Beyoncé Features Fans in 'Hive Certified' 'Break My Soul' Video to Celebrate Going Platinum: Watch

By Hannah Dailey
 3 days ago

The Beyhive has listened to “Break My Soul” enough for it to officially reach Platinum status, and now Beyoncé is returning the love. To celebrate the milestone of Renaissance ‘s splash-making lead single, the 41-year-old superstar dropped a “Hive Certified” music video Tuesday (Dec. 6) featuring clips of fans strutting their stuff to the track.

The new video opens with a hilarious clip of one fan tricking his mom and sister by saying he doesn’t like “Beyonce’s new song.” “Get out of here before I break your soul,” the fan’s mom angrily replies, while his sister stares in disbelief.

Adele & Beyonce Are Headed for a Grammy Rematch: Here Are Other Artists Who Faced Off for Album of…

12/06/2022

Then, videos of Beyhive members of all ages and all corners of the internet dancing solo, in pairs and in groups to “Break My Soul” cut in and out. Some boogie in kitchens, some on top of beds, some outdoors on rooftops and some at their work desks.

“BREAK MY SOUL is Certified Platinum,” reads the video’s description. “Thank you so much for all the love and for releasing the wiggle.”

According to the RIAA, the single reached the one million units milestone mark on Nov. 30.

“Break My Soul” was first released back in June, heralding the impending arrival of Bey’s highly, highly anticipated Renaissance album, which dropped the following month. It peaked atop the Billboard Hot 100 and maintained its reign there for two weeks, marking the Houston native’s eighth career No. 1.

The house-inspired track receive almost instant critical acclaim upon its release, and in November, it snagged 2023 Grammy nominations for record of the year, song of the year and best dance/electronic recording.

Watch Beyoncé’s Hive Certified “Break My Soul” video below:

