ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Mythmaker Garen Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

The new Mythmaker skin line for League of Legends has hit the PTB, giving fans a glimpse at the masterful cosmetics. As usual, Riot Games goes all out with their latest skins, most likely because the revenue is worth the effort. The latest drop involves five champions and six skins,...
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Streamer Shows Off Horizon Secret Feature

Popular Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs showed off an interesting feature from Horizon where her footstep audio is significantly reduced when compared to other legends in the game. In the battle royale genre, audio is one of the most important aspects of the game as hearing an enemy advancing toward you...
DBLTAP

Redditor Shows Off Awful Strikepack Cheater in Apex Legends

While Apex Legends does have anti-cheat in place, it is not always enough to stop people from cheating. Although it does a good enough job to keep people from cheating, it is not a perfect system as things like strikepacks exist. A strikepack is a device that players can put...
DBLTAP

Hardcore LTM Coming to Apex Legends According to Latest Leak

Experienced Apex Legends players could be in store for a new LTM that will test their skills according to a recent leak on Twitter. Limited-time modes are typical amongst many multiplayer games and usually provide memorable experiences for those that try them out. Apex Legends fans can recall the extremely popular Gun Run mode introduced during the Beast of Prey Collection Event. This proved to be such a success amongst the community that many called for its permanent inclusion.
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 PC Crashes: How to Fix

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 gamers noticed sudden crashes while playing these games. From updating your driver to scanning game files, here's everything you need to know about fixing these crashes on your PC. Guide to Fixing Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Crashes on the...
DBLTAP

Shipment Returns in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded

With the launch of Season 01 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the second of a series of fan-favorite maps is set to return: Shipment. Along with Shoot House, Shipment was highlighted in the initial Season 1 roadmap as one of two reimagined series favorites that will be brought back in MW2. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Shipment in Modern Warfare 2.
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy