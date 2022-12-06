Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
3 Men Killed In Canadian County Plane Crash Identified
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identifies the three men killed in a plane crash at C.E. Page Airport in Canadian County. Monday night, red and blue lights dimmed the runway lights after the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A aircraft crashed shortly after it took off. The plane was piloted by 53-year-old Chris...
Victims Identified; 3 Killed In NW Oklahoma City Plane Crash
The identities of three people killed Monday night in a plane crash in northwest Oklahoma City near Yukon have been released. Three people died Monday night at the Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport west of Yukon. Their identities are Christopher Lamb, 53, of Perry. Lamb was the pilot of the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft. Also killed were passengers David Lamb, 78, of Yukon; and Gage Prough, 28, of Stillwater.
Owner of the ‘Cookie Cottage’ in downtown Norman mysteriously dies in jail
A beloved baker mysteriously died in the Cleveland County Detention Center, and now the community is looking for answers.
KOCO
Roughly 20 earthquakes registered in Grady County since Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY — An abnormal amount of earthquakes has been recorded over the past few days in a central Oklahoma county. Roughly 20 quakes have been registered since Monday in Grady County. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that this many earthquakes in such a short amount of...
blackchronicle.com
Body cam shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we’re now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people. The Stillwater Police Department released body cam footage of the accident Monday, showing officers...
OKCPD: Man with gun shot after making threatening move at officers
Authorities say one man is in custody after he allegedly fired at gun at Oklahoma City police officers.
I-35 Exit Reopened Following Rollover Crash
The East 15th Street exit on northbound I-35 in Edmond has been reopened after a rollover crash. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one vehicle had rolled over with one person trapped inside. It is unknown what caused the crash. This is a developing story.
Northwest Oklahoma City condo fire causes over $1 million in damages
A condominium fire in northwest Oklahoma City caused what officials estimate to be over $1 million in damages early Sunday morning.
chickashatoday.com
Three lose lives in head-on collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30. The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County. A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
KOCO
Construction worker in critical condition after falling down vent in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A construction worker is in critical condition after falling down a vent in Oklahoma City. Fire officials told KOCO 5 the adult male is believed to have fallen more than 30 feet. KOCO 5 saw fire crews going in and out of the Nicholson Tower at 13th Street and Kelley Avenue, on OU Health’s campus.
DUI checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County
Law enforcement officers say they are preparing to crack down on drunk drivers this weekend in Oklahoma County.
OK family considering legal action after ‘wrongfully’ being kicked out of venue in middle of party
A Quinceañera is supposed to be a huge celebration with Hispanic traditions, family, and lots of dancing - but for one Anadarko 15-year-old, it left her feeling embarrassed as her family says they were kicked off the event property without a full refund nor an explanation.
Shawnee funeral home now offers ‘Aquamations’
A funeral home in Shawnee is the first in the state to perform "aquamations".
okctalk.com
Operators of Cowboy Ranch evicted
Over the last few years, Jeff Rogers of Rogers Concepts & Consulting in Oklahoma City opened nearly a dozen new restaurants and bars in quick succession. Now the biggest of them all, the massive Cowboy Ranch in the former Bricktown Events Center, has been closed due to eviction for non-payment of rent. The Facebook and Instagram pages appear to have been deleted after a court ruled this week that the operators were to vacate by 11 AM today (Thursday 12/8).
KFOR
A good soaking rain on the way for a large portion of Oklahoma!
Good Wednesday Morning! A good soaking rain on the way for portions of Oklahoma. Here’s the very latest rainfall forecast totals across the state of Oklahoma. The timing for OKC is starting today after lunchtime and ending from west to east Thursday AM. We need the rain!
USGS: 2.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Central Oklahoma
The U.S. Geological Survey reports that Oklahoma experienced a 2.8 magnitude earthquake near the town of Pocasset.
KOCO
Person burned, taken to hospital after fire sparks at Edmond house
EDMOND, Okla. — A person was burned and taken to a hospital after a fire started overnight at an Edmond home. Authorities said a small fire sparked at a house near Fretz Avenue and Hurd Street. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire inside the house and a victim.
Cleveland County Woman Beaten Before Suspect Fled, Turned Gun on Himself
A woman who had been repeatedly harassed by a former partner was beaten harshly and almost kidnapped before deputies chased after the male suspect. The suspect, David Keller, shot himself after he was cornered by law enforcement. The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office met with the woman early last week after Keller, 52, was caught on a doorbell camera trying to enter her home without notice. The video, released by CCSO on Tuesday, showed Keller holding an open beer can and a firearm under his shoulder.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. This month, the restaurant chain Salad and Go plans to open two new Oklahoma locations.
Comments / 0