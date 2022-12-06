ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatal metro station stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday on a charge tied to a fatal stabbing at an NFTA metro rail station, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Contrelle Hornsby, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. Around 10:20 a.m. on […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD investigating Citizens Bank robbery inside Elmwood Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a robbery that occurred at Citizens Bank in the Tops on Elmwood Avenue just after 11 a.m. Police say a male entered the bank and made off with an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. Authorities say no note or weapon was displayed. […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Deputies intervene in attempted suicide at holding center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deputies at the Erie County Holding Center prevented the suicide attempt of an incarcerated individual, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Thursday. At approximately 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say while deputies performed their rounds, they observed an incarcerated individual seated in a housing cell with a sheet around his neck tied […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Niagara Falls Reporter

Can you identify this accident victim?

On December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:03 pm the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the intersection of 19th Street and Elmwood Ave to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A 37 year old Niagara Falls woman, driving a 2022 Hyundai Sonata northbound on 19th Street, was making a left hand turn onto Elmwood Avenue when her vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing Elmwood Avenue at the intersection. The pedestrian was hit with the passenger side of the vehicle and rolled onto the hood before striking the ground. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of a serious head injury. He is in the trauma ICU in guarded condition. The pedestrian is currently unidentified. If anyone has any information regarding this accident or the identity of the pedestrian, please call the NFPD Traffic Division at 716.286.4563 or the information line at 716.286.4711.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made tied to July killing in Chautauqua County

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made Thursday tied to a shooting death that took place in July of this year in Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced. Deputies say that at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, they took an individual into custody for allegedly causing the shooting death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno on […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Woman stabbed after argument at BPS school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman was stabbed in the school lobby of Dr. Lydia T. Wright School just before 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, according to Buffalo Police. The women were reportedly involved in a dispute in the lobby prior to the stabbing, ending with one woman stabbing the other. The victim was taken to […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man pleads guilty for fatal Keppel Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Steven Tyler was previously indicted on one count of murder in the second degree for the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Bashir Ingram. On Nov. 2, 2021, Tyler shot Ingram outside of a residence on […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

FBI Buffalo Offering $25,000 Reward For Abortion Clinic Arson

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Buffalo is offering a $25,000 reward leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for setting fire to a pregnancy services clinic. On June 7, 2022, the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center at 1230 Eggert Road in Amherst was attacked just before 3 am. The suspect(s) threw Molotov cocktails at the Center, which provides legal abortion services to Western New York women. The fire bombs caused significant damage to the clinic.
BUFFALO, NY

