NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
msn.com
Is This Dividend Growth Stock a Buy?
Economic concerns ranging from elevated inflation to interest rate hikes have heavily weighed on financial markets this year. This explains why the S&P 500 index has dropped over 17% so far in 2022. But many stocks have outperformed the index during this time, especially in healthcare. Down just 11% to...
NASDAQ
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
nVent (NVT) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
NVent Electric (NVT) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
CNBC
U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips challenged over ‘secretive’ tax practices
Oxfam on Monday filed shareholder resolutions against U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips. The international relief charity said the companies' tax practices undermine the public's interest in a fair tax system — especially in Global South countries "with the greatest tax revenue needs." "If oil and gas...
rigzone.com
Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
NASDAQ
Devon Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DVN)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/22, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.35, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $65.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 12/9/22.
NASDAQ
2 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy in 2023 for Long-Term Upside
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into some of the mixed signals that the stock market and economy are sending. Despite the volatility and slowing growth, long-term investors might consider buying stocks in December for 2023, even if that means starting tiny positions or dollar-cost averaging into blue chips. The two stocks we explore today are Intuit (INTU) and Mastercard (MA).
NASDAQ
Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
The stock market may retest this year's lows and returns will be nearly flat in 2023, Goldman Sachs chief equities strategist says
Stocks may retest lows this year and returns will be near-flat in 2023, according to Goldman Sachs' chief equities strategist David Kostin. The S&P 500 may hit 3,600 in the near term, as companies have revise 2023 earnings forecasts lower, he warned. Next year, the S&P 500 could see nearly...
NASDAQ
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Aaron's (AAN) Stock?
Investors in The Aaron's Company AAN need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022 $5.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
NASDAQ
What Makes VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Coinbase Global (COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN has been in investors’ good books on the back of higher institutional interest, higher Monthly Transacting Users (MTU), improved average crypto asset prices and total crypto spot market volumes. Zacks Rank & Price Performance. Coinbase Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the...
NASDAQ
Why Gilead Sciences is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (GILD)
Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.3% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
2 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch In December 2022
The natural gas industry has been steadily growing for the past decade. As more and more companies are investing in this energy source. Natural gas is a clean-burning fuel. This makes it an attractive option for investors who are looking for ways to add value to their portfolios. In this article, we will be discussing the various benefits of investing in natural gas stocks and why they may be a good choice for your portfolio.
NASDAQ
The China Crisis Could Send These Dividends Soaring 300%
China's over-the-top COVID lockdowns are setting up a surprising "all-American" dividend opportunity for us contrarians. The pushback, which President Xi (shockingly) didn't see coming, has shuttered plants left and right. Last Monday alone, Honda, Yamaha and Volkswagen closed factories in China, as did Nissan, Mazda and Mitsubishi. And Apple (AAPL)...
