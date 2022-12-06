Read full article on original website
Valerie Loureda Reveals Her New WWE Name, Shows Off Ring Gear
Valerie Loureda has revealed her new WWE name as she begins her journey in professional wrestling. Loureda is one of several mixed martial artists who have eventually found their way into the realm of professional wrestling as of late. She signed with WWE recently and has been competing on their NXT developmental brand.
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Looks Shredded In New Photo Amid WWE Royal Rumble Return Rumors
Cody Rhodes became one of the best things about WWE television after he came back to the company during WrestleMania 38. His feud with Seth Rollins further elevated him and established Rhodes as a huge star in WWE. He has been on the shelf for a while and judging by a recent photo, Rhodes looks in amazing shape.
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Reacts To Naomi Hanging Out With Jade Cargill
Zelina Vega is known for her charismatic personality that has helped her excel in every major role in WWE. Vega currently serves as the manager for the upcoming faction, Legado Del Fantasma. She recently reacted to her fellow WWE superstar Naomi hanging out with AEW star Jade Cargill. Naomi has...
Savannah Chrisley Makes Startling Claims About Her Ex-Boyfriend, NBA Star Luke Kennard
Savannah Chrisley, the star of "Chrisley Knows Best" and the spin-off series "Growing Up Chrisley," hasn't had the easiest time finding love. She was recently engaged to Nic Kerdiles, but the couple chose to part ways in September 2020. "Nic and I, we're on good terms," Chrisley shared with Us...
Ric Flair Makes His Opinion On LeBron James Extremely Clear
Wrestling icon Ric Flair has no questions about his NBA GOAT. On Tuesday night, the Nature Boy took to Twitter and shared his praise for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. "Watching You Right Now! LeBron, If You Never Play Another Minute, Score Another Point, Or Win Another Game!! YOU...
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rejoice After Major Character Seemingly Exits
Fans are rejoicing after it seems like Caroline Warner has taken her leave from “Yellowstone.” The context: Beth made a... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rejoice After Major Character Seemingly Exits appeared first on Outsider.
Fat Joe: Beef with 50 Cent Resulted in Losing $20 Million Michael Jordan Collaboration
Rapper Fat Joe has written a book with renowned hip-hop journalist, Shaheem Reid. In an excerpt featured on GQ’s website, the Bronx-raised hip-hop artist talks about losing a $20 million deal because of a hip-hop beef with perhaps the industry’s biggest antagonizer, Curtis Jackson AKA 50 Cent. In...
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda Threatens NBA YoungBoy During Twitter Feud: 'I'm 2 & 0 For The Year'
NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda got into a war of words on social media on Sunday (November 27), during which Bobby threatened the Baton Rouge rapper, along with Wack 100 and Akademiks. The spat appeared to stem from Rowdy Rebel’s recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, where the...
Dana White names the three “scariest” and most “intimidating” fighters he’s ever worked with in UFC
UFC president Dana White has named three of the scariest fighters to deal with throughout his time with the company. Over the course of the last few decades, Dana White has been an ever-present member of the UFC family. In many ways, outside of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, he’s been the main face of it.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Was Tired Of Being Broke Before Joining WWE
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. In his two runs with WWE, Lesnar has managed to become one of the wealthiest pro wrestlers in the history of the business. However, it was not always like this for Lesnar. Jim...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sonjay Dutt Talks Working With Satnum Singh In AEW, Thinks Singh Has A Bright Future
AEW star Sonjay Dutt recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how much he’s enjoyed working with the young Satnum Singh, and how he thinks the giant will have quite the future in pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Said He Showed AEW Talent ‘The Sky Wasn’t Falling’ After All Out Brawl
Chris Jericho is truly a veteran in the pro wrestling business. Jericho has competed in various promotions all over the world in his career which has spanned more than 30 years. He is a very well-respected veteran and clearly, his experience is sorely needed in AEW – especially after all the drama surrounding All Out.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 9, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. – The show opened with the Brawling Brutes and the Bloodline making their entrances for their title match. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos vs. Sheamus & Butch. Sheamus and Jimmy started the match,...
nodq.com
WWE star teases a character change/makeover heading into 2023
As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. Bayley will face Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW to determine Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the RAW women’s title. Following her loss, Asuka started...
nodq.com
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were reportedly “really sick” heading into AEW Dynamite
In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were “really sick” prior to the December 7th 2022 (Moxley’s birthday) edition of AEW Dynamite. Meltzer wrote the following…. “She missed TV [Tony Schiavone did all of the interview segments] and...
PWMania
WWE Creative Planning For Charlotte Flair’s Return
Fans will not have to wait much longer to see Charlotte Flair return to WWE television. In an ‘I Quit’ match, Ronda Rousey challenged Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which she won at WrestleMania Backlash in May. With a storyline injury, WWE wrote her off television.
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Reacts To The WWE Crew Reacting To Her AEW Debut
Speaking to TMZ Sports, AEW wrestler Saraya opened up on her decision to sign with All Elite Wrestling and the company’s approach to her debut match with Britt Baker at Full Gear 2022. Additionally, the former Paige talked about the support she received after her first AEW appearance. You...
Yardbarker
Saraya and mystery partner vs. Baker and Hayter set for January 11 AEW Dynamite
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya and a mystery partner is set for the January 11 AEW Dynamite. The match was set up in a backstage promo segment on this week's Dynamite. Tony Schiavone was interviewing Saraya when Baker interrupted and offered Saraya tickets to the January 11 event at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Baker said that Saraya was welcome to watch her perform from the crowd, or could find a partner and face Baker and Hayter in a tag match.
