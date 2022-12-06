ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

CAA’s Bryan Lourd hosts starry Beltway dinner for Bono, George Clooney

By Ian Mohr
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRz6g_0jZEz3E200

The Beltway went bonkers for Bono and George Clooney.

Before Clooney, U2 and others were celebrated at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday night, CAA big Bryan Lourd and his husband Bruce Bozzi celebrated Lourd’s longtime client Clooney, as well as U2 lead singer Bono at a private dinner in Washington, DC, on Friday to kick off the weekend, we hear.

Spotted at power spot Café Milano were George and Amal Clooney, plus Bono and his wife, Ali Hewson, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, Clooney’s parents Nick and Nina Clooney and Honors creator George Stevens Jr.

Also in the starry mix was makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury, CBS Entertainment CEO George Cheeks and close Clooney pal and former MTV VJ Karen “Duff” Duffy, spies said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R2bpf_0jZEz3E200
Irish rockers U2 were honored at the starry ceremony.
Getty Images

A witness told us, “The VP spoke about the role of artists and their importance in our culture and history” at the eatery.

There was also an Artist’s Dinner held to celebrate this year’s honorees on Saturday night.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, where honorees also included Amy Grant, Gladys Knight and Tania León.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVARz_0jZEz3E200
George and Amal Clooney dazzled on the red carpet at the awards.
Getty Images

Stars such as Brandi Carlile, Katie Couric, Sheryl Crow and more walked the red carpet.

At the main event, Clooney’s “Ticket to Paradise” Julia Roberts took the tribute to the star to the next level by wearing a dress printed with images of longtime friend, Page Six Style reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18CgdO_0jZEz3E200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwddX_0jZEz3E200

The ballgown featured gold frames around snaps of Clooney, 61, throughout the years — including pics of the star sporting scrubs for his role on “ER” in the early ’90s and one as the handyman on the classic sitcom “The Facts of Life.”

CAA co-chairman Lourd is an emeritus trustee of the Kennedy Center.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Julia Roberts Wears Dress Covered in Photos of George Clooney to Kennedy Center Honors

The actress celebrated her longtime friendship with her frequent co-star while wearing a custom gown at the black-tie affair Julia Roberts is covered in the love for longtime pal George Clooney! At the Kennedy Center Honors where Clooney was fêted Sunday night, the Ticket to Paradise actress, 55, wore a custom black Moschino scoop neckline taffeta gown that featured a vibrant collage of various framed pictures of her frequent co-star. On Instagram, Roberts' stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared a photo of the dress, which was commissioned from the label's director...
KENTUCKY STATE
TODAY.com

See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
Glamour

Helen Mirren Spoke So Lovingly About Her Ex Liam Neeson

You've heard of couple goals, but Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson might be Ex Goals. The two actors dated in the eighties and eventually married other people, but, ever the gentlewoman, Mirren has nothing but praise for the Irish actor. “We loved each other. We were not meant to be...
The Independent

Martha Stewart confesses that she ‘melts’ when looking at photos of Brad Pitt

Martha Stewart poked fun at her crush on Brad Pitt and shared that she “melts” whenever she looks at photos of him.The 81-year-old chef gushed over Pitt during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. When the TV host asked Stewart if there was a celebrity that she’d feel “star-stuck” around, she mentioned and praised the Fight Club star.“Well if I could meet, I was asked this question once, I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram,” she said. “It’s called Brad Pitt fan club.”She went on to explain her...
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
The Independent

Joe Biden pokes fun at George Clooney’s marriage in Kennedy Center Honors speech

President Joe Biden celebrated George Clooney at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, but not without cracking a joke about the actor’s marriage to wife Amal Clooney.The Oscar winner was honoured by the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on 4 December for his lifetime achievements in acting, directing, producing and his work as a human rights activist.Prior to the ceremony, President Joe Biden hosted the honorees at the White House where he poked fun at the Ocean’s Eleven star’s marriage to human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney. “Tonight, we celebrate a truly exceptional…group of artists who...
OK! Magazine

'Good Morning America' Stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos Ignore Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair During Show

Keeping their mouths shut! Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Whit Johnson didn't talk about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair on Thursday, December 1 — just one day after the scandalous news was revealed. The trio reported on the news and never mentioned anything about their GMA 3 colleagues, who allegedly had a months-long affair. According to an insider, the pair's romance began in March when they were both training for the New York City Half Marathon. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very...
Page Six

Page Six

161K+
Followers
18K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy