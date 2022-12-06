Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Franktown family kicks off 6th year of epic Christmas light showNatasha LovatoFranktown, CO
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removedDavid HeitzDenver, CO
One in five Aurorans was born in a foreign countryDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Sedalia businesses partner for reforestation programNatasha LovatoSedalia, CO
Related
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Iffy for Friday
Markkanen (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves. Markkanen missed Utah's most recent contest due to a non-COVID illness and is in jeopardy of missing a second. In his absence, Malik Beasley entered the starting five alongside Walker Kessler, who double-doubled in his first career start. If Markkanen doesn't receive the green light Friday, both Beasley and Kessler should continue to see extended run.
CBS Sports
Bucks snatch victory from Luka Doncic, Mavericks as Giannis Antetokounmpo watches from bench
In a battle between the top two scorers in the NBA -- not to mention two of the greatest players on Earth -- the game was decided by, of all people, George Hill and Brook Lopez. After trailing by as many as 12 points in the second half, Giannis Antetokounmpo...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Cleared for 5-on-5 work
Rubio (knee) was granted clearance to do more 5-on-5 work after his most recent meeting with the medical team, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio is clearly taking steps toward a return, but the team hasn't set a timetable yet. Even when he eventually retakes the floor, Rubio will likely slowly ramp up his playing time following an ACL injury that required surgery and extensive rehab. When Rubio is cleared for full practice and contact, it should signal that he's nearing his 2022-23 debut.
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win
Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
CBS Sports
Warriors being rewarded for patience with Jonathan Kuminga, who is starting to shine on both ends
The Golden State Warriors blew a four-point lead the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, dropping a game they had completely in hand, 124-123, to fall back to .500 for the season at 13-13. Nobody was happy about the meltdown. Least of all Steve Kerr, who spoke with palpable frustration afterward.
CBS Sports
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not be the next coach at Stanford after he was reportedly a finalist for the job. Garrett posted a message on Twitter saying that he appreciated the conversations that he had with several members of the school, but will be returning to his current job as a college football and NFL analyst.
Herbert, Chargers host Tua, Dolphins in Sunday Night Football
Draft Class of 2020 alums Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are preparing to face each other for the second time -- and with more at stake for their respective teams. Both quarterbacks are trying to do something classmates Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts have already accomplished: get to the postseason. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins bring an 8-4 record into Sunday night's showdown and are in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) haven't been to the postseason since 2018 and sit one game behind the New York Jets for the...
CBS Sports
UNLV vs. Washington State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The UNLV Rebels will take on the Washington State Cougars at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. UNLV is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive. The Rebels strolled past the Hawaii Warriors with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 77-62. UNLV got double-digit scores from four players: guard Luis Rodriguez (18), guard Justin Webster (13), guard Keshon Gilbert (13), and guard EJ Harkless (10).
CBS Sports
Division III Grinnell takes 111 shots in single game, all 3-pointers, to set NCAA record
Division III Grinnell took 111 shots against Emmaus Bible College on Thursday and every single one of the shots were 3-point attempts. The Pioneers' 111 attempted 3-pointers set the NCAA single-game record for most 3-point attempts in a game. What's more, they connected on 40 of them, shooting a respectably...
CBS Sports
Watch Bellarmine vs. Murray State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Murray State Racers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Freedom Hall at 4 p.m. ET Saturday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games. MSU netted a 77-70 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons on Sunday. Guard Rob...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Del'Shawn Phillips: Tending toward return
Phillips (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers. Phillips was forced to miss Baltimore's Week 13 loss to Denver due to a quadriceps injury. However, he turned in a pair of limited practices to begin the week and a full session Friday. His status won't become official until shortly before Sunday's kickoff, but he appears to be trending toward a return.
CBS Sports
Watch Missouri vs. Kansas: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The #6 Kansas Jayhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Missouri Tigers at 5:15 p.m. ET Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The Jayhawks earned a 102-65 win in their most recent contest against Mizzou in December of last year.
CBS Sports
Bills' Reggie Gilliam: Sidelined during practice
Gilliam (ankle) was a non-participant in practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. This is the second consecutive DNP for Gilliam, as the team preps for a divisional showdown with the Jets on Sunday. The 25-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, so although his offensive snaps are limited, it's unclear what the team would do without the only fullback on it's roster. Gilliam will work to return to the practice field Friday, where his status will likely provide a better outlook for his potential availability Week 14.
CBS Sports
Lions favored over 10-2 Vikings: Dan Campbell 'shocked' by historic Vegas line, but here's why it makes sense
If you were anything like me, your eyebrows raised considerably when you saw the 5-7 Detroit Lions jump out as the betting favorite against the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings for their divisional showdown in Week 14. After all, this makes the Vikings the first team since the 1970 merger to be eight or more games over .500 and still be considered an underdog against a club with a losing record (excluding teams resting starters).
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry leaves LeBron James off his all-time starting five, takes Magic Johnson as backcourt partner
Stephen Curry was just named Sports Illustrated's 2022 Sportsperson of the Year, and during his conversation with SI he was asked to put together his all-time starting lineup. There was one stipulation: Curry had to include himself, which isn't really a stretch as it is getting harder and harder to make a case for anyone else as the greatest point guard ever.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. still undecided on team; Cowboys and receiver at standstill while Ravens put visit on hold
"Odell Beckham Jr. Watch" is ongoing, as we wait to see where the former first-round pick will land in the NFL. He has visited many teams throughout the year and some franchises have made their desire to sign the wide receiver public. Of course, those franchises that are interested in...
Comments / 0