Franklin, OH

WLWT 5

Police investigating shooting and fire in Goshen Township

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting and a fire in Goshen Township on Friday night. According to officials, crews were called to a structure fire and report of gunshots in a trailer park on Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, crews found that one...
GOSHEN, OH
Fox 19

Man dies after shooting in Covington, lieutenant says

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -One person is dead following a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning, according to the Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department. Bradbury says officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Once they...
COVINGTON, KY
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford Police responds to thefts and shoplifting

Oxford police reported the theft of a catalytic converter and an inflatable polar bear in the past week. The catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle at 231 E. Chestnut St. on an unknown date. A female victim reported the incident to police after she returned to her car from Thanksgiving break. Police have named no suspects at this time.
OXFORD, OH
Fox 19

‘Combative’ high-school student arrested in Reading, police say

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - An incident unfolded Thursday at Reading Junior Senior High School involving a combative juvenile and the school resource officer, according to Reading police. A district statement confirms the juvenile is a high-school student. It happened around 2:40 p.m. as other students were leaving the building. The...
READING, OH
WHIO Dayton

Deputies ask for help finding suspect in Washington Twp. attempted abduction, 911 call released

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Detectives are still working to learn more about an attempted abduction in Washington Township Sunday afternoon. On Sunday around 6 p.m., a 13-year-old girl was walking her dog in the area of Spindletop Lane when a gray four-door sedan with tinted windows slowed down and approached her, according to social media post by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Driver now facing charges in hit-and-run crash that killed former UC swimmer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has now been indicted on charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that killed a former University of Cincinnati swimmer. Donte Beenie, 49, is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to Hamilton County court documents.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Lawrenceburg Speedway ransacked, every equipment key stolen

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Police are investigating after two people broke into the Lawrenceburg Speedway and left it vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage. Track officials say it happened overnight Wednesday and that the suspects are two teenagers. Kimberly Rudisell is marketing director at the speedway. “Thursday morning,...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN

