A new month means a new topic on the PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast! Justin C and Heather dive into Starrcade this month as they look at some of the best of Starrcade!. They start with looking back at the last two matches of 1996: The Giant vs Lex Luger and Hollywood Hogan vs Roddy Piper. Are they technically sound matches? No. But the crowd heat for them shows you how hot the nWo angle was at the time before WCW ruined it!

15 HOURS AGO