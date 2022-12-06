Read full article on original website
Diablo IV Release Date Possibly Leaked
A recent possible information leak can potentially reveal when Diablo IV will release.
Mythmaker Garen Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
The new Mythmaker skin line for League of Legends has hit the PTB, giving fans a glimpse at the masterful cosmetics. As usual, Riot Games goes all out with their latest skins, most likely because the revenue is worth the effort. The latest drop involves five champions and six skins,...
Kainga: Seeds of Civilization Release Date Information
Release date of the new city builder game, Kainga: Seeds of Civilization.
Final Fantasy XVI Release Date Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Final Fantasy XVI, the next entry into the long-standing franchise, has been given its release date.
PlayStation Plus Essential Monthly Games: December 2022
Here's a breakdown of the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games December 2022 lineup.
All Pokémon GO Raid Hours December 2022
The times and hours for all the Pokémon GO Raids during December 2022
Halo Infinite December 2022 Update Explained
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Halo Infinite December 2022 Update.
Apex Legends Streamer Shows Off Horizon Secret Feature
Popular Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs showed off an interesting feature from Horizon where her footstep audio is significantly reduced when compared to other legends in the game. In the battle royale genre, audio is one of the most important aspects of the game as hearing an enemy advancing toward you...
Redditor Shows Off Awful Strikepack Cheater in Apex Legends
While Apex Legends does have anti-cheat in place, it is not always enough to stop people from cheating. Although it does a good enough job to keep people from cheating, it is not a perfect system as things like strikepacks exist. A strikepack is a device that players can put...
Hardcore LTM Coming to Apex Legends According to Latest Leak
Experienced Apex Legends players could be in store for a new LTM that will test their skills according to a recent leak on Twitter. Limited-time modes are typical amongst many multiplayer games and usually provide memorable experiences for those that try them out. Apex Legends fans can recall the extremely popular Gun Run mode introduced during the Beast of Prey Collection Event. This proved to be such a success amongst the community that many called for its permanent inclusion.
The Game Awards 2022: All Twitch Viewer Rewards, How to Get
If you're watching The Game Awards 2022 via Twitch, you'll be able to unlock some exclusive content for a variety of games.
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at The Game Awards 2022.
Modern Warfare 2 PC Crashes: How to Fix
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 gamers noticed sudden crashes while playing these games. From updating your driver to scanning game files, here's everything you need to know about fixing these crashes on your PC. Guide to Fixing Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Crashes on the...
Shipment Returns in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded
With the launch of Season 01 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the second of a series of fan-favorite maps is set to return: Shipment. Along with Shoot House, Shipment was highlighted in the initial Season 1 roadmap as one of two reimagined series favorites that will be brought back in MW2. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Shipment in Modern Warfare 2.
