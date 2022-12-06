ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Streamer Shows Off Horizon Secret Feature

Popular Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs showed off an interesting feature from Horizon where her footstep audio is significantly reduced when compared to other legends in the game. In the battle royale genre, audio is one of the most important aspects of the game as hearing an enemy advancing toward you...
DBLTAP

Hardcore LTM Coming to Apex Legends According to Latest Leak

Experienced Apex Legends players could be in store for a new LTM that will test their skills according to a recent leak on Twitter. Limited-time modes are typical amongst many multiplayer games and usually provide memorable experiences for those that try them out. Apex Legends fans can recall the extremely popular Gun Run mode introduced during the Beast of Prey Collection Event. This proved to be such a success amongst the community that many called for its permanent inclusion.
DBLTAP

Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded Content Revealed

The Season 01 Reloaded content lineup for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II was announced in full by Activision Friday. Following a patch to both games, Season 1 Reloaded, the midseason update for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, will arrive on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.
DBLTAP

Warzone YouTuber Believes Underused SMG is Overpowered

In a recent video, Warzone YouTuber Metaphor showed off his loadout for the Vaznev 9K, an SMG that he believes is overpowered in the right scenario. While the meta for Warzone 2 has been established, with many guns being considered top-tier picks by the community, that does not mean that off-meta weapons can't be viable. When compared to the MP5 or the Fennec, many off-meta picks may seem to fall short but that isn't always the case. Metaphor, known for his loadout showcases in Warzone 2, shows off a build for the Vaznev 9K that he believes is strong enough to be given a look at.
DBLTAP

How to Level Up Weapons Fast in Warzone 2

Having trouble leveling up your weapons fast in Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Don't worry we've broken down several ways to max out your weapons as quickly as possible. Infinity Ward introduced a different way to unlock weapons and attachments in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as players now had to focus on leveling up specific weapon platforms in order to access the full armory available. This made leveling up each new weapon critical for players if they wanted to get their hands on a blocked weapon.
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 SMG Tier List: December 2022

Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 SMG tier list for December 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Season 1. Since the initial Season 1 patch,...
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Experiencing Significant Drop in Player Count on Steam

It appears that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is losing momentum as the player count on Steam has dropped over fifty percent since its launch on Nov. 16. This may come as a surprise for fans given the historically successful launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Being the fastest-selling Call of Duty game would lead many to think that Warzone 2 would share in its success as both games have been toted as a shared experience. It could be that various issues such as PC crashes, extreme amounts of lag, and Perk glitches have turned many initially enthusiastic fans away from Warzone 2.
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 FPS: How to Show

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's FPS counter is a reliable method for recording the game's performance. Here's how to display your FPS in the game. Ensuring that your game is running smoothly is crucial for getting the best experience from Warzone 2. A buggy experience from Al Mazrah may lead to losses from kills and create a vulnerable position to opponents. Call of Duty players, however, say that an FPS counter is one of the best methods for discovering a gamer's performance in the game.
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy