The greater Flagstaff community is mourning the unexpected and untimely loss of two prominent residents. Yeon-Su Kim and Corey Allen were lost at sea Thanksgiving Day when strong winds blew their kayaks away from the beach in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, where they were spending the holiday. They had a young family and both had thriving careers. Yeon-Su made history as the first woman and first person of color to permanently head the School of Forestry at Northern Arizona University. Corey contributed to the region’s vibrant photography scene, creating an artistic workspace and thinktank for both professional and amateur photographers. Their sudden loss has created a far-reaching ripple effect of grief.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO