JENNA SEAVER GET’S A PURE HAT TRICK TO LEAD THE PIRATES TO AN 8-2 WIN OVER ROCK RIDGE
The Crookston Girl’s Hockey team is 2-0 on the season at home this year after defeating Rock Ridge 8-2 behind senior Jenna Seaver’s second period ‘true hat trick’ scoring three in a row to spark the win. “I have to give credit to my teammates,” said the Captain Seaver, “I just got in front of the net and they got the puck to me.”
CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY EXPLODES FOR 8 GOALS IN FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON, CLAIMS LIONS CUP
FIRST PERIOD – — Crookston was ready to play right away and got off to a quick start. It took just 1:45 into the game for the Pirates to draw first blood as Jack Doda took a beautiful centering pass from behind the net from Brandon Colborn and sniped a wrist shot past the Governors goaltender for a 1-0 lead. The Pirates continued to apply pressure and just a couple of minutes later Jack Doda got his second goal of the opening period stretching the lead to 2-0. “Our passing was excellent and created lots of opportunities for us today,” said coach Hardy. “We were making little plays and it made a big difference.” Assisting on the goal were Ryan Street and Carter Trudeau. The Governors goaltender Justin Kasper would settle down and make a couple of nice saves to keep the game at 2-0. Kasper wasn’t the only goaltender having to work in the opening period, as Jaren Bailey would face a two-on-one chance and turn St. Paul Johnson away with an excellent save keeping Crookston in front 2-0 with 7:00 remaining in the opening frame. Shortly after the Pirates would draw a penalty and go on the Power Play. Over a minute into the Power Play, Michael Bochow would be called for tripping making it 4V4 hockey. Just as the Governors penalty was expiring Carter Trudeau would get called for interference giving St. Paul Johnson over a minute of five on three hockey. The Pirates penalty kill and Bailey answered the call killing both penalties to stay in front 2-0. Crookston would get a couple of nice looks in the final two minutes from their top line but couldn’t muster another goal, and would settle for a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission. Both teams had plenty of chances with Crookston getting 17 shots on goal and St. Paul Johnson registering 13. It was arguably the best period of hockey so far this season for Crookston.
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL ALSO AT WARROAD IN SECOND HALF OF A DOUBLEHEADER
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team is off to a slow start as they stand at 0-2 on the young season after dropping a 71-62 game at Red Lake Falls on Tuesday night. Tonight the Pirates play a Section 8AA game at Warroad against the Warriors. Warroad is 1-3 on the season and fell in overtime at Warren-Alvarado-Oslo on Tuesday night. Game time is 7:30 PM and it will be on KROX RADIO immediately following the Pirate vs Warroad boy’s game.
CROOKSTON HOCKEY ALUMNI GAMES TO BE HELD DECEMBER 23
GAME 1 – 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. – 2012 to 2022 alumni……..Odd vs Even. GAME 2 – 4:00 to 5:15 p.m. – 2011 and older alumni………… Odd vs Even. GAME 3 – 5:30-6:45………PIRATE GIRLS vs GIRLS ALUMNI.
RED LAKE COUNTY USES TWO BIG RUNS TO BEAT CLIMAX-FISHER BOY’S BASKETBALL
The Red Lake County Rebels Boy’s Basketball team used two big runs, one in the first half and one in the second half to power their way past the Climax-Fisher Knights 80-42 on Thursday night. FIRST HALF – — Ryan Morris put in the first basket of the game...
Victoria Florence (Lunak) Yates – Obit
Victoria Florence (Lunak) Yates, 59, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks after a brief illness. Vickie, as she was known throughout her life, was born on February 9, 1963, in Thief River Falls, MN, and as a preschooler moved to Crookston. She attended Carmen Elementary School, Highland Middle School. In 1977 came a move to Fertile where she completed her.
Marshall Hegreberg – Obit
Marshall Hegreberg, age 83, of Ada formerly of Borup, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at Moorhead Rehab Center under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley on Monday, December 5, 2022. A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley at 2:00 pm, with a visitation 1 hour prior. Please visit the online guest book at www.andersonfamilyfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home of Twin Valley.
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 10, 2022
Highland School is currently looking for donations of new or gently used winter gloves. Please drop off any donations at the Highland School Office if you are interested in donating. The Crookston Eagles will have a Free Eagles Children’s Christmas party with Santa today from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.,...
‘Local Legend’ Buck Rescued From Icy Minnesota River
A Minnesota volunteer fire department came to the rescue of a buck that fell through an icy river and was struggling to get to solid ground. Photos from the fiasco showed the wild animal half-submerged in the frigid northern water with two hooves desperately clawing at the ice to keep it above the surface. Luckily, for the deer, crews arrived in time before the deer could sink any further into a tragic fate.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
Kenneth Allen Ortiz – Obit
Kenneth Allen Ortiz, 57, of Crookston, MN passed away on November 22, 2022, at Sanford West in Fargo, ND. Ken was born on November 24, 1964, in San Antonio, TX, to Adelaida “Ann” Ortiz. Ken grew up and attended school in Karnes City, TX. He enlisted in the US Army in 1984 and was honorably discharged in 1989. After moving to Crookston, Ken worked for Crystal Sugar, Lake Agassiz Bean Company, and most recently was employed as a custodian at Crookston High School. Ken was a good mechanic and loved working outside. He was a man who couldn’t sit still; he was always on the go. He had a special place in his heart for his 3 grandchildren.
EGF man charged after shots meant for squirrels hit neighbor’s home
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man is facing two felony counts after shooting a .22 caliber rifle in city limits, and hitting his neighbor’s home. Michael James Powers is charged in Polk County Court with two dangerous weapons charges: Reckless discharge of...
Buck rescued from frigid Red Lake River
Northlanders are used to helping each other, especially during a snowstorm. But it isn’t every day that you see a volunteer fire department rescue a trophy-sized buck from the frigid waters. The Thief River Falls Volunteer Fire Department did just that. According to the Daily Globe, the non-typical, whitetail...
Epitome move to GF…next steps
The Grand Forks council is expected to give staff the green light next week to negotiate a development agreement for a proposed 400 million dollar soybean crushing plant. Epitome Energy is eying 55 acres of land north of the city. The parcel would then be annexed as the city would supply services to the site.
12-06-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3
00:34 - Director of UND Dinning Services Orlynn Rosaasen talks with Bonnie and Friends about UND's plan for drones to start making food deliveries to students. 10:57 - Ag Director Bridgette Readel reports on the latest agriculture news. 36:41 - Short Attention Span Radio with Flag Family Media President Steve...
Former state lawmaker Arlo Schmidt passes away
NORTHWOOD, N.D. – A former state lawmaker from Maddock has died. Arlo Schmidt passed away Nov. 30 at the age of 91 at his home in Northwood. Schmidt, a U.S Army veteran, served in the North Dakota House from 1995 until 2010 where he was well known for his floor speeches during his time in the legislature. Schmidt is also in the North Dakota Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame.
CROOKSTON TOYS FOR TOTS DONATIONS-DECEMBER 9, 2022
The City of Crookston is holding the City Toys for Tots drive again this year. As in the past, The Crookston Firefighters and Auxiliary, along with the City of Crookston Employees, will be delivering toys to kids in Crookston who otherwise would not get anything for Christmas. To make a...
$400M soybean crushing plant planned near Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS. N.D. – A Minnesota company has announced plans to build a $400 million soybean crushing plant north of Grand Forks. Red Wing-based Epitome Energy says the plant could process up to 42 million bushels of soybeans annually. The company says the crushing facility may allow area farmers to fetch an additional 25 cents a bushel with the ability to process soybeans nearby. The project is expected to break ground next summer, with operations to begin in late 2025.
TRF Woman Cited For Assaulting Bartender
Police responded to an assault at a bar Sunday evening in Thief River Falls. According to the report, police responded to 212 2nd Street East where a person had “assaulted the bartender and broke her glasses”. Thonya Lee Fogarty, 49, of Thief River Falls has been cited for 5th Degree Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Damage to Property.
Kraft renovations planned for 2023
The Grand Forks Park Board is closing in on a plan to renovate the Grandstand at Kraft Field. A combination of grants and donations has raised around $1.3 million dollars to date. The project would demo the existing structure and replace it with 300 new seats plus concession space and restrooms.
