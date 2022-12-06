Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
PWMania
Both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Out of Action With the Same Injury
Following Drew McIntyre’s announcement that he is not medically cleared to compete, WWE’s biggest star, Roman Reigns, is also out with an injury. Surprisingly, both stars are out with the same injury. Dave Meltzer provided updates on Reigns and McIntyre in the most recent edition of the Wrestling...
PWMania
John Morrison Confirmed For MLW Blood and Thunder on 1/7/22
Major League Wrestling has announced via social media that former WWE/IMPACT star John Morrison will be competing at the January 7th Blood and Thunder event to take place in Philadelphia. As Morrison is known for changing his name to reference each promotion he works for, he will be known as Johnny Fusion in MLW.
PWMania
Photo: Cody Rhodes Looking Ripped Ahead of His WWE Return
Cody Rhodes was pushed as a top star by WWE from the moment he returned to the company during WrestleMania 38, as his feud with Seth Rollins elevated him and established Rhodes as a big star. However, he was forced to withdraw from his Hell In A Cell match against...
PWMania
Latest News on William Regal’s AEW Departure and WWE Future, Triple H – Tony Khan, and More
As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is returning to WWE after AEW President Tony Khan granted his release after Regal asked for his contract’s option year to not be exercised. Khan stated earlier this week that although Regal is returning to WWE, he is still under contract to AEW for the remainder of this month. You can read what Khan had to say during the ROH Final Battle media call on Wednesday by clicking here.
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Reflects On Wrestling Match That Has Stood Out In His Memory For Years
Some matches stay in your memory for as long as you can recall. Others come and go and don’t leave much of an impression. Tony Schiavone, who has seen a pro wrestling match or two, spoke during a recent installment of his on-demand “Ask Tony Anything” podcast about a legendary match that has stuck with him since the time he saw it with his friends.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 9, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. – The show opened with the Brawling Brutes and the Bloodline making their entrances for their title match. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos vs. Sheamus & Butch. Sheamus and Jimmy started the match,...
PWMania
WWE Creative Planning For Charlotte Flair’s Return
Fans will not have to wait much longer to see Charlotte Flair return to WWE television. In an ‘I Quit’ match, Ronda Rousey challenged Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which she won at WrestleMania Backlash in May. With a storyline injury, WWE wrote her off television.
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (12/7/22)
Going into Winter is Coming there was largely positive out of this show. A great main event tag team match between FTR and The Acclaimed, while also having Darby Allin challenge Samoa Joe for the TNT title. MJF and Ricky Starks also went toe to toe on the microphone. Diamond...
PWMania
The New Day to Become a Long-Term Part of the WWE NXT Brand?
The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) will face Pretty Deadly for the NXT tag team titles at this Saturday’s NXT Deadline PLE. During a media call to promote the event, Shawn Michaels was asked about New Day possibly becoming a long-term part of the brand. “We never...
PWMania
PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: Month of Starrcade Part 1
A new month means a new topic on the PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast! Justin C and Heather dive into Starrcade this month as they look at some of the best of Starrcade!. They start with looking back at the last two matches of 1996: The Giant vs Lex Luger and Hollywood Hogan vs Roddy Piper. Are they technically sound matches? No. But the crowd heat for them shows you how hot the nWo angle was at the time before WCW ruined it!
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 12/12/22
Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 12 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX. Full spoilers are below:. * Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard and Paul Wight were on commentary. * Mike...
PWMania
AEW Rampage Results – December 9, 2022
It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas with a taped edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, starting tonight at 10/9c. On tap for tonight’s edition of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program is...
PWMania
New Match Added to ROH Final Battle, Zero Hour Pre-show Matches Revealed, Updated Line-Up
Four matches have been revealed for the Zero Hour pre-show at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. A new tag team match has also been announced for tonight’s ROH Final Battle. The 2022 ROH Final Battle pay-per-view will take place tonight, Saturday, December 10, at 4pm ET. The event will be broadcast live from Arlington’s College Park Center. The Zero Hour pre-show will air at 3pm ET, live and for free via YouTube and the Bleacher Report app.
PWMania
Possible Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (12/9/22)
Gable Steveson of WWE is reportedly in Pittsburgh, PA, but there is no word on whether he will appear on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. PWInsider also reports that RAW Superstars The Street Profits are backstage for tonight’s SmackDown. There’s no word on whether they’ll be on SmackDown, but they recently declared that they’re back in the hunt for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.
PWMania
WWE Does Parking Lot Injury Angle Before SmackDown (Video), New Match Set
Legado del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders appears to be planned for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As seen in the video below, Cathy Kelley interviewed Legado del Fantasma in the PPG Paints Arena parking lot and mentioned a match against The Viking Raiders. It’s unclear whether this will be Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Erik and Ivar or something else.
PWMania
Shane Taylor Looks Ahead To Saturday’s ROH Final Battle PPV, Calls It His “Jay-Z Moment” (Video)
The former ROH Television Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Knockouts and 3 Counts podcast for an interview promoting Saturday’s ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view, where he is scheduled to team up with JD Griffey to take on the “Swerve in our Glory” duo of Shane “Swerve” Strickland and Keith Lee.
PWMania
Tony Khan Discusses What He Plans To Do About Drop in AEW Rampage Ratings
AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan spoke about growing AEW Rampage and improving ratings back in the summer, but the show has drawn some of its lowest numbers in recent months, thanks to negative fan feedback and lackluster cards. AEW Rampage had the lowest total...
PWMania
WWE Being “Extra Cautious” With Injured Wrestler Due to Upcoming Event in 2023
The Creed Brothers vs. Sanga & Veer Mahaan was scheduled for Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline event. However, the match was canceled during Wednesday’s episode of NXT because Julius needed more tests after suffering a potential rib injury. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Julius is fine...
PWMania
William Regal Appears on AEW Dynamite, Explains His Heel Turn and Comments on BCC
In a recorded promo that aired during Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite episode, William Regal made an appearance. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager at Dynamite. Following the match, Tony Schiavone aired his interview with Regal, which he claimed was recorded two weeks prior to the attack on Regal by the AEW World Champion MJF on last week’s Dynamite.
Comments / 0