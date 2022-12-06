Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
‘God will hold him accountable’: Decision on death penalty for Buffalo mass shooter will come next year
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The man who pleaded guilty to the Buffalo mass shooting was in front of a federal judge on Friday morning answering to hate crime and gun charges. During that hearing, the judge focused almost entirely on the possibility of the death penalty against Payton Gendron. “I...
Attack pleads guilty to deadly stabbing inside NFTA Metro station
BUFFALO, NY – The Erie County District Attorney’s office announces that 30-year-old Contrelle P. Hornsby of Buffalo pleaded guilty today before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to a charge of manslaughter in the first degree (a violent crime classified as Class ‘B’). The defendant stabbed the victim inside the NFTA Metro Rail Utica station on Main Street near East Utica Street in Buffalo on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at approximately 10:20 a.m. He was transported by ambulance to ECMC where he died from his injuries. Upon sentencing on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., Hornsby faces a maximum The post Attack pleads guilty to deadly stabbing inside NFTA Metro station appeared first on Shore News Network.
BPD investigating after woman was stabbed while inside lobby of School 89
Buffalo police announced an investigation into a stabbing that occurred in the lobby of Dr. Lydia T. Wright School 89.
Amherst Police warn residents of recent sneaker thefts in Eggertsville area
The Amherst Police Department reported Thursday that multiple robberies have occurred over the past two days in the Eggertsville area.
Estate of Troy Hodge, man who died in Lockport PD custody, to receive $3 million
The estate of Troy Hodge, the man who died in Lockport police custody in June 2019, will receive $3 million.
Man sentenced to time served in deadly crash
A Buffalo man will serve 5 years probation after a judge sentenced him to time served in jail after a deadly crash. 20-year-old Gino M. Cesar’s driver’s license and registration for his vehicle were revoked as part of the sentence.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatal metro station stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday on a charge tied to a fatal stabbing at an NFTA metro rail station, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Contrelle Hornsby, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. Around 10:20 a.m. on […]
BPD investigating Citizens Bank robbery inside Elmwood Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a robbery that occurred at Citizens Bank in the Tops on Elmwood Avenue just after 11 a.m. Police say a male entered the bank and made off with an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. Authorities say no note or weapon was displayed. […]
Woman Violently Stabbed During Fight In Lobby Of Buffalo School
A woman was stabbed yesterday, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the lobby of a Buffalo school. The incident took place about 20 minutes before 6 pm. Two women, who do not work for the school or district, got into a dispute at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School, known as Public School 89, located at 106 Appenheimer Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214. The victim was stabbed by the other woman. The injured woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated. The incident is being investigated, according to WGRZ.
Deputies intervene in attempted suicide at holding center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deputies at the Erie County Holding Center prevented the suicide attempt of an incarcerated individual, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Thursday. At approximately 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say while deputies performed their rounds, they observed an incarcerated individual seated in a housing cell with a sheet around his neck tied […]
Niagara Falls Reporter
Can you identify this accident victim?
On December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:03 pm the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the intersection of 19th Street and Elmwood Ave to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A 37 year old Niagara Falls woman, driving a 2022 Hyundai Sonata northbound on 19th Street, was making a left hand turn onto Elmwood Avenue when her vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing Elmwood Avenue at the intersection. The pedestrian was hit with the passenger side of the vehicle and rolled onto the hood before striking the ground. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of a serious head injury. He is in the trauma ICU in guarded condition. The pedestrian is currently unidentified. If anyone has any information regarding this accident or the identity of the pedestrian, please call the NFPD Traffic Division at 716.286.4563 or the information line at 716.286.4711.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatally shooting person in City's Seneca Babcock neighborhood
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a person in the city's Seneca Babcock neighborhood. Steven Tyler, 30, also known as Stephen Tyler, pleaded guilty on Thursday in State Supreme Court to one count of manslaughter in the second degree. He's pleaded guilty to...
Arrest made tied to July killing in Chautauqua County
SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made Thursday tied to a shooting death that took place in July of this year in Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced. Deputies say that at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, they took an individual into custody for allegedly causing the shooting death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno on […]
Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to fatal stabbing
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that 30-year-old Contrelle P. Hornsby of Buffalo pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter.
Buffalo teen facing manslaughter charges in fatal 33 crash case to remain in adult court
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday morning, Julian Armstead, 16, the Buffalo teen charged for the death of four teenagers, was back in court. The judge ruled that Armstead's case will continue in adult court, despite the defense's argument that his case be moved to family court. Armstead faces four...
BPD announce arrest in connection to Marine Drive and Erie Street shooting
The Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday that an arrest was made in connection to a shooting incident on Marine Drive and Erie Street.
Woman stabbed after argument at BPS school
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman was stabbed in the school lobby of Dr. Lydia T. Wright School just before 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, according to Buffalo Police. The women were reportedly involved in a dispute in the lobby prior to the stabbing, ending with one woman stabbing the other. The victim was taken to […]
Man pleads guilty for fatal Keppel Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Steven Tyler was previously indicted on one count of murder in the second degree for the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Bashir Ingram. On Nov. 2, 2021, Tyler shot Ingram outside of a residence on […]
FBI Buffalo Offering $25,000 Reward For Abortion Clinic Arson
The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Buffalo is offering a $25,000 reward leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for setting fire to a pregnancy services clinic. On June 7, 2022, the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center at 1230 Eggert Road in Amherst was attacked just before 3 am. The suspect(s) threw Molotov cocktails at the Center, which provides legal abortion services to Western New York women. The fire bombs caused significant damage to the clinic.
WGRZ TV
Unsolved: Delaware Park Homicide From 2021
The day before his death there was a fight at the park and Joel was there. He's in the red shorts in these screen shots from the video of the fight.
