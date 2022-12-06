ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Iffy for Friday

Markkanen (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves. Markkanen missed Utah's most recent contest due to a non-COVID illness and is in jeopardy of missing a second. In his absence, Malik Beasley entered the starting five alongside Walker Kessler, who double-doubled in his first career start. If Markkanen doesn't receive the green light Friday, both Beasley and Kessler should continue to see extended run.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Cleared for 5-on-5 work

Rubio (knee) was granted clearance to do more 5-on-5 work after his most recent meeting with the medical team, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio is clearly taking steps toward a return, but the team hasn't set a timetable yet. Even when he eventually retakes the floor, Rubio will likely slowly ramp up his playing time following an ACL injury that required surgery and extensive rehab. When Rubio is cleared for full practice and contact, it should signal that he's nearing his 2022-23 debut.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win

Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS LA

Herbert, Chargers host Tua, Dolphins in Sunday Night Football

Draft Class of 2020 alums Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are preparing to face each other for the second time -- and with more at stake for their respective teams. Both quarterbacks are trying to do something classmates Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts have already accomplished: get to the postseason. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins bring an 8-4 record into Sunday night's showdown and are in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) haven't been to the postseason since 2018 and sit one game behind the New York Jets for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

UNLV vs. Washington State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

The UNLV Rebels will take on the Washington State Cougars at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. UNLV is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive. The Rebels strolled past the Hawaii Warriors with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 77-62. UNLV got double-digit scores from four players: guard Luis Rodriguez (18), guard Justin Webster (13), guard Keshon Gilbert (13), and guard EJ Harkless (10).
PULLMAN, WA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Del'Shawn Phillips: Tending toward return

Phillips (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers. Phillips was forced to miss Baltimore's Week 13 loss to Denver due to a quadriceps injury. However, he turned in a pair of limited practices to begin the week and a full session Friday. His status won't become official until shortly before Sunday's kickoff, but he appears to be trending toward a return.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Bills' Reggie Gilliam: Sidelined during practice

Gilliam (ankle) was a non-participant in practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. This is the second consecutive DNP for Gilliam, as the team preps for a divisional showdown with the Jets on Sunday. The 25-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, so although his offensive snaps are limited, it's unclear what the team would do without the only fullback on it's roster. Gilliam will work to return to the practice field Friday, where his status will likely provide a better outlook for his potential availability Week 14.
CBS Sports

Lions favored over 10-2 Vikings: Dan Campbell 'shocked' by historic Vegas line, but here's why it makes sense

If you were anything like me, your eyebrows raised considerably when you saw the 5-7 Detroit Lions jump out as the betting favorite against the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings for their divisional showdown in Week 14. After all, this makes the Vikings the first team since the 1970 merger to be eight or more games over .500 and still be considered an underdog against a club with a losing record (excluding teams resting starters).
DETROIT, MI

