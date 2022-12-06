Draft Class of 2020 alums Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are preparing to face each other for the second time -- and with more at stake for their respective teams. Both quarterbacks are trying to do something classmates Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts have already accomplished: get to the postseason. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins bring an 8-4 record into Sunday night's showdown and are in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) haven't been to the postseason since 2018 and sit one game behind the New York Jets for the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO