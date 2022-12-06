Indigenous leaders from the Northwest renewed their call this week for the federal government to pressure Canada to stop additional mining activity in British Columbia, which they say contaminates waters and threatens Native American ways of life in Alaska, Montana and Idaho. As British Columbia plans to expand its profitable coal, copper and gold mining industry, Indigenous […] The post Tribes seek U.S. help to curb Canadian mining threats to Northwestern states appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

MONTANA STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO