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bishop Hills neighborhood north of Amarillo are hosting its Christmas Lights display this evening. The event is from Sunday’s through Thursday’s, the lights will remain on from 6:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center hosting guided hike on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is hosting a guided hike this Saturday. The hike will be led by a Texas Master Naturalist, who will educate hikers about the area and its geology, plants, and animals. The hike is about two miles long and will take one hour...
Another Chance Home hosting holiday event this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another Chance Home is hosting a Come Home for Christmas holiday event this Saturday. The holiday event runs 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 at 209 S. Jackson. The event is free, and will include Christmas crafts, cookie decorating, photos with Santa Claus, and...
Amarillo school bus drivers and monitors join Amarillo chapter of the national Teamsters union
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo chapter of the national Teamsters union said today local school bus drivers and monitors have voted to join the union. The work for First Student, a national company that provides transportation for Amarillo ISD students. A news release says some issues that need to...
New animal management and welfare outreach coordinator to focus on the youth
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare has a new outreach coordinator who will be focusing on teaching the younger generations about positive pet ownership responsibilities. The hope is it will lower the extreme high volume of pets in the shelter and those who are put down.
TOGETHER WE CAN 2022: Amarillo National Bank, Bushland Elementary School
In this week's Pay it Forward, we meet Tony, who's paying it forward to his good friend Vilma!. 2ND CUP: Raymond Gonzales; Faith City Mission to host Christmas meal to feed those in need. Updated: 13 hours ago. KFDA 2ND CUP. Updated: 13 hours ago. Video: Dalhart first responders seeking...
Love Pets? You Can Only Own So Many In Amarillo.
Pets are a part of our lives. They become family members, they become support, and they become our happiness. It starts with one, then you figure that pet needs a friend so you get another one. Then you become attached to them and want more and more. Well, better be...
Amarillo zoo opens winter camp registration
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration for the Amarillo Zoo’s winter camp is now open. The camp will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The camp is available for ages 6 to 12, and the cost is $20 per child. Children who attend the...
Lone Star Ballet selling nutcrackers today at Amarillo Civic Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lone Star Ballet is selling nutcrackers today at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. This is in conjunction with its weekend shows of the same name. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the Lone Star Ballet Guild and will provide scholarships for dancers. Lone Star Ballet...
What New Business Will Be Occupying this Amarillo Cursed Building?
It's always great to see new businesses coming into Amarillo. We try them out and we either like them or we don't. We may fall in love with some. As soon as that happens, it seems they close their doors. That is if they are unique and local. More and more it seems the only things that do well in Amarillo is coffee and fast food.
Amarillo Civic Center closing sections due to sewer line failure
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Civic Center has temporarily closed sections due to a failed original cast iron sewer main line. The sewer line failure impacts the northeast side of Cal Farley Coliseum. Amarillo city officials say the area will be shut down for several days to excavate, remove...
Xcel Energy employees, contractors raise more than $665,000 for United Way
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy employees and contractors raised more than $665,000 for United Way, which is 13 percent more than last year. An Xcel press release said during the five-week campaign, Texas and New Mexico Xcel workers raised more than $340,000. Employees and contractors raised $77,000 more in donations compared to last year.
18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
Will Amarillo be Losing Another Business in Amarillo in 2022?
The news came out from the top. We may be losing another place in Amarillo. Wow, has 2022 been tough? From restaurants in Amarillos to places we like to shop. It seems like we are always getting ready for changes. So what's next? There is always something next. We could...
High Plains seeing uptick in respiratory illnesses; shortage in medications to combat them
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains is in the middle of flu season and the area is also seeing an uptick of other respiratory illnesses, like RSV and COVID-19, with this uptick in cases comes to a shortage of medications to fight them. “We’re seeing a tremendous amount of RSV and flu, a couple of […]
Holiday skits are back at the downtown library
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - To continue a long-running tradition, holiday skits are back at the Amarillo Public Library. The last couple of years, holiday skits have been virtual because of COVID-19 restrictions. This year, the library is happy to announce that holiday skits will be in person at the Downtown Library, 413 S.E. 4th St.
