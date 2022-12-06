Habitat for Humanity helps families buy affordable homes

Tuesday was a special day for two families who received keys to their new homes.

They moved into the Heritage Heights Neighborhood with help from Habitat for Humanity Lee and Hendry Counties.

Through Habitat’s affordable homeownership program, the families were able to buy their own homes.

Habitat also helped them with financial literacy classes and helped them receive a zero percent interest loan. Their payments were set at no more than 30 percent of their income.

We spoke to one of the homeowners, Abdelkrim Messai. He moved into his new home with his wife and four kids.

He said he never thought it would be possible to own his own home in America.

“It’s the American dream, from now on we have to start a new life because when you own it’s different. so we try to keep everything okay and everything clean,” he said.

Habitat for Humanity said they have built 66 homes this year.

They said 150 families will have a new home by the time the Heritage Heights neighborhood is complete.