Read full article on original website
Related
Apex Legends Streamer Shows Off Horizon Secret Feature
Popular Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs showed off an interesting feature from Horizon where her footstep audio is significantly reduced when compared to other legends in the game. In the battle royale genre, audio is one of the most important aspects of the game as hearing an enemy advancing toward you...
Hardcore LTM Coming to Apex Legends According to Latest Leak
Experienced Apex Legends players could be in store for a new LTM that will test their skills according to a recent leak on Twitter. Limited-time modes are typical amongst many multiplayer games and usually provide memorable experiences for those that try them out. Apex Legends fans can recall the extremely popular Gun Run mode introduced during the Beast of Prey Collection Event. This proved to be such a success amongst the community that many called for its permanent inclusion.
Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded Content Revealed
The Season 01 Reloaded content lineup for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II was announced in full by Activision Friday. Following a patch to both games, Season 1 Reloaded, the midseason update for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, will arrive on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.
Pokémon GO Mythic Blade Raid Bosses
Pokémon GO's Mythic Blade event has begun, unleashing plenty of new Raid Bosses for Trainers to tackle.
Warzone YouTuber Believes Underused SMG is Overpowered
In a recent video, Warzone YouTuber Metaphor showed off his loadout for the Vaznev 9K, an SMG that he believes is overpowered in the right scenario. While the meta for Warzone 2 has been established, with many guns being considered top-tier picks by the community, that does not mean that off-meta weapons can't be viable. When compared to the MP5 or the Fennec, many off-meta picks may seem to fall short but that isn't always the case. Metaphor, known for his loadout showcases in Warzone 2, shows off a build for the Vaznev 9K that he believes is strong enough to be given a look at.
Pokémon GO Terrakion Raid Guide
One of Pokémon GO's latest Raids is Terrakion. Here's what you need to know in order to defeat this Legendary Pokémon.
Diablo IV Release Date Announced at The Game Awards
Diablo IV will release June 6, 2023, Blizzard revealed at The Game Awards with a new trailer and performance by Halsey.
Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell Announced
Poncle's roguelike shoot 'em up Vampire Survivors is getting some new DLC — Legacy of Moonspell. Here's everything you need to know.
How to Level Up Weapons Fast in Warzone 2
Having trouble leveling up your weapons fast in Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Don't worry we've broken down several ways to max out your weapons as quickly as possible. Infinity Ward introduced a different way to unlock weapons and attachments in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as players now had to focus on leveling up specific weapon platforms in order to access the full armory available. This made leveling up each new weapon critical for players if they wanted to get their hands on a blocked weapon.
Kainga: Seeds of Civilization Release Date Information
Release date of the new city builder game, Kainga: Seeds of Civilization.
Diablo IV Release Date Possibly Leaked
A recent possible information leak can potentially reveal when Diablo IV will release.
Dragonflight Twitch Rewards: How to Earn Cenarion Pet and Swift Windsteed
Want to earn the Cenarion Pet and Swift Windsteed in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Here's what you need to know.
Pokémon GO Pokémon Festival: Jakarta: Everything We Know So Far
News about Pokemon Go's upcoming festival in Jakarta.
How to Watch The Game Awards 2022: Start Time, Official Streams
Want to tune into The Game Awards 2022 and see the action as it happens? Here's what you need to know.
Warzone 2 SMG Tier List: December 2022
Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 SMG tier list for December 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Season 1. Since the initial Season 1 patch,...
All Pokémon GO Raid Hours December 2022
The times and hours for all the Pokémon GO Raids during December 2022
Warzone 2 Experiencing Significant Drop in Player Count on Steam
It appears that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is losing momentum as the player count on Steam has dropped over fifty percent since its launch on Nov. 16. This may come as a surprise for fans given the historically successful launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Being the fastest-selling Call of Duty game would lead many to think that Warzone 2 would share in its success as both games have been toted as a shared experience. It could be that various issues such as PC crashes, extreme amounts of lag, and Perk glitches have turned many initially enthusiastic fans away from Warzone 2.
Warzone 2 FPS: How to Show
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's FPS counter is a reliable method for recording the game's performance. Here's how to display your FPS in the game. Ensuring that your game is running smoothly is crucial for getting the best experience from Warzone 2. A buggy experience from Al Mazrah may lead to losses from kills and create a vulnerable position to opponents. Call of Duty players, however, say that an FPS counter is one of the best methods for discovering a gamer's performance in the game.
Kainga: Seeds of Civilization Playable Platforms
Playable platforms of the new city builder game, Kainga: Seeds of Civilization.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0