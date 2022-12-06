ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Rep. Jennifer Gross Asks Pastor to Banish 'Witchcraft' at Statehouse

By Allison Babka and Madeline Fening
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ljLJ_0jZEzAJs00
Ohio Rep. Jennifer Gross of West Chester wants to ensure that witchcraft like this never happens within the statehouse chamber.


Halloween may be over, but House Rep. Jennifer Gross from West Chester still is focused on casting “witchcraft” out of the Ohio Statehouse.

At the start of a chamber session on Dec. 1, Gross introduced Curtis Hill, an associate pastor at LifeChurch in West Chester, to lead the assembly in prayer. Prayer – frequently Christian – typically kicks off sessions at the Ohio House of Representatives and is followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, but this invocation had a twist.


“Curtis is an emerging prophetic voice in his generation. He empowers believers to think differently and consider the spiritual implications of world events as the heavenly realm influences them,” Gross, a Republican, told the assembly as she welcomed her guest to the lectern.

Hill proceeded to pray over the Ohio House with vigor. “We submit this house to the rulership of King Jesus," Hill said. "Jesus, you were given the nations as your inheritance, and I thank you that you continue to let us steward this Earth and govern your people in liberty and freedom."

Things became more pointed as Hill went on.

"I thank you for every member of this House who has made the necessary sacrifices in order to follow the holy calling of creating laws that protect the freedom that was given by you, Jesus. For where the spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom," Hill said, possibly pointing only to (Christian) religious freedom but not to the freedom to have agency over one's own body or the freedom to feel reasonably safe that someone won't kill you with a deadly communicable virus or with guns.


Hill then rallied the House members against the "rulers of darkness."

"We dedicate this House to you and your righteousness and your holiness and we come against every principality, power, ideology and doctrine that attempts to raise itself above the knowledge of you, Jesus, and we cast them down," Hill said, seemingly placing all non-Christian religions and spiritual traditions on a lower plane within a space for public governance. "God, I pray that you keep us from engaging in battle with each other, but that we would only battle against these principalities and rulers of darkness."

And that's the moment when Hill renounced witchcraft on behalf of all House members, regardless if they asked for it or not.

"According to the authority of those who have been given Christ Jesus, I bind every foul spirit that is attempting to influence anyone who works in this space, specifically any spirit of control, manipulation, fear, apathy, harassment, prejudice, malice, perversion, any and all witchcraft, divisiveness, deceit, corruption," Hill said in a long list of things he wanted to cast out.


Hill proceeded to thank the Christian God for the "angels that are stationed and camped around this House."

Naturally, Twitter reacted to the sermon – particularly women, a group that over centuries had been burned, stoned or locked up for being "witches."

Gross apparently has been very worried about bad spirits in the statehouse. "If your legislator is not 1st and foremost following Jesus Christ, then where is the wisdom coming from? Could it possibly be coming from God or is it coming from the Lord of the air- THE DEVIL?"
one Twitter user reports Gross as saying on Nov. 28.

CityBeat reached out to Gross for comment but did not hear back by press time. Hill's invocation and the entire House session is available on the Ohio Channel.
Jennifer Gross' quackery in the Statehouse

Gross has a history of questionable or performative episodes in the House chamber, particularly when it comes to certain "freedoms." House Health Committee chairman Scott Lipps, a Republican, said in an interview that Gross had personally requested that Dr. Sherri Tenpenny of Cleveland testify in 2021 supporting Gross’ bill, the “Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act.” The sub bill for HB 248 would "prohibit mandatory vaccinations, vaccination status disclosures, and certain other actions regarding vaccinations."


Public health experts were against Gross' bill, saying that the legislation would suppress Ohio’s vaccination rates against a number of diseases and would increase the likelihood of outbreaks of infectious disease.

At Gross' behest, Tenpenny famously and falsely testified to the Ohio House Health Committee in 2021 that COVID-19 vaccines magnetize their recipients and “interface” with 5G towers. Tenpenny received national attention for her claims, which had been swirling and amplified through far-right channels, despite being debunked repeatedly by epidemiologists and other doctors. She is a prominent anti-vaccination advocate deemed “unreliable” by a special master in federal court, who forbade her testimony as an expert witness in an alleged vaccine injury case. Tenpenny is among the 12 most prolific disseminators of COVID-19 misinformation on social media, according to research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate.


The state medical board launched an investigation into Tenpenny in November.

Originally published by CityBeat , Scene's sister paper in Cincinnati.

Comments / 27

Blaksmith69 B Smith
3d ago

The prayer was correct in its essence ...It was true AND relevant. Desperately needed for today's atmosphere. People need to wake up and NOT be so critical when others attempt to assert prayers to the ALMIGHTY.... I guess that's why the road is narrow and the number is small for true believers🧐

Reply(5)
3
Related
NBC4 Columbus

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Sports journalist Grant Wahl dies in Qatar, U.S. …. American sports journalist Grant Wahl died while covering the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar early Saturday morning. Morning Forecast: December 10, 2022. Morning Forecast:...
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

It’s been an honor

It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as State Representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife Danette and I have met so many great people along the way who have been so kind and welcoming. We have always felt so humbled having this God-given opportunity. We are incredibly blessed to live in northwest Ohio and it’s been a privilege to serve the people living in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize Counties during my tenure.
OHIO STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohioans fight resolution that makes it harder to amend Constitution

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   The resolution to make it harder to amend the Ohio constitution continues to […] The post Ohioans fight resolution that makes it harder to amend Constitution appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers consider new photo ID requirement for voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Voters may have fewer identification forms to choose from to show at the polls in 2023, as Ohio lawmakers consider mandating photo ID to cast a ballot in the state. With less than a month until session comes to a close, legislators in both Ohio...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Effort underway to stop GOP-led Ohio constitution amendment changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At the Ohio Statehouse, there is a growing citizen movement against a Republican-backed plan to make it more difficult for voters to amend the Ohio constitution. One of the leaders of that movement is a former state lawmaker and a 40-year journalist with the Columbus Dispatch, former government reporter, editor, and […]
OHIO STATE
countynewsonline.org

Ohio Senate Establishes Accountability for the Ohio Department of Education

COLUMBUS— This week, the Ohio Senate took an extraordinary step to realign the duties of the Ohio Department of Education and the State School Board. For years, the department and board have operated without direct accountability to a single branch of government. With this vote the ODE and State Superintendent of Public Instruction will report directly to the Governor’s office. The State School Board will focus on teacher licensing and other professional duties.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

DeWine announces demolition plans for over 2,000 buildings in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. John Husted announced on Wednesday the demolition of 2,277 blighted structures across Ohio. There are 42 counties with buildings involved in the plan. The demolitions are part of the governor's Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program which was created...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote

House lawmakers faced stiff opposition Wednesday as hearings continued for two controversial voting measures. Proposals to impose voter ID requirements and establish a higher threshold for passing constitutional amendments still appear poised to pass, however. The same committee will hear both measures Thursday and a vote on both is likely. After more than two hours […] The post Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Roger Marsh

Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object

I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MORAINE, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
635
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy