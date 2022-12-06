Dean McDermott’s son Jack accuses mom of adding ‘strain’ to family

Dean McDermott’s eldest child is speaking out against his mother, Mary Jo Eustace.

Jack Montgomery McDermott claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that Eustace – who was married to McDermott from 1993 until 2006 – has been spreading misinformation about his stepmom, Tori Spelling, and his half siblings.

The 24-year-old wrote that he was “no longer able to stay silent” after his mom allegedly created a “strain” on their family dynamic.

“Since my parents divorce in 2006, I have rarely spoken out as I preferred to stay out of it,” the post began, per People.

The San Francisco State University graduate explained that his dad, 56, decided to leave the “Ex’s & Uh-Ohs” podcast, which he cohosted with Eustace, after she allegedly criticized his family.

“He chose to leave due to negative comments about our family and consistent attempts to malign his character. He also chose to leave due to the producer of the show betraying his trust and divulging private information,” Jack continued in the caption of the post, which featured images from the family’s recent Christmas card.

“For 17 years my father has atoned for mistakes He’s made in the past. He has grown so much as a person. Up until a week ago, our two families where [sic] living in harmony.”

However, Jack claimed the former couple’s podcast drove a “wedge” between the two families and “created a divide” that is “not capable of mending.”

“I ask that the information shared on ‘Ex’s & Uh-Ohs’ be taken with a grain of salt,” he continued.

The actress split from Jack’s dad in 2006. maryjoeustace/Instagram

“From my mother, I ask that you please respect me, and my blended family. Please avoid creating any additional strain on our family dynamic. These past few years have been nothing but peace and happiness, and I ask that we continue to try and keep it that way,” the post concluded.

A source close to Eustace, 60, told the outlet that she “respects Jack’s right to express himself.”

He has since moved on with Tori Spelling. Getty Images

“I’m sure it’s very hurtful for MaryJo to hear that her son is talking negatively about her. Unfortunately, the facts stand that it was Dean who was unfaithful and walked out on Mary Jo and the kids and then again unfaithful to Tori,” the insider claimed.

“It was Mary Jo that did 90 percent of the parenting and has been a loving and consistent parent.”

They share three sons and two daughters, along with Jack. imdeanmcdermott/Instagram

In addition to Jack, Dean shares sons Liam, 15, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, and daughters Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11, with Spelling.

The pair, who wed in 2006, recently dispelled rumors that they were breaking up after months of speculation they were heading toward a divorce.

“Everything is amazing. Everything’s great. We’re having a lot of fun,” Dean said of his marriage to Spelling in an interview with The Sun last month.