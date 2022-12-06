Read full article on original website
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 years
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Jail Services Officers fired, arrested for separate offenses
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people have been dismissed by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office following separate offenses, HCSO announced on Friday. According to officials, Cody Hunley, 36, recently experienced a mental health crisis while working and, as a result, damaged computer equipment. During the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office...
Mother says teacher threw daughter to ground at St. Rita School for Deaf; Police investigating
A Montgomery County mother no longer wants her daughter’s teacher anywhere near her. It’s because of a video the mom shared with News Center 7. She said the video shows the teacher threw her daughter to the ground at Saint Rita School for Deaf in Evandale, Northern Cincinnati.
Police investigating ‘threat of violence’ at Little Miami Middle School
After student dismissal on Friday, Dec. 9, a threat indicating that violence will occur on Monday, Dec. 12 was discovered on the wall of the girls' bathroom at Little Miami Middle School.
WLWT 5
Police investigating shooting and fire in Goshen Township
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting and a fire in Goshen Township on Friday night. According to officials, crews were called to a structure fire and report of gunshots in a trailer park on Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, crews found that one...
WLWT 5
Police: Woman accused of stealing $15,000 in Facebook Marketplace scam in custody
CINCINNATI — A suspect accused of robbing a Michigan woman during a Facebook Marketplace sale is in custody Thursday. Cincinnati police said the suspect is accused of holding up the victim at gunpoint and taking $15,000 from her. According to police, 32-year-old Amanda Griffin of Cincinnati, has been charged...
Two HCSO jail services officers terminated, charged with felonies
Two Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies have been dismissed from their jobs as jail services officers and will face charges.
Fox 19
Man dies after shooting in Covington, lieutenant says
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -One person is dead following a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning, according to the Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department. Bradbury says officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Once they...
Fox 19
Little Miami Middle School increasing police presence next week after threat found in bathroom
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students will see an increased police presence at Little Miami Middle School Monday after a threat was found in the school’s bathroom, according to Director of Communications Emily Johnson. The threat was found on the wall of one of the girls’ bathroom after students were dismissed...
Randolph County cheerleading coach accused of sharing 'inappropriate material' with students
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A cheerleading coach in Randolph County is accused of sharing inappropriate material with her squad. Randolph County investigators said they were called by staff at Monroe Central Jr./Sr. High School. Police said their investigation found 28-year-old Hanna Gilmer shared a photo of a nude man...
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford Police responds to thefts and shoplifting
Oxford police reported the theft of a catalytic converter and an inflatable polar bear in the past week. The catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle at 231 E. Chestnut St. on an unknown date. A female victim reported the incident to police after she returned to her car from Thanksgiving break. Police have named no suspects at this time.
Fox 19
‘Combative’ high-school student arrested in Reading, police say
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - An incident unfolded Thursday at Reading Junior Senior High School involving a combative juvenile and the school resource officer, according to Reading police. A district statement confirms the juvenile is a high-school student. It happened around 2:40 p.m. as other students were leaving the building. The...
Fox 19
Reward up to $10K for information on shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is increasing the possible reward payment to $10,000 for information after shots were fired at the home of a Hamilton County assistant prosecutor. The ATF says officers with the Green Township Police Department responded to a report of shots...
Deputies ask for help finding suspect in Washington Twp. attempted abduction, 911 call released
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Detectives are still working to learn more about an attempted abduction in Washington Township Sunday afternoon. On Sunday around 6 p.m., a 13-year-old girl was walking her dog in the area of Spindletop Lane when a gray four-door sedan with tinted windows slowed down and approached her, according to social media post by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Dad of victim in Washington Twp. attempted abduction: ‘We’re very nervous’ for family
WASHINGTON TWP. — The father of the girl a man tried to entice to get into his sedan in Washington Twp. on Sunday, in what is being investigated as an attempted abduction, told News Center 7 tonight that until the suspect is apprehended, “we’re very nervous” for ourselves and others in the community.
Fox 19
Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
Suspect arrested after tip leads to Huber Heights search warrant; Meth, handgun recovered
HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police Department and the Targeted Enforcement Unit acted on a tip involving a person with a felony warrant suspected of selling drugs Tuesday afternoon, according to Huber Heights Police. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. Officers were able to...
Person walks into hospital with gunshot wound; Dayton Police investigating
Dayton — One person walked into Miami Valley hospital with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning. Police were told by the hospital that one person came in with a gunshot wound around 4:04 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>1 wounded in Xenia shooting during confrontation inside home,...
Fox 19
Driver now facing charges in hit-and-run crash that killed former UC swimmer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has now been indicted on charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that killed a former University of Cincinnati swimmer. Donte Beenie, 49, is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to Hamilton County court documents.
Fox 19
Lawrenceburg Speedway ransacked, every equipment key stolen
LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Police are investigating after two people broke into the Lawrenceburg Speedway and left it vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage. Track officials say it happened overnight Wednesday and that the suspects are two teenagers. Kimberly Rudisell is marketing director at the speedway. “Thursday morning,...
Man charged with murder in Riverside stabbing appears in court today
DAYTON — The man charged with stabbing another man to death in Riverside had his first court appearance in Ohio today. Cornelius Davon Brogan, 29, of Dayton was booked into the Montgomery County jail on December 6 after being transferred from Logan County jail in Kentucky. >>RELATED: ‘I still...
