UPDATE: Elderly woman’s service dog found and returned after being stolen

DAYTON — Update at 1:31 p.m. ET, Dec. 6:

A 1-year-old Miniature Schnauzer named Gonzo has been found and returned to an elderly woman.

News Center 7 initially reported that the pet was thought to have been stolen from a residential backyard in the 1600 block of Alwildy Avenue on November 28th.

Gonzo was a birthday present for the elderly woman who lives alone, a Dayton Police spokesperson said.

The Dayton Police spokesperson thanked everyone for helping with the search.

Initial Report:

Dayton Police are asking for the public’s help located a dog that is believed to have been stolen.

Gonzo, a 1-year-old Miniature Schnauzer, is believed to have been taken from a backyard in the 1600 block of Alwildy Avenue on November 28th.

Gonzo, a black and gray service dog, was a birthday present this year for the elderly woman who lives alone at the address he was taken from, according to a Dayton Police spokesperson.

Anyone with any information about where Gonzo may be is asked to call Detective Roesser at (937) 333-7468.

