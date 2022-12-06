John Cena is returning to WWE to close out the year. Variety has learned exclusively that the iconic professional wrestler and actor is set to appear on the final “SmackDown Live” of the year on Dec. 30, which will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, more announcements are planned for the episode in the coming weeks. This will mark Cena’s second appearance in WWE in 2022, as he previously returned to the sports entertainment giant in June during an episode of “Monday Night Raw” to celebrate his 20...

