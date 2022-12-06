ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Dean McDermott’s son Jack accuses mom of adding ‘strain’ to family

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFHwT_0jZEz2LJ00

Dean McDermott’s eldest child is speaking out against his mother, Mary Jo Eustace.

Jack Montgomery McDermott claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that Eustace – who was married to McDermott from 1993 until 2006 – has been spreading misinformation about his stepmom, Tori Spelling, and his half siblings.

The 24-year-old wrote that he was “no longer able to stay silent” after his mom allegedly created a “strain” on their family dynamic.

“Since my parents divorce in 2006, I have rarely spoken out as I preferred to stay out of it,” the post began, per People.

The San Francisco State University graduate explained that his dad, 56, decided to leave the “Ex’s & Uh-Ohs” podcast, which he cohosted with Eustace, after she allegedly criticized his family.

“He chose to leave due to negative comments about our family and consistent attempts to malign his character. He also chose to leave due to the producer of the show betraying his trust and divulging private information,” Jack continued in the caption of the post, which featured images from the family’s recent Christmas card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsgHf_0jZEz2LJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vX9PE_0jZEz2LJ00

“For 17 years my father has atoned for mistakes He’s made in the past. He has grown so much as a person. Up until a week ago, our two families where [sic] living in harmony.”

However, Jack claimed the former couple’s podcast drove a “wedge” between the two families and “created a divide” that is “not capable of mending.”

“I ask that the information shared on ‘Ex’s & Uh-Ohs’ be taken with a grain of salt,” he continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03p6Gt_0jZEz2LJ00
The actress split from Jack’s dad in 2006.
maryjoeustace/Instagram

“From my mother, I ask that you please respect me, and my blended family. Please avoid creating any additional strain on our family dynamic. These past few years have been nothing but peace and happiness, and I ask that we continue to try and keep it that way,” the post concluded.

A source close to Eustace, 60, told the outlet that she “respects Jack’s right to express himself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlL8O_0jZEz2LJ00
He has since moved on with Tori Spelling.
Getty Images

“I’m sure it’s very hurtful for MaryJo to hear that her son is talking negatively about her. Unfortunately, the facts stand that it was Dean who was unfaithful and walked out on Mary Jo and the kids and then again unfaithful to Tori,” the insider claimed.

“It was Mary Jo that did 90 percent of the parenting and has been a loving and consistent parent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qnwdz_0jZEz2LJ00
They share three sons and two daughters, along with Jack.
imdeanmcdermott/Instagram

In addition to Jack, Dean shares sons Liam, 15, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, and daughters Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11, with Spelling.

The pair, who wed in 2006, recently dispelled rumors that they were breaking up after months of speculation they were heading toward a divorce.

“Everything is amazing. Everything’s great. We’re having a lot of fun,” Dean said of his marriage to Spelling in an interview with The Sun last month.

Comments / 3

Related
People

Mary Jo Eustace 'Respects' Son's 'Right to Express Himself' After Calling Her Out Online: Source

"I'm sure it's very hurtful for Mary Jo to hear that her son is talking negatively about her," a source tells PEOPLE after son Jack McDermott claimed she created a "strain on our family dynamic" A source tells PEOPLE that Mary Jo Eustace continues to "respect" her son Jack McDermott's "right to express himself" after he called out his mom on Instagram this week, alleging she created a "strain on our family dynamic." On Monday, Eustace's 24-year-old son with Dean McDermott claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that she "spread information about...
Us Weekly

Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander

Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
OK! Magazine

Jesse James' Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Files To End Their 5-Month Marriage After Cheating Accusations

She's over it! Just days after Alaina Antoinnette "Bonnie Rotten" James publicly accused husband Jesse James of being unfaithful, the pregnant star has decided to end their less than six-month marriage.According to Radar, the Monster Garage host has yet to respond to the filing.Rotten aired out her allegations on Wednesday, November 30, writing on her Instagram Story, "Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I’m pregnant.""I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me," she continued. "He didn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself he’s truly a disgusting human being." She hinted that people warned her...
Distractify

David Foster Has Been Married to His Wife Katharine McPhee Since 2019

There are few living musicians that can compare to David Foster in terms of accolades. The Canadian musician, composer, arranger, record producer and music executive has taken the industry by storm over the near-six decades that he has been in the spotlight. Throughout that time, he has achieved accolades on countless occasions for his work, nabbing 16 Grammy Awards and a whopping 47 nominations overall.
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
People

Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'

"Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," the Dancing with the Stars pro and mom-to-be told PEOPLE Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids. The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out...
People

Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'

The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split

The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
UTAH STATE
Page Six

Marvin Gaye’s ex-wife Janis Hunter Gaye dead at 66

Janis Hunter Gaye, the second wife of late singer Marvin Gaye, has died at the age of 66. The crooner’s ex died in her Rhode Island home on Saturday, her daughter, Nona, confirmed. No cause of death was given. “From the time she met my father, she was exposed to the way he saw this world was aching, and she did her best to preserve his legacy as he was taken from us far too early,” Nona wrote in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter Tuesday. “She took every moment to speak about every word and every note of his music, and she...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Distractify

Will Casey Anthony Make Money From Her New Docuseries? What's Her Net Worth? Details Here

In 2008, Casey Anthony became internationally recognized for the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. Six months after Caylee disappeared, her remains were found near the family home, sparking one of the biggest murder trials of the 2010s. Although Casey was charged with murder, she was acquitted — but not after serving prison time for four counts of providing false information to law enforcement.
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Page Six

Page Six

161K+
Followers
18K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy