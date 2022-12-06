ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Victims Identified; 3 Killed In NW Oklahoma City Plane Crash

The identities of three people killed Monday night in a plane crash in northwest Oklahoma City near Yukon have been released. Three people died Monday night at the Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport west of Yukon. Their identities are Christopher Lamb, 53, of Perry. Lamb was the pilot of the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft. Also killed were passengers David Lamb, 78, of Yukon; and Gage Prough, 28, of Stillwater.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Roughly 20 earthquakes registered in Grady County since Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY — An abnormal amount of earthquakes has been recorded over the past few days in a central Oklahoma county. Roughly 20 quakes have been registered since Monday in Grady County. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that this many earthquakes in such a short amount of...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Body cam shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we’re now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people. The Stillwater Police Department released body cam footage of the accident Monday, showing officers...
STILLWATER, OK
chickashatoday.com

Three lose lives in head-on collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30.  The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County.  A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
CADDO COUNTY, OK
okctalk.com

Operators of Cowboy Ranch evicted

Over the last few years, Jeff Rogers of Rogers Concepts & Consulting in Oklahoma City opened nearly a dozen new restaurants and bars in quick succession. Now the biggest of them all, the massive Cowboy Ranch in the former Bricktown Events Center, has been closed due to eviction for non-payment of rent. The Facebook and Instagram pages appear to have been deleted after a court ruled this week that the operators were to vacate by 11 AM today (Thursday 12/8).
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person burned, taken to hospital after fire sparks at Edmond house

EDMOND, Okla. — A person was burned and taken to a hospital after a fire started overnight at an Edmond home. Authorities said a small fire sparked at a house near Fretz Avenue and Hurd Street. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire inside the house and a victim.
EDMOND, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Cleveland County Woman Beaten Before Suspect Fled, Turned Gun on Himself

A woman who had been repeatedly harassed by a former partner was beaten harshly and almost kidnapped before deputies chased after the male suspect. The suspect, David Keller, shot himself after he was cornered by law enforcement. The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office met with the woman early last week after Keller, 52, was caught on a doorbell camera trying to enter her home without notice. The video, released by CCSO on Tuesday, showed Keller holding an open beer can and a firearm under his shoulder.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

