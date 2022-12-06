ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Habitat for Humanity helps families buy affordable homes

By Alexandra Rangel
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWu6R_0jZEzEqm00

Tuesday was a special day for two families who received keys to their new homes.

They moved into the Heritage Heights Neighborhood with help from Habitat for Humanity Lee and Hendry Counties.

Through Habitat’s affordable homeownership program, the families were able to buy their own homes.

Habitat also helped them with financial literacy classes and helped them receive a zero percent interest loan. Their payments were set at no more than 30 percent of their income.

We spoke to one of the homeowners, Abdelkrim Messai. He moved into his new home with his wife and four kids.

He said he never thought it would be possible to own his own home in America.

“It’s the American dream, from now on we have to start a new life because when you own it’s different. so we try to keep everything okay and everything clean,” he said.

Habitat for Humanity said they have built 66 homes this year.

They said 150 families will have a new home by the time the Heritage Heights neighborhood is complete.

Comments / 3

Related
temponewsflorida.com

Masala Giving Circle: Application Period Now Open

Masala Giving Circle President, Dale Booker, announces that the application period is now open for the 2023 Masala Giving Circle Grants. Applications are being accepted now through Dec. 31, 2022. Masala Giving Circle helps to enhance culturally vibrant thriving African American/Black communities in Sarasota and Manatee Counties through grants. Once a year, the organization gives grant awards and gifts to non-profit tax-exempt organization pursuant section 501(c)(3) that have a program(s) and/or services aligned with their mission.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
lewispnj.com

LaBelle Christmas Events

The City of LaBelle will have several events Dec. 10 to celebrate Christmas. A soup supper will be served at the LaBelle Fire Station beginning at 5 p.m. Free will donations accepted. A Lighted parade will begin at 6 p.m. with line up at 5:30 p.m. at the old school and will proceed up Fourth street to State Street.
LABELLE, FL
Florida Weekly

Santa planning a stop off in SWFL with a bus full of toys

Christmas for many SWFL children and victims of hurricane Ian just got a lot brighter thanks to the generous spirit of a part time Cape Coral resident. Frances Martin watched helplessly from her Miami home as Hurricane Ian descended upon friends and family members and her own home in Southwest Florida. “I spent 24 hours in my home in Miami with computer screens and The Weather Channel doing everything I could to keep my family informed during the hurricane and feeling so helpless to help,” she said.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County giving free transportation to SNAP event in North Fort Myers

Lee County and the School District of Lee County are working together to provide free public transportation to the state’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) event happening Friday through Sunday at the Lee Civic Center in North Fort Myers. Those who want to ride a bus can visit...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

McMurray & Members secures record-breaking home sale on Sanibel Island

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, property owners feared their home values would plummet, but one Southwest Florida Realtor is proving that to be wrong. Mike McMurray, McMurray & Members of Royal Shell Real Estate, broke the record for the largest ever recorded home sale on Sanibel Island with a listing price of $11.7 million.
SANIBEL, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy