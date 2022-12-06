Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Wholesale inflation in US further slowed in November to 7.4%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the economy are continuing to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 8% in October and from a recent...
Tribes seek U.S. help to curb Canadian mining threats to Northwestern states
Indigenous leaders from the Northwest renewed their call this week for the federal government to pressure Canada to stop additional mining activity in British Columbia, which they say contaminates waters and threatens Native American ways of life in Alaska, Montana and Idaho. As British Columbia plans to expand its profitable coal, copper and gold mining industry, Indigenous […] The post Tribes seek U.S. help to curb Canadian mining threats to Northwestern states appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Minnesota in 2020 had fifth highest cigarette smuggling rate
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is among the state's hardest hit by cigarette smuggling. A new study released by The Tax Foundation this week reports high tax rates on cigarettes induce smuggling of tobacco products from low-tax states or foreign sources into high-tax states. “States and municipalities have spent millions to combat cigarette smuggling. Recent policy responses include greater law enforcement activity on interstate roads, differential tax rates near low-tax...
